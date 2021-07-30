RENTON, Wash. — Rashaad Penny joked Thursday that when he works out in the offseason, he’s not interested in putting himself through the kind of strain as his Seattle Seahawks teammate Chris Carson.
“I don’t try to look like Chris Carson, do his workouts,” Penny joked. “I definitely try to do what I can do and get to where I need to be.”
Where Penny wants to be, and expects to be, is back on the field this season, fully healthy as the second piece of Seattle’s backfield stable of running backs.
After a career that to this point has seemed to be defined by injuries, Penny appears ready to go. He’s slimmer, having focused his offseason workouts to drop some weight. He thinks there is a role for him to thrive in Seattle’s revamped offense under new offensive coordinator Shane Waldron.
He also understands the magnitude of the season with his rookie contract set to expire at the end of the year.
“I take it every year like always do. I mean, I’ve never focused on any of that,” Penny said. “I’m just happy to be available. Just my consistency alone that’s all I got to do to put it together.”
Penny has shown flashes during the first three seasons of his career after being a first-round pick of the Seahawks in 2018. Those flashes have been fleeting, largely because of injuries and why his future with Seattle is littered with so much doubt.
Penny is tired of having his career defined by his unavailability.
“When you go through a big injury, year-long injury you start doing a lot of self-reflecting so that’s what kind of I did,” Penny said. “I told myself I need to change my body type. I needed to be more of student of the game because I knew I wasn’t going to be as available as I thought I was. I thought last year was a big learning curve for me.”
Penny hopes the tweaks to the offense will allow him to be showcased more. The Seahawks committed to Carson for two years during the offseason to be the workhorse in the backfield. But Carson’s punishing running style and Seattle’s desire for balance makes a two-back system possible, if not needed.
Penny said the new run scheme is similar to what he ran in college at San Diego State, when he ran for 2,248 yards and 23 touchdowns as a senior.
“The running back spot with Penny coming back is a really exciting place,” Seattle coach Pete Carroll said. “Rashaad came back at 225. He looks great. He worked out here all throughout the offseason, and it really paid off. Best he’s looked since we’ve seen him.”