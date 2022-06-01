GAME 14
As the clouds built up around Harris Field, so did the tension.
Trevor Burkhart hit a two-out home run in the top of the ninth inning to give LSU Shreveport a 3-2 win over Faulkner (Ala.) in an elimination game in the Avista NAIA World Series.
“Felt good off the bat,” Burkhart said. “Yeah, that was big time.”
That was only the beginning of the drama in Game 14 of the Series.
In the bottom of the ninth inning, Faulkner’s Evan Gilliam led off with an infield single. The second pitch to Kevin Saenz was called off as the first-base umpire called Josh Fortenberry for a balk. That got the chirping started from the LSU Shreveport dugout.
First-base umpire Cory Ray was not taking any of it, returning the talk asking whether the Pilots wanted that call or not as balks have been very prevalent in the tournament.
Ray did not like the answer he got from Pilots coach Brad Neffendorf and tossed him from the game. It was the first ejection of the Series.
As Neffendorf said his piece with Ray, center fielder Allbry Major was pulled in to pitch for the second time this season. Major had pitched to one batter this season, striking him out.
Major got Saenz to pop a bunt attempt 10 feet into the air and into the glove of catcher Jake Vesecky.
The outfielder-turned-pitcher then got Jordan Funk to strike out. Gilliam moved to third on the third strike and was now 90 feet away from tying the game with two out.
After a Jack Brinkley walk, Major struck out Sammy De La Cruz and was met at the mound by his elated teammates.
“That is big for (Major), only his second time out there, probably should have been more throughout the season,” Burkhart said. “But, oh well, he came out and closed the door for us.”
The first half of the game was dominated by pitching, especially LSU Shreveport starter Kevin Miranda, who struck out 10 over five innings.
“That is expected, (Miranda) has done that all year,” Burkhart said.
Miranda retired the first nine he faced, including striking out the side in the third.
De La Cruz got the first hit for Faulkner with a single to left and eventually reached third on two stolen bases. As De La Cruz was stealing second and third, Miranda was striking out Juan Trinidad, Shawn Ross and Alex Arauz.
Brayan Garcia was just as strong, giving up just two earned runs in 5 1/3, striking out six.
The Pilots got the scoring going in the fourth inning. Josh Wunnenberg singled, Cameron Lewis ran for him and stole second. Three batters later, Nathan Beyer knocked it into right field to score Lewis.
The Eagles quickly answered in the fifth. Justice Lucas drew a walk and Gilliam hit one down the right-field line. Lucas scored from first and Gilliam stood at third with a triple.
Tommy Reyes-Cruz hit a one-out, pinch-hit single to score Gilliam and give Faulkner its first lead 2-1.
LSU Shreveport tied it up in the sixth without the benefit of a hit. Carlos Peneyro walked, Julian Flores was hit by a pitch and Zyon Avery loaded the bases with a free pass. After a pitching change, Beyer hit a sacrifice fly that could have been more. Gilliam made a leaping catch against the center-field wall to prevent more runs from coming home.
LSU SHREVEPORT FAULKNER
ab r h bi ab r h bi
R.Major lf 4 0 0 0 De La Cruz 2b 4 0 1 0
McNicholas ss 3 0 0 0 Trinidad 3b 3 0 1 0
A.Major cf/p 3 0 0 0 Ross ss 4 0 0 0
Pineyro rf 3 1 1 0 Arauz c 4 0 0 0
Wunnenberg c 4 0 1 0 Lucas 1b 3 1 0 0
Lewis pr 0 1 0 0 Davis 1b 0 0 0 0
Vesecky c 0 0 0 0 Gilliam cf 4 1 2 1
Flores 3b 2 0 0 0 Saenz dh 4 0 0 0
Avery 1b 2 0 0 0 Funk lf 3 0 1 0
Hogan cf 0 0 0 0 Reyes-Cruz ph 1 0 1 1
Beyer dh 3 0 2 2 Brinkley rf 1 0 0 0
Turner 1b 0 0 0 0 Wells ph 1 0 0 0
Trees 2b 2 0 0 0
Burkhart 2b 2 1 1 1
Totals 28 3 5 3 Totals 32 2 6 2
LSU Shreveport 000 101 001—3 5 0
Faulkner 000 020 000—2 6 0
LSU Shreveport ip h r er bb so
Miranda 5 3 2 2 1 10
Sturgeon 0 1 0 0 0 0
Gonzalez 2 1 0 0 0 0
Guitreau 0 0 0 0 2 0
Fortenberry (W,2-0) 1 1 0 0 0 1
A.Major (S,1) 1 0 0 0 0 2
Faulkner ip h r er bb so
Garcia 5.1 4 2 2 4 6
Graham (L,3-4) 3.2 1 1 1 1 1
Attendance — 720.
Stars of the Game
Kevin Miranda struck out six of seven batters he faced in the third and fourth innings and finished with 10 K’s in five innings.
Evan Gilliam went 2-for-4 with a triple. The center fielder also saved several runs with a jumping catch at the wall.
Quote of note
“We just went out there and battled, big team win. ... After the loss last night, we just regrouped and did what we had to do.” — LSU Shreveport second baseman Trevor Burkhart.