Lewiston’s girls’ soccer team wrapped up a perfect senior day Thursday at Walker Field with a 17-0 rout of nonleague foe Lakeland, holding the visitors from Rathdrum to no shots on goal and seeing 11 Bengals log scores.
All six of Lewiston’s seniors had goals as the Bengals improved to 3-1-1.
“It was just wonderful play,” coach Richard Gayler said. “We’ve got the (momentum) and we’re gonna continue with the mo. It’s good stuff, the energy keeps building and you can see our progress.”
Laura Kokernak and Tabitha Ames registered three goals apiece. Kokernak’s first came within seconds of a Naomi Kessler score in the second minute.
Kessler and Ashlynn Skinner each tallied two goals as the Bengals needed no assistance from their goalkeepers.
Lewiston fielded just nine players for much of the back half of the match after leading 9-0 at the half — and 6-0 after 10 minutes.
The Bengals next will play at noon Saturday at Sandpoint.
Lakeland 0 0—0
Lewiston 9 8—17
Lewiston — Naomi Kessler, 2nd.
Lewiston — Laura Kokernak, 2nd.
Lewiston — Tabitha Ames, 5th.
Lewiston — Kessler, 7th.
Lewiston — Hailey Skinner, 8th.
Lewiston — Ashlynn Skinner, 9th.
Lewiston — Kokernak, 12th.
Lewiston — Kokernak, 25th.
Lewiston — Zoie Kessinger, 33rd.
Lewiston — Allison Jacks, 49th.
Lewiston — Ames, 55th.
Lewiston — Ames, 60th.
Lewiston — Emma Hill, 62nd.
Lewiston — Breanna Nine, 65th.
Lewiston — Skinner, 73rd.
Lewiston — Stormi Randall, 74th.
Lewiston — Renae McGarry, 79th.
Shots — Lewiston 36, Lakeland 0.
Saves — Lewiston: 0. Lakeland: 20.
Sandpoint 2, Moscow 0
SANDPOINT — The visiting Bear girls failed to get on the board in a Class 4A Inland Empire League defeat by the Bulldogs.
Details were unavailable at press time.
BOYS’ SOCCERLewiston 6, Lakeland 0
RATHDRUM, Idaho — Lewiston’s Teddy Kessler netted three goals and assisted on another to guide the Bengals to a dominant win against the Hawks in a nonleague game.
Kessler got things started with a strike in the fourth minute, capitalizing on a pinpoint assist from Paul Kessler. He later scored on a penalty kick to make it 2-0 at the half before Lewiston roared to the blowout.
“Teddy was everywhere on the field today,” Bengals assistant Zach Light said. “Especially as a sophomore, he was huge for us.”
Biruk Miller added a pair of goals, in the 51st and 60th minutes.
The Bengals (2-3), playing their first game in two weeks, got their legs underneath them, setting an edge on Lakeland’s defense with well-timed passes to their wings.
“First half we were a little shaky, but they really stepped it up,” Light said. “It was great to get out there.”
Lewiston next will play at 1:45 p.m. Saturday at Sandpoint.
Lakeland 0 0—0
Lewiston 2 4—6
Lewiston — Teddy Kessler (Paul Kessler), 4th.
Lewiston — T. Kessler PK, 45th.
Lewiston — Biruk Miller (Samuel Miller), 51st.
Lewiston — Miller (T. Kessler), 60th.
Lewiston — T. Kessler (Christian Lybyer), 62nd.
Lewiston — Lakeland own goal, 72nd.
Shots — Lewiston 20, Lakeland 5.
Saves — Lewiston: Nikko Vega 3. Lakeland: 12.
JV — Lewiston 6, Lakeland 0.
Sandpoint 3, Moscow 0
SANDPOINT — Traveling Moscow was shut out by Class 4A Inland Empire League foe Sandpoint.
No other information was available at press time.
VOLLEYBALLPirates prevail over Knights
MOSCOW — Avenging a five-set defeat from earlier in the season, visiting Prairie of Cottonwood pulled out a 25-21, 25-14, 15-25, 19-25, 15-9 victory against Logos of Moscow in Whitepine League Division I play.
Ellea Uhlenkott had a team-high 15 kills along with four aces and three blocks for the Pirates (5-4, 3-4).
“She played amazing,” coach Julie Schumacher said of Uhlenkott. “She was everywhere.”
Prairie’s Tara Schlader was 12-for-13 serving, adding 12 assists, five kills and a block. Hope Schwartz had a team-high 15 assists, and Madison Shears finished with eight kills and six assists.
For Logos (5-5, 5-5), Lucia Wilson had 11 kills, five blocks and four aces, while Kirstin Wambeke notched six kills and 10 digs.
“It was just a really good, evenly matched game,” Logos coach Jessica Evans said.
JV — Logos def. Prairie 2-1
Loggers rout Rams
POTLATCH — The host Loggers rolled to a 25-7, 25-9, 25-16 victory against visiting Clearwater Valley in Whitepine League Division I action.
Middle blocker Jordan Reynolds recorded 10 kills without a single error on the day for the Loggers (8-2, 6-2).
“That’s ridiculous,” coach Ron Dinsmoor said of Reynolds’ statistical showing.
Josie Larson added 20 assists along with five kills and five digs, while Olivia Wise contributed eight kills and five aces.
“Another really good team win,” Dinsmoor said. “We got contributions from everybody. We served really well, we kept the pressure on CV all night, and we played with very few mistakes.”
JV — Potlatch def. CV
Maniacs master Bulldogs
GRANGEVILLE — Kaylynn Johnson achieved a rare triple-double to help the visiting Maniacs remain unbeaten on the season, winning 19-25, 25-16, 26-28, 25-20, 15-7 against Central Idaho League foe Grangeville.
Johnson totaled 27 assists, 10 kills and 13 digs for Orofino (5-0, 1-0). Teammate Sydnie Zywina had 14 kills, 15 digs and three aces, and Kaycee Hudson recorded 10 kills and 23 digs.
The Maniacs dropped the opening set and went down two sets to one after a down-to-the-wire third, but dug in to assert themselves in the final two sets.
“We had lots of long rallies tonight, and the girls never quit swinging in the front row,” Orofino coach Heidi Summers said. “... We’re playing each game like it’s our last one, because you never know this year. We’re in it for the long haul and in it to win.”
JV — Orofino def. Grangeville 25-19, 18-25, 15-7
Hawks beat Bengals
Lewiston suffered a 25-19, 25-23, 25-20 nonleague defeat at the hands of visiting Lakeland of Rathdrum.
“Lakeland just had really scrappy defense,” Lewiston coach Cassie Thompson said. “They were able to pick up a lot of our hard-driven balls, and made it hard for us to capitalize on a lot of points.”
Elle Wagner Uhling had 19 digs and four aces for the Bengals (4-6). Megan Halstead provided a team-high 15 assists, while Katy Wessels had seven kills and Julia Dickeson made 3½ blocks.
JV — Lakeland def. Lewiston