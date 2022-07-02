Brothers Rocco, left, and Romeo Powell of the Pullman All-Stars get a water bath by coach Tom Sanford after they defeated the Asotin County Little League 16-4 in the winner-take-all championship game of the Washington District 5 Little League tournament Friday at Field of Dreams in Clarkston. Pullman will begin play in the state tournament July 23 in Fort Vancouver.
Pullman Allstar Mike Hop gives a jumping high five to Rocco Powell after scoring a run against the Asotin County Little Leaguers during the championship game of the Washington District Five Tournament at the Field of Dreams ballpark in Clarkston on Friday morning.
Pullman Allstar Jack Sanford slides safely across home plate during the championship game of the Washington District Five Tournament against the Asotin County Little Leaguers at the Field of Dreams ballpark in Clarkston on Friday morning.
Asotin County Little Leaguer Wyatt Shawly (12) safely crosses first base during the Washington District Five Tournament Final against the Pullman Allstars at the Field of Dreams ballpark in Clarkston on Friday morning.
Asotin County Little Leaguers rally their spirits after coming in second against the Pullman Allstars in the championship game of the Washington District Five Tournament at the Field of Dreams ballpark in Clarkston on Friday morning.
The ball field reflects off the sunglasses of Pullman Allstar Rocco Powell during the Washington District Five Tournament Final against the Asotin County Little Leaguers at the Field of Dreams ballpark in Clarkston on Friday morning.
Pullman Allstar Elysha Ratliff cheers on his team from the dugout during the Washington District Five Tournament Final against the Asotin County Little Leaguers at the Field of Dreams ballpark in Clarkston on Friday morning.
Pullman Allstars Mike Hop, center, and Jack Sanford celebrate their win over the Asotin County Little Leaguers in the Washington District Five Tournament Final at the Field of Dreams ballpark in Clarkston on Friday morning.
Asotin County Little Leaguer Selah Black, center, hangs her head being defeated by the Pullman Allstars in the Washington District Five Tournament Final at the Field of Dreams ballpark in Clarkston on Friday morning.
Asotin County Little Leaguers Cason Witters, left, and Selah Black mourn their loss against the Pullman Allstars in the Washington District Five Tournament Final at the Field of Dreams ballpark in Clarkston on Friday morning.
Brothers Rocco, left, and Romeo Powell of the Pullman All-Stars get a water bath by coach Tom Sanford after they defeated the Asotin County Little League 16-4 in the winner-take-all championship game of the Washington District 5 Little League tournament Friday at Field of Dreams in Clarkston. Pullman will begin play in the state tournament July 23 in Fort Vancouver.
Austin Johnson/Tribune
Pullman Allstar Mike Hop gives a jumping high five to Rocco Powell after scoring a run against the Asotin County Little Leaguers during the championship game of the Washington District Five Tournament at the Field of Dreams ballpark in Clarkston on Friday morning.
Austin Johnson
Pullman Allstar Jack Sanford slides safely across home plate during the championship game of the Washington District Five Tournament against the Asotin County Little Leaguers at the Field of Dreams ballpark in Clarkston on Friday morning.
Austin Johnson
Asotin County Little Leaguer Wyatt Shawly (12) safely crosses first base during the Washington District Five Tournament Final against the Pullman Allstars at the Field of Dreams ballpark in Clarkston on Friday morning.
Austin Johnson
Asotin County Little Leaguers rally their spirits after coming in second against the Pullman Allstars in the championship game of the Washington District Five Tournament at the Field of Dreams ballpark in Clarkston on Friday morning.
Austin Johnson
The ball field reflects off the sunglasses of Pullman Allstar Rocco Powell during the Washington District Five Tournament Final against the Asotin County Little Leaguers at the Field of Dreams ballpark in Clarkston on Friday morning.
Austin Johnson
Pullman Allstar Elysha Ratliff cheers on his team from the dugout during the Washington District Five Tournament Final against the Asotin County Little Leaguers at the Field of Dreams ballpark in Clarkston on Friday morning.
Austin Johnson
Pullman Allstars Mike Hop, center, and Jack Sanford celebrate their win over the Asotin County Little Leaguers in the Washington District Five Tournament Final at the Field of Dreams ballpark in Clarkston on Friday morning.
Austin Johnson
Asotin County Little Leaguer Selah Black, center, hangs her head being defeated by the Pullman Allstars in the Washington District Five Tournament Final at the Field of Dreams ballpark in Clarkston on Friday morning.
Austin Johnson
Asotin County Little Leaguers Cason Witters, left, and Selah Black mourn their loss against the Pullman Allstars in the Washington District Five Tournament Final at the Field of Dreams ballpark in Clarkston on Friday morning.