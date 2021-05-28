Brad Neffendorf says his team plays better when its season is on the line.
Its biggest chance to prove that theory right is at the Avista NAIA World Series.
Neffendorf and the Louisiana State Shreveport Pilots have won eight elimination games to earn their spot among the final 10 teams here. They begin the ultimate high-stakes, double-elimination finale at 8:30 a.m. today against Keiser.
“This team has played a lot better with their backs against the wall,” said Neffendorf, the Pilots’ second-year coach.
No. 25 LSUS (44-14), the ninth-seeded team, has a history of success that includes 13 conference tournament titles and 12 trips to the NAIA Opening Round. But the Pilots hadn’t been to Lewiston since 2012. The saga of their return to Harris Field included 13 postponements and cancellations because of weather and COVID-19 protocols, a 14-game winning streak, a two-game conference tournament championship series that was halted, relocated and concluded a day later than planned, and three wins in two days to stave off elimination and win the Williamsburg, Ky., Opening Round.
“We’ve truthfully had a lot of guys step up,” Neffendorf said. “We’ve played really well this year when we’re in situations like this.”
After starting 12-11, the Pilots have ripped off 32 wins in their past 35 games. Eleven players earned All-Red River Athletic Conference accolades, led by repeat first-team selections Ryne Ray and Payton Robertson.
Robertson, who also was named to the league’s Gold Glove team at second base, leads the nation with 44 stolen bases. But he can hit too. The senior arrives riding a 12-game hitting streak. For the season, he leads the team with a .417 average and 56 RBI, is tied for third on the team with seven home runs and has walked more times (38) than he’s struck out (20).
The Lamar University transfer has a strong baseball bloodline that includes multiple early-round draft picks, Neffendorf said.
“He’s very dynamic, he’s very versatile, he’s extremely athletic, he’s fearless, he plays the game the right way, he plays insanely hard,” Neffendorf said. “He’s always played at a high level and he’s not afraid to just go.”
Kody Kolb also is hitting above .400 at .408, and Taylor Fajardo leads the Pilots in homers with 15.
Robertson, third baseman J.J. Flores, catcher Josh Wunnenberg and outfielder Carlos Pineyro earned RRAC Gold Glove team recognition. LSUS ranks sixth in the country with a fielding percentage of .971.
Sebastian Selway leads the Pilots on the mound. The senior right-hander is 6-3 with a 3.36 ERA, 11.1 strikeouts per nine innings and holds batters to a .211 average. He won five consecutive decisions earlier this season and hasn’t had more walks than strikeouts in any outing this year.
Selway was a late addition to LSUS after spending the previous two seasons at San Francisco State, an NCAA Division II program.
“He came to us over winter break, so he didn’t have a fall with us. He didn’t have a fall, period,” Neffendorf said. “The first time he basically faced a live hitter was here in the middle of January.
“He really worked into being something extremely good for us. Undersized right-hander that is electric when he wants to be.”
The Pilots’ first opponent is No. 17 Keiser, the eighth-seeded team from West Palm Beach, Fla. The teams have played once before, a 9-2 Keiser win that knocked LSUS out of the regional and ended its season in 2016.
But these Pilots haven’t been fazed by those situations. And Neffendorf, who was an assistant at Tennessee Wesleyan when the Bulldogs won the 2019 Series, knows what to expect at this tournament.
“Since August, it’s what you prepared for,” Neffendorf said. “And now you’ve done the work to get there. We have to stick to routine. The thing about postseason is, anything can happen.”