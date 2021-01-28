One Friday night each January, more than 3,000 citizens of the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley and beyond pack themselves into a gym to witness the culminating events. There will be loud music and organized cheering, themed attire and choreographed dance routines, and judges who roam around incognito, doling out points for all of that fanfare, based on a scoring system that is arbitrary at best.
There also are two basketball games between longtime rivals. That’s what the energized crowd is there to see. But the games merely are footnotes on the grand scale of Golden Throne week, and their outcomes have no bearing on the coveted prize — a toilet that’s been spraypainted gold.
Yes, a toilet, that’s what sends the 3,000-plus into a tizzy. The victorious school earns the right to house the cherished porcelain until the next year’s games decide a new winner. Never has a high school been prouder of a piece of plumbing than Clarkston or Lewiston high schools.
But that’s part of what makes the Golden Throne unique and special to the two schools and communities, which are separated by only a few miles and the Snake River. And anyone you talk to will tell you that it’s not just about the basketball games or the gold toilet trophy. It’s a uniting tradition that has injected a once-spiteful rivalry with some spirit and sportsmanship, a momentous occasion for high school student-athletes and non-athletes alike, a “circle that date” calendar item for all in the Valley.
There won’t be a Golden Throne, in its traditional sense, this year. High school sports in Washington have been on a long pause because of COVID-19, and basketball season won’t start until April, long after Idaho’s basketball season is done. This year’s basketball games and Throne-claiming elation were supposed to take place Friday, but instead, the Throne remains Lewiston’s for at least one more year.
It’s a deeply disappointing reality for those who are the most invested in Golden Throne week. But that in itself is a testament to how far the rivalry and its pageantry have evolved.
Before the 1994-95 school year, there was no Golden Throne, just the annual Lewiston-Clarkston games. The schools’ boys’ and girls’ basketball teams each played twice during the season, once at each school’s gym, and often, the outcomes of the first games dedicated the attendance for the rematch. That was a good thing if the games were competitive, but disastrous if they were blowouts. There also was the issue of sportsmanship, which was especially poor during the schools’ annual River Rivalry football games.
All that is according to Kay Andersen, who worked as a teacher, coach, librarian and Associated Student Body advisEr, among other things, at Clarkston High School for almost four decades. Perhaps most importantly, she had a major hand in growing the Golden Throne rivalry into what it is now.
Before the 1994-95 basketball season, Andersen teamed with former Clarkston basketball coaches Sam Adams and Len Kelly to brainstorm ways to improve the Lewiston-Clarkston basketball games. At first, they wanted to mirror some of Spokane’s successful rivalries and give the Lewiston-Clarkston games some of the small-town basketball intensity Andersen enjoyed growing up in St. John, Wash., which produced a handful of state champion boys’ basketball teams in the 1960s.
The festivities were small at first, things like letting each school decorate half of the host school’s gymnasium and hiring a DJ to play pump-up jams. Members of each community were brought in to judge each school’s show of school colors and spirit. After a few years, the schools began to raise money for charities.
The results were somewhat surprising, at least in Andersen’s mind. Some concepts simply don’t catch on with high school kids, but this did.
“One of the times, the girls played the first game and the boys played the second game of the night, and ... this was taking off,” Andersen said. “We had parents that came to the gym and waited in line outside for the second game. Well, we had people not leaving the gym after the first game and we had no room for even some of our parents. We managed to get them in and find places, but we realized we were growing out of the gyms.”
Ultimately, the basketball games did move out of Lewiston’s Booth Hall and Clarkston’s Kramer Gym. In 2005, Lewis-Clark State College opened its Activity Center, and that became the new home for the rivalries. They’ve drawn more than 3,000 spectators almost every year since, and maxed out the venue’s 3,500-person capacity in 2020, according to data tracked and compiled by LCSC Hall of Fame statistician Denny Grubb.
The in-game spirit competition also has advanced. There are dress-up themes, halftime dance performances by students and staff, and nonstop cheering, Andersen said, no matter the state of the scoreboard.
One year, Clarkston girls’ basketball coach Debbie Sobotta remembers, Clarkston’s basketball players entered the gym through a red sea of sorts. A CHS student was dressed as Moses and his classmates, dressed in red, swayed back and forth until Moses pounded his staff on the ground, at which point the sea of red-clad students parted and the basketball players entered the gym.
Things like that can earn major points with the judges, who have the final say in who wins the Throne, and all contribute to what everyone describes as an unforgettable and unmatched atmosphere.
Lewiston girls’ coach Karlee Wilson, who also played for the Bengals and the Idaho women’s team, spent time on several large stages during her playing career. It’s almost impossible to match, she said, the constant, deafening cheering coming from both sides of the gym during Golden Throne games.
“I would get interviewed about playing at Baylor and at Louisville, all of these places, and the Golden Throne atmosphere doesn’t even compare,” she said. “ ... You can’t ever duplicate that, hardly at all, when you’re at the college level.”
The charity fundraising aspect of the week has, perhaps, grown the most and, for many, is the most meaningful. Andersen and Co. started out encouraging students to donate their pocket change, but as the event has gained popularity, donations have increased and local businesses have gotten involved.
In 1998, raised funds totaled $2,640. Nowadays, it’s normal to collect well more than $10,000.
Throughout the 26 years of Golden Throne history, fundraising efforts have exceeded $308,000, per Grubb’s calculations.
The Lewiston-Clarkston rivalry has meant something for a long time in the valley, but many think the Golden Throne has changed the way it is viewed. Clarkston boys’ coach Justin Jones can recall times he’s been chatted up by alumni from the 1950s who just want to talk about the big game against Lewiston. Andersen has seen bank tellers dressed in Golden Throne shirts and other local businesses doing their part to support their team during the week of the game. Wilson knows that even if someone in her community doesn’t go to any other basketball games during the year, she’ll see them at the Golden Throne game.
That’s what makes this year so hard for so many, especially high school seniors, who won’t get their final chance to vie for the Throne. Both schools still are holding spirit weeks and virtual events and raising money for charity to maintain some sense of Golden Throne normalcy, but it won’t be the same. The Throne, which is adorned with purple (Lewiston) and red (Clarkston) placards denoting the years each school has claimed it, will get an LHS/CHS label this time, Clarkston athletic director Shannon Wilson said.
Jones, who has coached 10 Golden Throne games with Clarkston, put this year’s cancellation, the rivalry — and life — eloquently into perspective. There are things more important than a rivalry game, he surmised, but when something as special as the Golden Throne gets taken away, even once, everyone can appreciate it more once it’s back.
“Many folks in our community and, I would say, across this country, have lost a lot more than a game, or a season, or a few games, and so I think that the pandemic has put some perspective on things that really matter,” he said. “Now at the same time, my heart just breaks for my seniors that they don’t get to participate in this game, and so it does put a perspective on how much high school sports and the Golden Throne mean to so many in the LC Valley.
“It makes you really appreciate what you have and the enormous impact that the game has on a community, two high schools and, of course, the players. But when that’s gone, when we don’t have that, it really makes you appreciate what you have and I know for sure that next year, our season and Golden Throne will certainly not be taken for granted.”
The Golden Throne isn’t the only Lewiston-Clarkston affair that was canceled this year. There was no football game, marking the first time it wasn’t played since the influenza pandemic halted it in 1919. There won’t be a Lewiston-Clarkston wrestling dual, which recently was coined the Golden Plunger. Shannon Wilson said it’s also unlikely the schools will face off in baseball, softball or any other sport that has yet to get underway.
But the Golden Throne isn’t going away forever, and neither are the rest of the rivermates’ rivalries. Not much is normal in the world right now, but one thing won’t change: “They want to win that darn toilet,” Andersen said.
