HONOLULU — Activity on the practice range at Waialae used to be predictable. Instead of standing behind players to watch their swings, the more common move was to stand to the side and try to inconspicuously look at the front of the golf bag to see whose name was on it.

Such was the case this year at the Sony Open, although it was the 11th tournament of the PGA Tour’s final wraparound season.

Tags

Recommended for you