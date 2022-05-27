The Lewiston Police Department is lifting residential parking restrictions around Lewis-Clark State College during the weeklong run of the NAIA World Series.
The restrictions will be put on hold starting today and running through next Friday, according to a city of Lewiston news release. This will allow for parking along streets near Harris Field.
Police will still be enforcing other parking regulations, such as not allowing vehicles to block driveways, sidewalks and crosswalks, and addressing other traffic hazards.