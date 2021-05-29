Brad Neffendorf likes to tout his team’s ability to prevail in do-or-die moments. His Louisiana State Shreveport Pilots came through in that vein again Friday, beating Keiser 10-3 to open the NAIA World Series at Harris Field.
But as Neffendorf put it, that was the Pilots’ second victory of the day.
LSU Shreveport didn’t get cleared to play the game until Friday morning’s COVID-19 test results came back negative. One of the Pilots’ players tested positive Thursday, meaning one more positive result will eliminate the team from the tournament.
So while LSU Shreveport’s opening-round win keeps the path of least resistance to a national title intact, more test results stand in the way. The team must continue testing negative every day to avoid disqualification.
“We won a doubleheader today,” said Neffendorf, LSU Shreveport’s head coach. “We had to go win Game No. 1 at 6:30 in the morning and that was test negative.”
If the Pilots survive today’s round of testing, they’ll face No. 1 seed Southeastern (Fla.) at 3 p.m.
LSU Shreveport (45-14), the tournament’s No. 9 seed, has battled COVID issues throughout the season but overcame them, also winning eight elimination games in the conference tournament and opening round to qualify for the World Series. That run could end any day — and it might not be decided by what takes place on the field.
“You’re excited, you just won a game, but it’s tough. They’re 1-0 at the World Series but they know we’ve got to go get tested again tomorrow,” Neffendorf said. “I don’t agree with it. I don’t think it’s right.”
Buoyed by a five-run fourth inning, the Pilots amassed 14 hits on their way to the win. Payton Robertson led the charge, going 3-for-5 with a three-run home run and four RBI. LSU Shreveport also capitalized on five walks and four Keiser errors, which led to four unearned runs.
Sebastian Selway (7-3) pitched the first five innings before giving way to Kevin Miranda, whose staunch relief effort yielded one unearned run on three hits. The two pitchers combined to strike out 14 and walk three.
The Keiser Seahawks (36-17), the No. 8 seed from West Palm Beach, Fla., tallied five hits in the first two innings to go up 2-0. They had five more hits the rest of the way, stranding 11 runners on base.
“Kudos to their pitching. They shut us down,” Keiser coach Brook Fordyce said. “We just couldn’t peck away at (Selway) and get some more runs.”
In the fourth, Carlos Pineyro tripled and Taylor Fajardo followed with an RBI single to get LSU Shreveport on the board. Ryan Major added an RBI single and Robertson capped the big inning with a three-run homer to left. The senior, who leads NAIA Division I with 44 stolen bases, stared at his blast for a moment and flipped his bat as he began his trot around the bases.
It was Robertson’s fourth straight multi-hit game. He’s now hit safely in 12 games in a row.
The Pilots added two runs in the fifth and, in the seventh, scored three times without recording a hit, using three walks, a hit-by-pitch, a fielder’s choice and an error.
“When you have big innings, a five and a three spot, against anybody, it’s tough to, on the opposing side, to get back in it,” Neffendorf said. “I think that five spot when they were up 2-0 was almost like a dagger and it was only the fourth inning.”
Keiser plays at 8:30 a.m. today against Oklahoma Wesleyan, the loser of Friday’s 11:30 a.m. game. The Seahawks will have ace pitcher Pablo Alvarado available — he did not throw in the opener.
James Reynolds (7-4) got that honor. The senior right-hander hadn’t pitched since May 8, but has big-game experience. He pitched for the University of Tampa during its 2019 NCAA Division II national championship run.
Reynolds’ abilities, combined with a potential matchup with Southeastern in the winner’s bracket, prompted Fordyce to save Alvarado.
“We all agreed that if James throws the first game, we win that, then we would have Pablo for the Southeastern game,” Fordyce said. “We’ve still got to fight our way back. We still have enough pitching, we’ve just got to make it happen.”
Austin McNicholas matched his teammate Robertson with three hits, going 3-for-6. Tim Bouchard was 2-for-5 with two RBI for Keiser.
LSU SHREVEPORT KEISER
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Robertson 2b 5 1 3 4 McConnell cf 3 1 1 1
McNicholas ss 6 0 3 1 Owen 2b 5 0 2 1
Kolb cf 4 0 0 0 Dinesen ss 5 1 2 0
Napieralski ph 1 0 0 0 Bouchard 3b 5 0 2 2
Pineyro rf 4 2 2 0 Mazur c 4 0 1 0
Fajardo dh 5 1 2 2 Charron ph 1 0 0 0
Wunnenberg c 4 0 1 0 Catalfo lf 4 0 0 0
Spatafora 2b 1 2 0 0 Acosta dh 4 0 0 0
Ortiz ph 0 0 0 0 Bednar rf 3 1 2 0
Flores 3b 2 1 0 0 Petrides 1b 4 0 0 0
Morgan 1b 4 1 1 0
Major lf 4 2 2 2
Totals 40 10 14 9 Totals 38 3 10 3
LSU Shreveport 000 520 300—10 14 2
Keiser 110 000 100— 3 10 4
LSU Shreveport ip h r er bb so
Selway (W, 6-3) 5 7 2 2 2 9
Miranda (S, 1) 4 3 1 0 1 5
Keiser ip h r er bb so
Reynolds (L, 7-3) 4 9 6 3 1 4
Galvan 2 3 1 1 1 2
Gotay 0.1 0 3 2 3 1
Grahe 2.2 2 0 0 2 0
Attendance — 440.