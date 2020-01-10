Petrusev, Gonzaga race past San Diego

SAN DIEGO — The top-ranked Gonzaga Bulldogs had their swagger back after looking flat during the opening weekend of West Coast Conference play.
That meant the outmanned San Diego Toreros didn’t stand a chance.
Joel Ayayi scored 20 points and Filip Petrusev had 17 for Gonzaga, which sprinted past San Diego 94-50 on Thursday in a laugher after playing two close WCC games.
With a smothering defense opening the way for a high-powered offensive show, the Zags raced to a 53-16 halftime lead.
“That was probably as good as our attention to detail has been with our scouting plan and reports and what we’re trying to do defensively, so the guys deserve a lot of credit,” coach Mark Few said.
“It’s important. When you’re carrying that kind of ranking and that kind of whatever, you have to bring it. I don’t necessarily think we did the first weekend of league, so they did a much better job of mentally preparing and going out and sticking with the plan.”
Admon Gilder scored 12 points and Corey Kispert had 10 for Gonzaga (17-1, 3-0), which won its ninth consecutive game since its only loss, to Michigan on Nov. 29 in the Battle 4 Atlantis in the Bahamas. Killian Tillie had 10 rebounds.
GONZAGA (17-1)
Ayayi 7-12 3-3 20, Woolridge 4-9 0-0 8, Kispert 3-6 2-3 10, Gilder 3-12 5-6 12, Tillie 2-8 1-2 6, Timme 4-7 0-0 8, Watson 2-3 0-0 4, Petrusev 7-10 3-4 17, Arlauskas 1-3 0-0 2, Zakharov 2-3 0-1 4, Lang 0-0 0-0 0, Graves 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 36-74 14-19 94.
SAN DIEGO (7-11)
Hartfield 4-13 0-0 9, Jean-Marie 3-7 0-1 6, Humphrey 0-6 1-2 1, Massalski 4-8 1-2 9, Calcaterra 1-6 2-4 4, Rodriguez 4-6 0-0 9, Coleman 1-4 0-0 2, Sullivan 2-6 0-0 5, Floresca 0-3 2-2 2, Phillip 1-1 1-1 3, Gjerde 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 20-61 7-12 50.
Halftime — Gonzaga, 53-16. 3-point goals — Gonzaga 8-19 (Ayayi 3-5, Kispert 2-4, Graves 1-1, Tillie 1-2, Gilder 1-4, Arlauskas 0-1, Woolridge 0-2), San Diego 3-16 (Rodriguez 1-2, Sullivan 1-2, Hartfield 1-6, Calcaterra 0-1, Floresca 0-1, Gjerde 0-1, Humphrey 0-1, Coleman 0-2). Fouled out — Massalski. Rebounds — Gonzaga 48 (Tillie 10), San Diego 26 (Hartfield 7). Assists — Gonzaga 22 (Woolridge 6), San Diego 11 (Coleman 4). Total fouls — Gonzaga 12, San Diego 18. A — 4,549.