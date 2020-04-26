Patmon selected late by Colts

Dezmon Patmon might be catching passes soon from a Husky. That no doubt added to Anthony Gordon’s consternation.
Patmon was the only Washington State or Idaho player to be selected in the NFL draft, going in the sixth round Saturday to an Indianapolis Colts team that earlier picked Washington quarterback Jacob Eason in the fourth round.
Gordon surprisingly went undrafted, but he then quickly agreed to a free-agent deal with the Seattle Seahawks, according to several reports. Also reaching free-agent agreements were WSU receiver Easop Winston Jr. with the Los Angeles Rams and offensive lineman Fred Mauigoa with the Carolina Panthers, as well as Idaho receiver Jeff Cotton with the L.A. Chargers.
Also, former Idaho quarterback Jake Luton was drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Oregon State standout was taken in the sixth round.
Patmon became the 212th overall draft pick as the Colts focused on securing weapons for veteran quarterback Philip Rivers, whom they signed in March — and whom Patmon, of San Diego, grew up watching play for the Chargers. The Colts took USC receiver Michael Pittman in the second round.
But Patmon and Pittman also might be working with Eason, who took over as Washington quarterback last season and helped the Huskies to their seventh consecutive Apple Cup win against the Cougars.
“He was (at) our rival school, so I really wasn’t paying much attention to him,” Patmon told reporters in an online news conference. “But shoot, he was a starting quarterback for a reason, so I’m excited. If that’s the guy I’m catching passes from, then that’s the guy. I’m ready to ball regardless.”
Patmon caught 58 passes for 762 yards and eight touchdowns for the Cougs last season, growing increasingly adept at using his 6-foot-4, 225-pound frame to his advantage.
“My coach would always say, ‘Just play big,’” Patmon said. “Toward the end of my career I progressively got better, and kind of realized my true size and strength really.”
It was doubtless an agonizing day for Gordon, the most prolific single-season passer in Pac-12 history, who had entered the draft ranked as high as seventh on several media quarterback boards but watched 13 quarterbacks get taken without hearing his name called. They included relatively low-profile players like Ben DiNucci of James Madison and Nate Stanley of Iowa.
On the other hand, signing with Seattle allows the Bay Area resident a chance to stay on the West Coast and maybe spend some time learning from the exemplary Russell Wilson, who at the moment is the only quarterback on the Seahawks roster.
It’s not clear why teams steered clear of Gordon, but he’s slender by NFL standards at 6-2 and 205 pounds, and possibly stigmatized as a “system quarterback” after playing for the Cougs in coach Mike Leach’s unconventional Air Raid offense, before Leach jumped to Mississippi State in January.
Luton, a 6-7, 229-pounder who played for the Vandals in 2015, was scooped up by the Jaguars with the 189th pick. He threw for 5,227 yards in his career with 42 touchdowns, fifth most in Beavers history. Luton tossed 28 touchdowns against just three interceptions in 2019,
Winston, a 6-0, 192-pounder, caught 137 passes for 1,624 yards in his final two seasons, and his 19 touchdown catches were the most by a receiver in the Pac-12 during that stretch. He had 85 receptions for 970 yards and 11 touchdowns as a senior.
Mauigoa, a 6-4, 310-pounder who was the starting center the previous three seasons, first told the Spokesman-Review he signed his deal. He was the anchor on the line that blocked for Luke Falk, current Jacksonville starting quarterback Gardner Minshew and Gordon.
Cotton, who was tabbed a second-team All-Big Sky performer, finished his career with 137 receptions for 1,797 yards and 14 touchdowns, and broke the program record for single-game receptions (18) in his final outing, tallying 230 yards and two scores in a 60-53 win Nov. 23 at Northern Arizona. The 6-2, 204-pounder caught 83 passes for 1,076 yards and six touchdowns as a senior.
