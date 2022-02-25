Improvements at Lewiston’s Rotary Peace Park, Prospect Avenue’s old DeMolay Park, has been selected as the nonprofit partner for the 44th annual Seaport River Run.
The Seaport River Run, Lewiston-Clarkston’s original family run and walk, will be April 23 as part of the Dogwood Festival of the Lewis-Clark Valley.
The event will return to its traditional format — two alternative routes from Clarkston’s Swallows Park to Lewiston’s Hells Gate State Park — after two years of COVID-19 alterations. In 2021, the pandemic forced a virtual event, with participants on their own on an alternative route. In 2020, organizers were forced to cancel the event, first conducted in 1978.
Lewiston Rotary Club is celebrating 100 years of service in 2022 and the former DeMolay Park, renamed Rotary Peace Park by the Lewiston City Council on Dec. 20, is the club’s 10-year project “to provide lasting-legacy features to give a beneficial enhancement to our community.”
John Rusche of Clarkston, Rotary president, said funds from this year’s Seaport run will help underwrite a picnic shelter to be constructed near the south end of the park. It will tie in access to the recently completed path leading from Snake River Avenue to the 2½-acre park in the 1400 block on Prospect Avenue.
“The shelter will have a floor of colored, stamped concrete, space for at least six picnic tables and a fantastic view looking west over the greenbelt towards the Snake River,” Rusche said. “The club is committed to the long-term development of the park including additional fundraising efforts and the securing of contributors and sponsors for items such as innovative playground equipment, benches and interpretive panels.”
DeMolay Park took form in the 1970s, spurred by a nearby resident, Ambrose Aylworth, who died Dec. 2, 2003, at the age of 98.
Three years before his death, Aylworth was honored for 25 years of volunteering to transform what he called “a roadside dump” into DeMolay Park. The effort began in 1976. Aylworth, who had been the city of Lewiston purchasing agent, got tired of seeing the land used as a dumping spot for neighbors’ grass clippings and weeds. He mobilized a group of boys belonging to the DeMolay Club and began seeking community sponsorship and help.
Eventually, the club turned the site into a grassy park with a log structure over a picnic area and several shrubs. In the late 1990s, the log structure became unstable. In 2000, with a $2,100 grant from the Idaho Community Foundation, Lewiston Youth Volunteers Corps members tore out the old log structure and many of the dying bushes and landscaped, leveled and replanted the park.
Lewiston Rotary Club was among seven applicants to benefit from the 2022 event.
Some $141,000 have been distributed to Lewiston-Clarkston area organizations the past 43 years.
The 2022 event will have walking and running routes of 2.9 miles and 6.2 miles (10 kilometers), respecitvely. Entry forms will be available at regional sports stores and athletic clubs, or online at cityoflewiston.org/parksandrec.
Seaport sponsors are Lewiston Parks and Recreation, McVey Entertainment Group, Art Beat and the Tribune.
Past beneficiaries
2021 — Lewis-Clark Valley YoungLife, $500
2019 — Second Judicial District CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates), $3,000.
2018 — Clarkston’s Homes of Hope, $4,000.