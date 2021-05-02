Oscar Draguicevich III, Washington State’s career leader in punting average (45.7 yards per kick), agreed to an undrafted free-agent deal with the Carolina Panthers, according to a tweet from the former Cougar.
The Hutto, Texas, native had a punting average of 46.7 yards across four games in WSU’s abbreviated 2020 fall season. He landed eight attempts inside opponents’ 20-yard lines.
According to Yahoo! Sports’ Eric Edholm, he received a $7,000 signing bonus.
Draguicevich presumably will battle Carolina’s Joseph Charlton for the spot. Charlton has played one season with the Panthers, and he’s the only punter listed on their roster.
Draguicevich had the option of returning for a final year of eligibility, but elected to depart after his shortened senior season.
He was named to the Ray Guy Award watch list twice and was an All-Pac-12 second-teamer in 2020.