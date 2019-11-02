RITZVILLE, Wash. — Down six points late in the fourth quarter, the Asotin High football team drove almost 80 yards in about three minutes and got a 46-yard catch-and-run to Joe Bailey from Ethan Fugate with just under two minutes on the clock.
The “almost automatic” Brayden Barnea hit the lead-taking extra point to hand the Panthers a 14-13 Northeast 2B League win Friday against Lind-Ritzville/Sprague and home-field advantage in next Friday’s crossover match with Northwest Christian, which will determine a playoff spot.
“We definitely didn’t play great, but we got plays when we needed them,” Asotin coach Jim Holman said.
The Panthers (7-1, 3-1) turned it over on their 23-yard line with about five minutes left, but forced a four-and-out on the back of defensive tackle Aaron Boyea’s “huge night.”
Barnea totaled 70 yards rushing and Jack Gilmore 72. Joe Bailey had 62 yards receiving on two catches.
Quarterback Ethan Fugate “made a couple big throws on that last drive to give us a chance.” Asotin’s defense allowed only six points — the other six came on an interception return.
Asotin 7 0 0 7—14
LRS 7 0 6 0—13
LRS — Doug Morris 50 interception return (Chase Galbreath kick)
Asotin — Brayden Barnea 41 run (Barnea kick)
LRS — Spencer Gering 63 pass from Drew Kelly (kick failed)
Asotin — Joe Bailey 46 pass from Ethan Fugate (Barnea kick)
Potlatch 40, Lapwai 6
POTLATCH — Potlatch capped its regular season with a rout of Whitepine League adversary Lapwai, and gained some more momentum heading into its first State appearance in eight years.
The Loggers (7-2, 5-1) will search for their first playoff win in school history when they play at noon on Nov. 9 at Wilder in the first round of the Class 1A-DI state tournament.
“I think this builds the confidence quite a bit coming off a 4-4 season,” Potlatch assistant coach Josh Hardy said.
Jerrod Nicholson led Potlatch’s offense with 136 yards and four touchdowns on 15 carries. Kenon Brown spearheaded a defense that tallied nine total tackles for loss, and contributed 113 yards and two scores on 11 rushes.
Potlatch picked off the Wildcats twice, and clamped down defensively “when it mattered,” Hardy said.
Lapwai 0 0 0 6—6
Potlatch 14 6 12 8—40
Potlatch — Kenon Brown 60 run (run failed)
Potlatch — Brown 1 run (Connor Akins pass from Jerrod Nicholson)
Potlatch — Je. Nicholson 45 run (pass failed)
Potlatch — Je. Nicholson 6 run (run failed)
Potlatch — Je. Nicholson 6 run (pass failed)
Lapwai — Dominick Williamson 1 run (pass failed)
Potlatch — Je. Nicholson 58 run (Tyler Howard run)
Troy 34, Genesee 20
GENESEE — Elijah Phillis rushed for 123 yards and Brody Patrick made 12 tackles and two interceptions as Genesee downed Troy in the regular-season finale for both Whitepine League Division I teams.
Zachary Stoner made four catches for 43 yards and a touchdown, and Phillis also scored via reception.
The Trojans wound up 5-4 overall and 2-4 in league.
“It was important to close out the year with a winning record,” Troy coach Bobby Wilson said. “We finished the way we wanted to.”
Troy 6 16 0 12—34
Genesee 0 8 6 6—20
Troy — Reece Sanderson 1 run (run failed)
Troy — Zachary Stoner 5 pass from Rhett Sandquist (Stoner pass from Sandquist)
Troy — Elijah Phillis 14 pass from Sandquist (Sanderson pass from Sandquist)
Genesee — Dillon Sperber 38 pass from Dawson Durham (Durham run)
Genesee — Cy Wareham 30 pass from Durham (pass failed)
Troy — Sandquist 1 run (pass failed)
Troy — Sam Taff 65 run (pass failed)
Genesee —Durham 40 run (pass failed)
Pomeroy 62, Colton 0
POMEROY — Brandon Bales rushed for 251 yards and three touchdowns and also threw for a score as Pomeroy blanked Colton in a Southeast 1B League game.
Trent Gwinn rushed for 101 yards and scored four touchdowns for the Pirates (6-3), including one on a 68-yard pass from Bales.
Braedyn White made nine tackles for the Pirates, and Colton Slaybaugh intercepted a pass.
Chris Wolf had 125 yards rushing for Colton.
Colton 0 0 0 0 —0
Pomeroy 22 24 8 8—62
Pomeroy — Brandon Bales 54 run (run failed)
Pomeroy — Trent Gwinn 20 run (Bales run)
Pomeroy — Bales 25 run (run failed)
Pomeroy — Gwinn 68 pass from Bales (Gwinn pass from Bales)
Pomeroy — Bales 40 run (run failed)
Pomeroy — Gwinn 6 run (Colton Slaybaugh run)
Pomeroy — Bales 43 run (Gwinn run)
Pomeroy — Gwinn 60 run (Noah Lamb run)
Cheney 17, Pullman 9
CHENEY, Wash. — Held to one touchdown, Pullman absorbed a Great Northern League loss to Cheney that necessitates a Kansas tiebreaker involving those two teams and West Valley.
That competition is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Tuesday at East Valley. The three teams will be vying for one playof berth.
Pullman coach David Cofer lauded his team’s defense but lamented its four turnovers.
“Our effort was really good,” he said. “At the end of the day we have to find a way to make plays.”
The Greyhounds (6-3, 2-2) had possession inside the final two minutes but gave up the ball on downs at the Cheney 30-yard line. Mason Emerson made eight catches for 95 yards for the Hounds, and Ethan Kramer added seven receptions for 94.
Defensive end Ryan Colon tallied two sacks, and linebacker Bogey Perkins led Pullman in tackles.
Pullman 0 0 7 2—9
Cheney 7 3 0 7—17
Cheney — Harriett 70 run (Petrol Poulos kick)
Cheney — Poulos 32 field goal
Pullman — Carson Coulter 2 run Sam Tingstad kick)
Cheney — Long 11 run (Poulos kick)
Pullman — safety, fumble recovered in end zone
CV 22, Kamiah 14
KOOSKIA — Needing a win to keep its season alive, Clearwater Valley of Kooskia responded late, outscoring Kamiah 16-0 in the fourth quarter to claim a Whitepine League victory and secure its place in the Class 1A Division I state playoffs for the second straight year.
The Rams (6-2, 4-2) will head south to play unbeaten Lost Rivers on Saturday at 1 p.m.
“We went to a direct snap to (quarterback Lane) Schilling, and he went crazy,” CV coach Roger Whalen said.
Schilling had a season-high 340 yards rushing on 20 carries, pushing his season total to about 1,300 yards.
Schilling scored a 10-yard touchdown with 1:40 on the clock, then Tate Pfefferkorn recorded an interception to put the Kubs (5-4, 3-3) away.
Earlier, Tyce Pfefferkorn broke six tackles on a 15-yard touchdown run to provide CV momentum.
Defensively, Dylan Pickering had 20 tackles, and linebacker Davis McElroy came up with “three really big stops late in the game,” Whalen said.
“We talked about what we needed to do at halftime,” Whalen said.
A complete list of scoring plays was unavailable.
Kamiah 6 8 0 0—14
CV 0 6 0 16—22
CV — Schilling 10 run (pass failed)
CV — Tyce Pfefferkorn 15 run (Schilling run)
CV — Schilling 10 run (Pfefferkorn run)