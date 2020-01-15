GRANGEVILLE — Tate Pfefferkorn had a game- and season-high 16 points and added 12 rebounds as visiting Clearwater Valley beat Grangeville, 54-48, marking the first win for the Rams in the series since December 2012, according to IdahoSports.com.
Tyce Pfefferkorn added 15 points for Clearwater Valley, which outscored Grangeville 23-12 in the middle two quarters after falling behind 18-12 after one.
“The guys followed the game plan perfectly tonight,” Rams coach Craig Shorey said. “I’m proud of our guys. This is not a win we get very often. So, we are gonna enjoy it.”
Aiden Anderson led the Bulldogs with 12 points, Kyle Frei had 11 and Dane Lindsley 10.
CLEARWATER VALLEY-KOOSKIA
Tate Pfefferkorn 6 3-4 16, Tyler Pressley 2 1-4 5, Connor Jackson 4 6-6 14, Laban Francis 1 1-2 4, Jake Kolb 0 0-0 0, Tyce Pfefferkorn 6 3-4 15. Totals 19 14-20 54.
GRANGEVILLE
Miles Lefebvre 1 0-0 3, Tescher Harris 0 0-0 0, Blake Schoo 3 1-1 8, Aiden Anderson 5 0-0 12, Kyle Frei 5 1-3 11, Tori Ebert 2 0-0 4, Caleb Frei 0 0-0 0, Dane Lindsley 5 0-0 10, Jared Lindsley 0 0-0 0. Totals 21 2-4 48 .
Clearwater Valley 12 13 10 19—54
Grangeville 18 6 6 18—48
3-point goals — Ta. Pfefferkorn, Francis, Anderson 2, Lefebvre, Schoo.
Potlatch 59, Troy 27
POTLATCH — The Loggers got off to a hot start, maintained a big lead and had Brayden Hadaller light it up in their win against Whitepine League Division I rival Troy.
Potlatch (11-1, 6-0 in league), the state’s No. 1 ranked Class 1A-Division I team, had three players in double figures, with Hadaller’s 14 points leading the way. Hadaller also notched eight rebounds, seven assists and five steals against only one giveaway.
Tyler Wilcoxson kicked in 13 points and Connor Akins had 10.
“That’s something we’re really working on, is getting good starts and making teams have to play fast-paced with us,” Loggers coach Ryan Ball said. “We’ve done a good job of defending the 3 and keeping it out of the key.
“(Offensively) we’re starting to get more balanced scoring out of the kids. ... It makes us a diversified team.”
Troy (7-4, 3-2), which was held to just 10 field goals, was led by Zachary Stoner, who put up 10 points.
TROY (7-4, 3-2)
Grayson Foster 1 0-0 2, Zachary Stoner 4 0-0 10, Tyler Heath 3 0-1 7, Kaiden Codr 0 3-4 3, Reece Sanderson 1 0-0 2, Rhett Sandquist 0 0-0 0, Boden DeMeerleer 0 0-0 0, Elijah Phillis 0 0-0 0, Brendan Noble 0 0-0 0, Darrick Baier 1 0-0 3. Totals 10 3-5 27.
POTLATCH (11-1, 6-0)
Brayden Hadaller 6 2-2 14, Connor Akins 5 0-0 10, Tyler Wilcoxson 5 2-2 13, Ty Svancara 3 0-0 6, Justin Nicholson 2 2-2 8, Jerrod Nicholson 2 0-0 4, Teegan Schmidt 1 0-0 2, Elijah Bouma 1 0-0 2, Dylan Andrews 0 0-0 0, Caleb Kerns 0 0-0 0, Totals 25 6-6 59.
Troy 10 7 5 5—27
Potlatch 20 14 21 4—59
3-point goals — Stoner 2, Heath, Baier, Ju. Nicholson 2, Wilcoxson.
JV — Potlatch def. Troy
Liberty 76, Colfax 52
SPANGLE, Wash. — Liberty’s Van Ricker scored 31 points on 12-of-15 shooting, and teammate Tayshawn Colvin contributed 25 on 11-of-13 to lead the Spangle school to a Northeast 2B League win against Colfax.
The Bulldogs (9-4, 3-2) were led by John Lustig, who had 22 points, but “collectively, struggled to defend” the unbeaten Lancers (13-0, 6-0), Colfax coach Reece Jenkin said.
“Liberty’s one of the top-ranked teams in the 2B. We had to play a turnover-free game, and we turned it over too much,” Jenkin said. “We had to do a good job rebounding, and we didn’t do a very good job there. Two big keys for us we just didn’t do unfortunately.”
Blake Holman contributed 12 points for the visitors.
COLFAX (9-4, 3-2)
Hunter Claassen 4 0-0 8, Cole Baerlocher 1 1-2 3, John Lustig 9 2-3 22, Gavin Hammer 0 0-0 0, Gunnar Aune 0 0-0 0, Cotton Booker 1 0-0 2, Damian Demler 0 0-0 0, Blake Holman 6 0-0 12, Lane Gingerich 2 0-0 5, Mason Gilchrist 0 0-0 0. Totals 23 3-5 52.
LIBERTY-SPANGLE (13-0, 6-0)
London Foland 0 0-0 0, Colton Marsh 2 1-2 5, Mason Simmons 0 0-0 0, Jacob Holling 2 1-2 6, Austin Flaig 4 1-2 9, Tayshawn Colvin 11 3-4 25, Van Ricker 12 4-6 31. Totals 31 10-16 76.
Colfax 17 11 12 12—52
Liberty 19 19 21 17—76
3-point goals — Lustig 2, Gingerich, Holling.
JV — Colfax def. Liberty
Logos 71, Kendrick 47
MOSCOW — Logos’ Roman Nuttbrock shot 10-of-18 and finished with 28 points to spearhead the Knights to a runaway victory against Whitepine League Division II foe Kendrick.
“He excelled pretty much in every offensive category tonight,” Knights coach Matt Whitling said of his point guard.
Logos (7-2, 5-1 in league) also got double-digit outputs from Will Casebolt (16 points), Isaac Blum (15) and Jonah Grieser (10). The Knights made 12 shots from outside, including four apiece from Nuttbrock and Blum. Blum also hauled in 10 rebounds.
“The fun thing about this group is they really don’t care who gets the points,” Whitling said. His team had 18 assists. “It makes it fun to watch.”
After turning the ball over 12 times in the first half, Logos regrouped to play efficiently.
The Tigers (3-7, 0-6) were led by Jagger Hewett and Alex Sneve, who had 17 and 15 points, respectively.
KENDRICK (3-7, 0-6)
Alex Sneve 6 1-2 15, Chase Burke 3 1-2 7, Jagger Hewett 6 4-6 17, Kolby Anderson 1 0-2 2, Tavien Goldsberry 1 0-0 2, Gunnar Bruce 0 0-0 0, Rylan Hogan 1 2-2 4, Tommy Stamper 0 0-0 0, Jacob Skiles 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 8-14 47.
LOGOS-MOSCOW (7-2, 5-1)
Jasper Whitling 1 0-0 2, Will Casebolt 7 0-0 16, Roman Nuttbrock 10 4-4 28, Isaac Blum 5 1-2 15, Kenny Kline 0 0-0 0, Rory Wilson 0 0-0 0, Jonah Grieser 3 2-2 10. Totals 26 7-8 71.
Kendrick 16 8 11 12—47
Logos 15 22 20 14—71
3-point goals — Hewett, Sneve 2, Casebolt 2, Nuttbrock 4, Grieser 2, Blum 4.
JV — Kendrick def. Logos
Kamiah 53, Nezperce 14
NEZPERCE — Kamiah overpowered nonleague adversary Nezperce in a rout to claim its eighth consecutive win.
The Kubs (8-3) had eight players score in a cohesive output spearheaded by Trent Taylor, who had 10 points.
“(The Indians) worked their butts off, I’ll give all the credit in the world to them,” Kamiah coach Aaron Skinner said. “They never quit, but we did kinda outmatch them.
“The ability to get (bench players) playing time for when it counts was beneficial.”
Sam Brisbois and Landon Keen chipped in eight apiece for the Kubs. Nezperce was led by Brendan Nelson and Jared Cronce, who combined for 12 points.
KAMIAH (8-3)
Titus Oatman 1 0-0 3, Sam Brisbois 4 0-0 8, Trent Taylor 5 0-0 10, Robert Whitney 3 0-0 6, Kavan Mercer 2 3-4 7, Jace Sams 3 0-0 6, Wyatt Wilcox 2 1-2 5, Luke Krogh 0 0-0 0, Landon Keen 4 0-0 8. Totals 23 4-6 53.
NEZPERCE
Cole Seiler 0 0-0 0, Tristan Currall 0 0-0 0, Austin Nelson 0 0-0 0, Jared Cronce 1 4-8 6, Blayke Barnett 0 0-0 0, Joe McGuigan 0 0-0 0, Brycen Danner 0 0-0 0, Marshal Nelson 0 0-0 0, Brendan Nelson 3 0-0 6, AJ Douglas 1 0-0 2. Totals 5 4-8 14.
Kamiah 23 20 6 4—53
Nezperce 6 3 2 3—14
3-point goals — Oatman.
GIRLSLiberty 66, Colfax 39
SPANGLE, Wash. — Colfax fell to Liberty in a Northeast 2B League contest despite Kierstyn York’s 16 points and four steals. York and Perry Imler had six rebounds apiece.
“It was a game of runs and they ran away with it,” Colfax coach Corey Baerlocher said.
COLFAX (8-5, 2-3)
Skylre Sakamoto-Howell 1 1-2 4, Kaitlyn Cornish 0 0-0 0, Shyah Antoine 0 0-0 0, Asher Cai 2 2-2 6, Anni Cox 1 0-0 2, Kierstyn York 6 3-4 16, Sydney Berquist 1 0-0 2, Hannah Baerlocher 0 1-2 1, Justice Brown 1 0-0 2, Abree Aune 2 1-1 6, Perry Imler 0 0-1 0. Totals 14 8-12 39.
LIBERTY-SPANGLE (12-1)
Kendyl Fletcher 5 0-0 12, Delaney Goodwin 2 0-0 6, Maisie Burnham 12 4-8 30, Aleena Cook 5 3-6 13, Ellie Denny 1 2-2 4, Ava Budde 0 1-2 1. Totals 25 10-18 66.
Colfax 5 13 15 6—39
Liberty 16 16 21 13—66
3-point goals — Sakamoto-Howell, Aune, York, Fletcher 2, Goodwin 2, Burnham 2.
JV — Colfax 44, Liberty 33.
Nezperce 38, Kamiah 28
NEZPERCE — Three Nezperce players tallied double-digit rebounds and the Indians used an early onslaught to down nonleague foe Kamiah.
The Indians (9-2) got 19 points and 11 rebounds from Kadyn Horton; 12 points, 11 rebounds and five assists from Caitlyn Cronce, and 13 boards and seven assists from Hannah Duuck. Nezperce outrebounded Kamiah (0-12) 65-36.
“I was pleased with the whole game, how they ran the offense,” Indians coach Dave Snodgrass said. “At the beginning, it was just pressure, rebound and run. A missed shot is the same as a turnover. Make them take outside shots.”
Jazzy Oatman led the Kubs with 10 points.
KAMIAH (0-12)
Marlee Engledow 0 0-0 0, Logan Landmark 2 1-5 5, Zayda Loewen 1 0-0 2, Dorian Hix 0 0-0 0, Jazzy Oatman 4 2-6 10, Haleigh Wyatt 1 0-0 2, Mya Barger 3 0-1 6, Destiny Knight 1 0-2 2, Irene Popp 0 1-2 1, Jayden McLay 0 0-0 0, Claire McNall 0 0-0 0, Sarah Bytheway 0 0-0 0. Totals 12 4-16 28.
NEZPERCE (9-2)
Amelia Husted 1 0-0 2, Jillian Lux 1 0-1 2, Hannah Duuck 0 1-2 1, Madisyn Brower 0 0-0 0, Caitlyn Cronce 6 0-0 12, KC Wahl 0 0-0 0, Kadyn Horton 6 7-10 19, Katharine Duuck 0 0-0 0, Maizy Wilcox 1 0-0 2, Bri Branson 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 8-13 38.
Kamiah 4 4 7 13—28
Nezperce 13 10 13 2—38
3-point goals — none.
JV — Nezperce def. Kamiah 20-15
POSTPONEMENTS
Several games from the area were postponed, including Lewiston’s girls at home against Lake City and Moscow’s boys at Lake City. Both of those games will be made up today with tip times of 7 p.m. The Clarkston-Cheney boys and girls games will be made up Feb. 5. Colton’s girls game against Grangeville does not have a make-up date at press time.
WRESTLINGMoscow 42, Pullman 39
PULLMAN — Moscow brought up JV competitor Kyran Mutart, who pinned Pullman’s Cotton Sears at 220 pounds in three minutes, 29 seconds to boost the Bears to a border-rivalry duel win against Pullman.
The Bears also brought up usual 113-pounder Zach Domras to 120. Domras logged a pin in 31 seconds.
Moscow coach Pat Amos also lauded the “big win” of Cameron Vetter, who pinned the Hounds’ Emmit DeHart in 38 seconds. Another crucial round came at 132. The Bears’ Andrew Stone was defeated, but “didn’t give up any bonus points, which created an opportunity for us to win,” Amos said.
Moscow 42, Pullman 39
106 — Moscow win by forfeit. 113 — Moscow win by forfeit. 120 — Zach Domras (Mos) p. Petr Paulson, :31. 126 — Jack Bales (Mos) p. Maxwell Cordova, 5:57. 132 — Gabe Smith (Pul) p. Andrew Stone, 4:00. 138 — Matthew Ayala (Mos) p. Richard Willington, 1:12. 145 — Zachary Dahmen p. Diego Deaton, 1:58. 152 — Cameron Vetter (Mos) p. Emmit DeHart, :38. 160 — Pullman win by forfeit. 170 — Mitchael LaVielle (Pul) p. Isaiah Murphy, 3:34. 182 — Pullman win by forfeit. 195 — Pullman win by forfeit. 220 — Kyran Mutart (Mos) p. Cotton Sears, 3:29. 285 — James Gray (Pul) dec. Bennett Marsh, 3-0.