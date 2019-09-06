What Asotin football coach Jim Holman most likes about his team is its work ethic. He finds his players extremely “coachable.”
“We don’t have to do a lot of motivating,” Holman said.
His team, Holman added, even gets excited for conditioning.
“We (usually) have to kick guys in the butt to get them to do (that), but they’re (ready to) and that goes to our leaders. They’re taking charge and the younger guys are following.”
For instilling such motivation in his team, Holman credited his team captains: Aaron Boyea, Dylan Landrus, Ethan Fugate and Jack Gilmore.
Landrus, a shifty running back, will be the lodestar of the offense this year.
“He’ll be our workhorse,” Holman said.
Like water finding a crack, Landrus can effectively find the holes in a defense.
“He reads real well, he kind of has a way of finding the holes and getting through there,” Holman said. “He’s quick and once he gets a small opening, he can get through there pretty effectively.”
Fugate, who has been the JV quarterback the past three years, has a “good grasp of the offense,” Holman said. “Ethan doesn’t have the arm strength (graduated quarterback) Josh (Wilkinson) had, so (Fugate) relies more on timing and knowing where guys are going to be and making the right reads.
“He can’t throw it 40 yards downfield, but his strength is knowing the offense and getting the ball to a guy when the time is right.”
Junior linebacker Jack Gilmore has been a mainstay on the varsity team since his freshman year.
“He played a bunch as a freshman,” Holman said. “And had a good sophomore season, started a bunch at running back and middle linebacker. He’s a power guy, who would just as soon run over a guy as around him. And being middle linebacker, he’s kind of the QB of our defense too.”
The Panthers return three linemen who go both ways. Those are Boyea, Jake Connor and Mason Hurlbert, all seniors.
“(Boyea) has a really solid understanding of what we’re doing and has worked his tail off in the weight room,” Holman said. “He’s put in a ton of time.”
So has Hurlebert, who enters his second year playing football.
“Last year was his first year, and by the end, he was one of our best guys on both sides of the ball,” Holman said. “We’re going to run things through him on the offensive line a whole bunch.”
Brayden Barnea, a junior linebacker, played in just four games in 2018 but showed promise before getting hurt, Holman said.
“That really ended up costing us, not having him in the back half of the season,” Holman said. “That was really a big downer.”
Keaton Caldwell leads Asotin’s returning players in receiving yards, with 192 yards last year on 17 receptions. He had two touchdowns and was Asotin’s fourth-leading pass catcher.
“He’s another guy who played a bunch of snaps last year,” Holman said. “He’s a big kid so he’ll be a threat, both in traffic and stretching the field.”
Asotin
COACH — Jim Holman (sixth year)
LAST YEAR’S RECORD — 7-3
RETURNING LETTERWINNERS — Dylan Landrus, sr., RB/LB; Keaton Caldwell, sr., WR/LB; Ethan Fugate, sr., QB/DB; Jake Connor, sr., OL/DL; Aaron Boyea, sr., OL/DL; Mason Hurlbert, sr., OL/DL; Brayden Barnea, jr., RB/LB/K; Jonah Goeckner, jr., WR/DB; Jack Gilmore, jr., RB/LB.
Schedule
Games are at 7 p.m. unless noted
Date — Opponent
Sept. 6 — at Orofino
Sept. 13 — vs. Liberty Christian
Sept. 20 — at Kellogg
Oct. 4 — vs. Reardan
Oct. 11 — at Kittitas, 6 p.m.
Oct. 18 — at Colfax
Oct. 25 — vs. Liberty
Nov. 1 — vs. Lind-Ritzville at Ritzville