Panthers will build around seasoned line

If given his choice between an experienced bunch of skill players and an experienced offensive line, Asotin coach Jim Holman would take the latter.
That’s what he’s got.
The Panthers lose all their starting running backs and receivers from last year, but they return five offensive linemen. In fact, all but one of them — Nick Heier — will be back next season as well.
“It’s become our foundation the last few months, from April to now,” said Holman, who’s entering his eighth season.
Also grateful for their presence is quarterback Preston Overberg, who started all six games in the pandemic-delayed season a few months ago and now returns as a senior. The Panthers like to employ zone-read schemes, so Overberg’s experience level should prove valuable.
As a bonus, they welcomed back two skill players who took last season off: senior running back Cam Knight and junior receiver Isaiah Berzett.
Asotin’s other returning linemen are Justin Boyea, Will Clegg, Deven Olsen and Gavin Wood.
Last season was atypically rough for the Panthers, who lost three of their first four games before rallying to a 3-3 record, all in the Northeast 2B League. Holman’s crew had reached the Washington state 2B quarterfinal round in 2015 and the semifinal round the next two years.
Through thick and thin, though, the Panthers have played strong defense, and there’s no reason to expect anything different this year.
“For us, it’s always been a focus,” Holman said. “I think you can make an argument that in football nowadays the mindset is that you score more points than the other team and hope to win by one, whether it’s 7-6 or 57-56. For us, we’ve always emphasized defense.”
Partly for that reason, the Panthers will capitalize on that seasoning up front and run the ball often.
“So our offensive mentality is real close to our defensive mentality,” Holman said. “We like to battle up front and move the line of scrimmage.”
The Northeast 2B League has scrapped its divisional format and will be a far-flung, nine-team circuit. The Panthers will get an immediate feel for the length of the conference’s footprint, traveling almost 200 miles for their season opener at 7 p.m. Sept. 3 at Kettle Falls.
In Game 2 on Sept. 11, they play host to Chewelah, which might be the league favorite.
Asotin
COACH — Jim Holman (eighth year)
LAST YEAR’S RECORD — 3-3 in Northeast 2B League and overall
RETURNING LETTERWINNERS — Justin Boyea, soph., OL/DL; Cameron Clovis, soph., RB/LB; Will Clegg, jr., OL/LB; Rueben Eggleston, jr., WR/DL; Gavin Ells, soph., QB/DB; Ty Galles, sr., RB/DB; Nick Heier, sr, OL/DL; Kamea Kauhi, jr., WR/DB; Deven Olsen, jr., OL/DL; Preston Overberg, sr., QB/DB; C.J. Pasion, jr., WR/DB; Gavin Wood, jr., OL/DL.
Five things to watch
1. Senior quarterback Preston Overberg, who also is a point guard on the basketball team and a catcher in baseball, looks to lead with a steady hand as a second-year starter.
2. With no starters returning at RB and WR, Asotin will rely heavily on an experienced offensive line.
3. The Panthers generally play stellar defense, and there’s no reason to think this year will be different.
4. There’s continuity in the brain trust. Jim Holman’s coaching staff of Cory Eller, Jason Emery, Brian O’Kelley and Shaun O’Kelley has been together for eight years.
5. With a roster of only 24 players at the 11-man level, the Panthers need to avoid health issues as much as possible.