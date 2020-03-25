Lewiston High School graduate Kellsi Parson was named the head coach of the North Idaho College women’s soccer team Tuesday.
Parson, a 2012 graduate, had been an assistant for the Cardinals and also played for them from 2012-13.
“Kellsi’s a great woman — she’ll do great,” said Parson’s high school coach, Alison Lathen. “She knows the game, and I’m very excited for her.”
Parson led Lewiston to state appearances her junior and senior seasons, in 2010 and 2011. In 2011, the Bengals won the district title. Lathen said Parson “played everywhere” for Lewiston.
“I’ve just known her since she was a kid playing,” Lathen said. “Her mom coached her for quite awhile and then I got the fruits of her mom’s hard work and she was just amazing for us in high school.
“I know she’s been an assistant up there for a few years, and she’s just a student of the game.”