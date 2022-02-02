BOSTON — David Pastrnak started February like he ended January.
The Bruins winger scored twice, including a tiebreaking power-play goal in the third period, to lift Boston to a 3-2 win against the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday.
He now has 14 goals since the start of the new year, including four game-winners.
“It’s just getting a little bit lucky. I’ve just been working hard,” Pastrnak said. “I haven’t changed much, honestly.”
Taylor Hall added a goal and an assist to help Bruins win for the second time in three games heading into the All-Star break. Linus Ullmark had 25 saves.
But Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy said he was disappointed with his team’s energy after surrendering a two-goal lead in the third period for the second time in four games.
“End of the day, they got it back,” he said. “We got some saves and got the win.”
Joonas Donskoi and Mason Appleton scored for Seattle, which has lost two straight — each by a goal. Chris Driedger stopped 23 of 26 shots for Seattle in his first game since entering the COVID-19 protocol in mid-January.
“Another one-goal loss.” Donskoi said. “Tight game, but it’s frustrating.”
Down 2-0, the Kraken came out firing in the third, needing just 42 seconds to trim the gap to a goal when Donskoi flipped in a sliding wrist shot for his first goal of the season off assists from Ryan Donato and Alex Wennberg.
Seattle then tied it up with 12:30 to play when Appleton had his shot from the point deflected into the net off assists from Adam Larsson and Colin Blackwell.
Seattle had to pull back its attack about three minutes later when Mark Giordano went to the box for tripping Steven Fogarty.
Boston took advantage on the power play and Pastrnak’s long shot from the circle found its way past Driedger to put the Bruins back in front.
Seattle 0 0 2 — 2
Boston 0 2 1 — 3
First Period: None. Penalties: Blidh, BOS (Tripping), 3:00; McAvoy, BOS (Tripping), 10:16.
Second Period: 1, Boston, Pastrnak 21 (Hall, Marchand), 9:06 (pp). 2, Boston, Hall 10 (Nosek, Pastrnak), 16:09. Penalties: Gourde, SEA (Boarding), 1:38; Lauzon, SEA (Fighting), 4:00; Forbort, BOS (Fighting), 4:00; Fogarty, BOS (Roughing), 4:00; Lazar, BOS (Roughing), 4:00; Gourde, SEA (Roughing), 4:00; Johansson, SEA (Tripping), 8:49; Carlo, BOS (Interference), 11:57; DeBrusk, BOS (Delay of Game), 13:20.
Third Period: 3, Seattle, Donskoi 1, 0:42. 4, Seattle, Appleton 4 (Larsson, Blackwell), 7:30. 5, Boston, Pastrnak 22 (Bergeron, Marchand), 10:49 (pp). Penalties: Marchand, BOS (Interference), 4:47; Giordano, SEA (Tripping), 10:28.
Shots on Goal: Seattle 9-9-9—27. Boston 7-11-8—26.
Power-play opportunities: Seattle 0 of 6; Boston 2 of 3.
Goalies: Seattle, Driedger 3-7-0 (26 shots-23 saves). Boston, Ullmark 16-6-1 (27-25).
A: 17,850 (17,565). T: 2:33.