DALLAS — While Joe Pavelski missed out on another hat trick, the 37-year-old center did something he never had done when the Dallas Stars finished their scoring with a 179-foot empty-net goal.
Pavelski’s third assist of the game came on that final score with 1:42 left, and it gave him the first five-point game in his 13 NHL seasons as the Stars won 5-2 in their first meeting against the expansion Seattle Kraken on Wednesday.
“It’s nice to finally get one, but the win was definitely important,” Pavelski said.
“Everyone knows how good a player he is,” said Roope Hintz, his linemate who had a goal and two assists. “He was around the net a lot. He deserved that.”
Jason Robertson, the other part of that line, extended his NHL-best home point streak to 11 games with a goal and an assist.
That line got going in the game’s opening minute with Pavelski’s pass to the left circle for Robertson’s shot that went off the skate of Hintz, who got credited with his 14th goal.
Hintz got the primary assist on Robertson’s power-play goal that put the Stars up 3-1 with 6:59 left in the first. Robertson had a some nifty stick work for a short backhander past Philipp Grubauer.
Pavelski, who had two goals in the game, now has 15 for the season. The two goals were from right by the net. It was his fourth two-goal game this season, all in the past 16 games.
Midway through the first, Miro Heiskanen took a laser shot from near the blue line that went just left of the net, then ricocheted hard off the boards and was knocked in by Pavelski, who waiting for the puck.
“As it’s going, your just reading the puck, hoping it came off the end wall like it did,” Pavelski said. “That’s a nice one to get to get you going.”
The Stars regained their two-goal lead late in the second when, right after killing of a penalty, Esa Lindell passed to Pavelski just outside the crease.
“It’s his ability to sniff out the loose pucks, his ability to get in the open, and his anticipation of where the pucks is going,” coach Rick Bowness said. “Great poise around the net. Goal scorers know where to put the puck. .... He’s just got natural offensive instincts that you can’t teach.”
After Hintz and Pavelski assisted on Jani Hakanpaa’s empty-netter, Pavelski got one more shot on goal but wasn’t able to get his seventh career hat trick.
Jared McCann had his team-leading 15th goal and also assisted on Calle Jarnkrok’s power-play goal for the Kraken, who are 0-5-1 in their past six games.
Seattle tied it at 1 with 11:35 left in the first on Jarnkrok’s fifth goal. Pavelski scored the tiebreaker about 2½ minutes later and the Stars led the rest of the way.
“Obviously we’ve talked a lot about ... taking the positives away from things, but kind of enough is enough here. Everybody’s getting pretty frustrated,” McCann said.
“I have no issues with our effort and compete in the second and third periods. We didn’t match them in the first,” Kraken coach Dave Hakstol said. “They won the first period. They beat us in the first period.”
Dallas has won its past five home games, and 13 of 14 at the American Airlines Center.
Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger had 23 saves. Grubauer stopped 20 of 24 shots.
Seattle 1 1 0 — 2
Dallas 3 1 1 — 5
First Period: 1, Dallas, Hintz 14 (Robertson, Pavelski), 0:50. 2, Seattle, Jarnkrok 5 (Johansson, McCann), 8:25 (pp). 3, Dallas, Pavelski 14 (Heiskanen, Suter), 11:00. 4, Dallas, Robertson 13 (Hintz, Pavelski), 13:01 (pp). Penalties: Hintz, DAL (Cross Checking), 7:29; Larsson, SEA (Delay of Game), 11:53; Soucy, SEA (Hooking), 12:45.
Second Period: 5, Seattle, McCann 15 (Dunn, Eberle), 5:38. 6, Dallas, Pavelski 15 (Lindell), 18:37. Penalties: Benn, DAL (Hooking), 16:28.
Third Period: 7, Dallas, Hakanpaa 1 (Pavelski, Hintz), 18:18 (en). Penalties: Seguin, DAL (Hooking), 3:37.
Shots on Goal: Seattle 5-6-14—25. Dallas 10-8-7—25.
Power-play opportunities: Seattle 1 of 3; Dallas 1 of 2.
Goalies: Seattle, Grubauer 7-15-4 (24 shots-20 saves). Dallas, Oettinger 9-2-0 (25-23).
A: 0 (18,532). T: 2:30.