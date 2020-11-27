For as long as she can remember, Moscow senior Izzy Burns has had a roaring passion for two things: music and beach volleyball.
She got her first glimpse of volleyball action watching her sisters play indoor volleyball at 4 years old.
Her love for music goes back further — when she was an infant, Burns had an operation to fix an issue with her throat, and music helped soothe her as she healed from what would become 20 surgeries in the ensuing years.
It never slowed her down.
Burns signed a national letter of intent on Nov. 20 to play beach volleyball at Division II Colorado Mesa in Grand Junction, Colo. She published her debut album titled, “You Can’t Stop Me Now” in 2019 and her next album, “A Heartbeat of Your Time,” comes out in December.
“I feel like my whole life has been working toward this,” Burns said.
Take me to the beach
Burns was 10 years old when she watched on TV as Team USA legends Kerri Walsh-Jennings and Misty May-Treanor defeated fellow Americans April Ross and Jennifer Kessy in the gold-medal match at the 2012 Summer Olympics in London.
She immediately was hooked on the sport of beach volleyball.
Unlike indoor volleyball, which pits teams of six players against each other on a hard court, beach volleyball has teams of two players and is played on sand.
“I had already been playing volleyball since I was 9, and I just felt like this is something I was meant to do, and it sounded super fun,” Burns said of the latter.
With no competitive beach volleyball options on the Palouse, Burns went to her indoor club coach Ron Dinsmoor to see about starting a team. So with Dinsmoor as her coach and a childhood friend as her partner, the first youth competitive duo on the Palouse was born.
In search of a place to play, the three went to Moscow’s East City Park to play on its courts, “which definitely wouldn’t qualify for a sand court at any regulated tournament,” Burns said, laughing, “but really the more I played, the more I loved it.”
After playing in some small tournaments in Spokane, Burns decided she wanted to pursue the sport more seriously, and made a goal to qualify for a national tournament.
“I really, really for some reason wanted to go to nationals when I was in middle school,” she said. “So this is when I really decided that I loved the game, I loved beach volleyball and I wanted to succeed in it.”
Burns’ dream came true in 2017 when she and partner Lauren Greeny, of Pullman, qualified for nationals in Siesta Key, Fla. While the pair didn’t win the national title, it solidified her love for the sport.
“I just remember the feeling of my hard work paying off,” Burns said. “It was just a great time with my partner and just a really special memory that I have.”
The sound of music
Burns was born with medical issues that required a surgery called a tracheostomy, which involves creating a hole in the neck in order to place a tube into a person’s windpipe.
The procedure left her without a voice for a while. She said music was a way her parents helped comfort her during this time.
“I didn’t have a voice or an ability to do pretty much anything — I couldn’t make any sounds,” Burns said. “But when I got that trach (tube) out, I immediately became interested in these things. Music really soothed me during that time as a young baby.”
Most of the 20 surgeries happened when she was a baby, but she also had some in elementary and middle school.
The surgeries left some residual scarring in her airway, but it didn’t stop her from pursuing music.
Burns started writing original songs when she was 13 years old as an outlet and a way to express herself. She started performing around her middle school and eventually in places all around the Palouse, including festivals, coffee shops, wineries and restaurants.
During one of these events in her sophomore year, she was noticed by Spokane’s Mellad Abeid, who later would become her producer and guitar teacher.
Working with Abeid, Burns not only made her first album in 2019, she also gained a love for music production.
“It was just so fascinating seeing my songs come to life and how technology and music can work together so well.”
One of her songs, “Autopilot,” has more than 27,000 plays on Spotify.
Burns said she intends to study music business because of her love for the behind-the-scenes side of the industry.
“Being in a studio really inspired me to really go deeper into music than just performing ... I’m just fascinated by how music is made and how it works,” said Burns, who also has sang the national anthem at volleyball matches..
Coming full circle
Burns’ biggest mentor on the beach volleyball court is her club coach Allen Allen. A former member of Team USA, Allen’s beach volleyball club in Spokane — Cats Volleyball — became a second home for Burns during the summer.
The outdoor courts and small number of players in beach volleyball provided a perfect setting to train during a summer hampered by the coronavirus pandemic.
From summer volleyball with her club, to fall high school volleyball with coach Toni Claus and the Bears, to her recent music accomplishments, Burns said she feels extremely lucky to be able to pursue her love for music and volleyball during an uncertain time.
“It’s wonderful that I’ve been able to do my passions in a time where so many people can’t, so I’m very fortunate that I’ve been able to do all of this,” Burns said.
Of course, she wouldn’t have been able to do any of it without her mom, Dawn, driving her to practices, tournaments and concerts.
“I’m just so lucky to have so many people that want me to succeed,” Izzy Burns said. “They helped me get here.”
