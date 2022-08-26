Panthers might look to ground, pound the ball

Asotin is returning many players from a year ago, but still looks at steep competition in the Washington Class 2B Bi-County League.
The team’s strength in numbers should provide a significant advantage against many of the other teams in the league, with the Panthers having 30 players on this year’s team.
The Panthers are returning 11 letterwinners, which typically would be an advantage for most teams. But the players haven’t really experienced a full season despite being multiyear starters, mainly thanks to pandemic-related issues.
Even if a full game count was under the players’ belts, the rest of the league is bringing back a good portion of veterans as well.
“My primary concern is how tough our league will be,” Asotin coach Jim Holman said. “Most of the teams are senior-loaded and return a ton of experience.”
But most aren’t returning a football camp MVP on their roster.
Panthers sophomore offensive lineman AJ Olerich was named the MVP for his position group at the University of Idaho football camp earlier this summer, and is joining an offensive line that has three other returners.
Behind the offensive line is an experienced backfield, with two returning letterwinners at running back and one at fullback.
The run-game experience should help the team as it navigates the departure of two-year starting quarterback Preston Overberg.
“Anytime you bring back the offensive lineman that we do is a huge strength for us,” Holman said. “We lean on those guys.”
But the offense will be different than in the past
The basics will be the same, but a little bit different,” Holman said. “Our quarterback is going to be new. Whoever’s the quarterback for us, it’s going to be a very inexperienced position for us, for sure. Probably our least experienced position, which isn’t always ideal.”
Holman said the team will rely on the running game and play-action to help alleviate the pressure on the whoever the quarterback will be.
The defense also should be a strength, with returning letterwinners on all three levels of the defense.
“I feel more confident (on the defense) in terms of experience,” Holman said. “Defensively, we returned nine guys that started or played a bunch.”