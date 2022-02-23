SEATTLE — Zach Parise scored twice and added an assist and Brock Nelson scored for the third consecutive game as the New York Islanders opened their road trip with a 5-2 win against the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday.
New York won for just the second time in the past six games, jumping out to an early lead and overwhelming the Kraken, who were playing their third game in four nights. Seattle has lost five straight.
Parise had his first multigoal game since Jan. 14, 2020, when he was playing for Minnesota against Pittsburgh.
“His numbers aren’t staggering the last couple of years, but it’s the other parts of this game that are so valuable,” Islanders coach Barry Trotz said.
Kyle Palmeri scored his fourth goal in his past four games and Casey Cizikas added his fifth of the season after a rebound off the end boards as the Islanders built a 4-0 lead.
Mathew Barzal was a nuisance all night and assisted on Parise’s goal late in the first. Barzal played four years of junior hockey for the Seattle Thunderbirds, leading them to the Western Hockey League championship in his final season.
“It seemed like he was pretty excited to be back here in Seattle, a lot of Thunderbirds jerseys with ‘Barzal’ on it,” Parise said. “He was flying right from the beginning.”
Nelson’s goal at 8:53 of the first was his team-best 18th of the season and just the second time in the past 13 games the Islanders scored first. Parise’s first goal initially was waived off for goalie interference, but the Islanders challenged the call and it was overturned on video review.
Parise added an empty-net goal with 1:58 left.
Ilya Sorokin made 23 saves and barely was tested for the first 30 minutes of the game. When Cizikas gave the Islanders a 4-0 lead at 10:33 of the second, the Kraken had just six shots on Sorokin.
“We didn’t have a lot of energy early, and we needed to somehow give ourselves that injection of life with something early offensively,” Seattle coach Dave Hakstol said. “And we couldn’t find that.”
Meanwhile, Seattle goaltender Philipp Grubauer was peppered with shots from the start and made 31 saves. Grubauer posted the first shutout in franchise history earlier this month in a 3-0 win against the Islanders in the final game before the All-Star break.
“We weren’t killing plays quick enough, and it’s tough to break the puck out when you can’t do that,” Seattle forward Yanni Gourde said. “Once we got going and were better in structure and got the puck in the (offensive) zone, we can see how much better of a team we are.”
N.Y. Islanders 2 2 1 — 5
Seattle 0 1 1 — 2
First Period: 1, N.Y. Islanders, Nelson 18 (Pulock, Beauvillier), 8:53. 2, N.Y. Islanders, Parise 5 (Dobson, Barzal), 17:19. Penalties: None.
Second Period: 3, N.Y. Islanders, Palmieri 5 (Parise), 5:34. 4, N.Y. Islanders, Cizikas 5 (Aho, Mayfield), 10:33. 5, Seattle, Gourde 11 (Jarnkrok), 11:18. Penalties: None.
Third Period: 6, Seattle, Sheahan 2, 1:35. 7, N.Y. Islanders, Parise 6 (Chara), 18:02 (en). Penalties: Appleton, SEA (Tripping), 6:54; Barzal, NYI (Hooking), 7:28.
Shots on Goal: N.Y. Islanders 13-14-9—36. Seattle 4-11-10—25.
Power-play opportunities: N.Y. Islanders 0 of 1; Seattle 0 of 1.
Goalies: N.Y. Islanders, Sorokin 16-11-6 (25 shots-23 saves). Seattle, Grubauer 12-22-4 (35-31).
A: 17,151 (17,100). T: 2:21.