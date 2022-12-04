SEATTLE — Carter Verhaeghe’s first-period scoring flurry and a standout performance in goal from Spencer Knight brought the longest active win streak in the NHL to a halt.

Verhaeghe scored twice 26 seconds apart in the first period and Matthew Tkachuk scored his 12th goal and had an assist as the Florida Panthers snapped Seattle’s seven-game win streak with a 5-1 win against the Kraken on Saturday.

