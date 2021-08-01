Palouse Summer Series stands out among Northwest tourneys

Established in 2004, the Palouse Summer Series caught on quickly. These days, it’s considered one of the most respected preparatory baseball events in this region.
Top-flight travel teams, American Legion outfits and youth clubs from around the Northwest flock to the Palouse and Lewiston-Clarkston Valley annually for the Series, which runs from early June to late July and makes good use of local ballparks, including Washington State’s Bailey-Brayton Field, Lewis-Clark State’s Harris Field and high school venues in Pullman, Colfax and Moscow.
It features 100-plus teams, competing in nine separate tournaments that are sorted by age groups — from 10U to 19U.
“Students, local members of the community, coaches and so many people are involved to make it the great event it is,” said 11th-year director/owner Scott Parrish, who wrapped up the 2021 edition last week. It won’t be long before he begins the planning phase for the next PSS.
“It’s always been pretty important to our communities and baseball in the Northwest.”
Attention to detail distinguishes this series from other tourneys in the region.
“There’s a production to it,” Parrish said — a feel of professionalism that’s hard to find elsewhere on the summer baseball circuit.
“It’s the little things,” the Colfax baseball coach continued. “I’ve had coaches tell me they’ve gone to tournaments where there’s tons of teams, and they just pump you through and maybe don’t make it as much of an experience.
“I don’t feel that way. I want to make sure the scoreboard is on. I want to make sure we have coupons for kids who hit home runs or make great plays. We have music between innings, sponsor representation. We re-chalk, and paint the bases between games.”
The settings and competition are appealing too. Playing at WSU and LCSC presents recruitment opportunities. It’s not unusual for college coaches to be either sitting in the stands or assisting with programs.
Some of the Northwest’s premier organizations, loaded with Division I talent — like the Spokane Expos, Walla Walla Sweets and New Level College Prep — are regular attendees.
“We have those venues, and I think that’s part of what sets us apart,” Parrish said. “Kids want the opportunity to play in front of coaches ... There’ll be coaches that come down to watch and sometimes they come because they’re part of a team already.
“It’s not against (NCAA) compliance. It’s a way schools can recruit during the summer.”
Parrish is quick to hand credit to its founder, Burdette Greeny, for doing the legwork in making the PSS stick.
“There have been some changes over the years, but really the blueprint Burdette created is still there.” Parrish said. “There’s no reason to change a lot.”
Today, Greeny mostly is recognized as the veteran assistant for Washington State’s accomplished volleyball team. His wife, Jen, leads that program.
A pitcher at Wazzu in the late 1990s, Greeny played for a couple of years in the minors. After being released from the Milwaukee Brewers’ organization, he had an epiphany that coaching was his calling.
Not two months later, Greeny joined up with Pullman’s American Legion program, later leading the Patriots to a state tournament appearance in 2003 — their first showing at State since 1968.
“I haven’t stopped (coaching) since,” he said.
Greeny’s Patriots hosted a smaller annual tourney in the early 2000s. Otherwise, they’d hit the road. Two or three seasons into his coaching career, Greeny got an idea.
Considering the pristine summer weather in Pullman and community support of summer ball, perhaps there were prospects for a more extensive event to be set up.
“I said, ‘You know what, there’s something here on multiple fronts,’” he recalled. “We wouldn’t have to travel. We can play against good competition. It seemed like some teams from Seattle really liked to come over, get a change of scenery from the big city. And you can get that WSU field involved — there’s a draw.
“A third thing — and this one was really big and hit home — was that college students left Pullman in the summer. It was kind of vacant. Businesses hurt.”
So, Greeny introduced one new age-group competition in Year 1, then added another the next year, then another, and so forth. By the fourth year, he said, “I had seven or eight tournaments, with like 84 teams coming through. We had people on the waiting list.”
Businesses started buying in. Naturally, the area’s hotels were on board. Greeny said he also got some help from the Pullman Chamber of Commerce.
It wasn’t long before Colfax joined the fold as a host site. LCSC eventually opened its doors after a few years too.
“It was turning into a really cool thing,” Greeny said. “We had the marquee teams in Washington, for sure. The best of the best were coming, teams that had players who made the major leagues. Businesses loved it, so we started doing sponsorships to make it worthwhile. There are a lot of people who don’t know how much money gets circulated because of it.”
Greeny wound up passing on the torch after the 2007 season. He and Jen had been hired to direct the LCSC volleyball program.
He’d been wearing “three different hats” for years — a Legion coach, the PSS’ organizer and an equipment manager for the Cougars.
All-nighters weren’t uncommon in those days. Greeny wanted the PSS to “look organized, professional,” and that required a great deal of planning, sometimes more than he had time for. Jen picked up the slack when, for example, Burdette was out coaching the night before the PSS began.
“We were doing things a little differently than other tournaments, and teams appreciated it,” said Greeny, who at one point considered turning the PSS into a national competition, rather than regional.
“It started to build itself, so you didn’t have to market it much, but the time was spent on the other things that made it worthwhile — sponsorships, grants, working with hotels — that was hard work.”
Seeing where the PSS is today remains a source of pride for Greeny. He can’t attend it often because he’s usually recruiting for Wazzu in the summer, but he follows it from afar.
“I don’t think there’s anything I could’ve done to make it better,” he said. “We accomplished all our goals. I’m glad it’s still going. I feel it’s in good hands with Scott.”
Parrish was a student volunteer at the 2006 PSS. Being a “local baseball kid” from Colfax, he was familiar with Greeny, who’d coached Parrish briefly before helping him land a WSU internship centered around sports media. Parrish updated the Series’ webpage and wrote stories, along with management jobs, like announcing games and repairing mounds.
Parrish was unsure of his next avenue in life, but anything involving baseball would pique his interest.
“Burdette established one of the best series in the Northwest and wanted it to stay going. He reached out to me and it was perfect timing,” said Parrish, whose father, former Colfax baseball boss Mike, is close friends with Greeny. “My dad said, ‘You’d be an absolute fool not to do it. It’s an opportunity to stay in baseball, do something good for the community and it’s probably fun.’ He was right.”
Parrish, also the proprietor of a Pullman gym, will step back to focus on other ventures before he starts working out the 2022 schedules and other managerial details in mid-August.
Several teams already have begun to reach out to ensure their spots in next year’s PSS.
“There were probably as many teams on the wait list this year as we had in the tournament overall,” Parrish noted.
The PSS had to limit its teams and prohibit fans in summer 2020 because of the pandemic.
For sure, there’s a high level of stress that comes with running such a monster of an event. But the positives of directing the Palouse Summer Series outweigh the challenges.
“I love Northwest baseball, and this just enhances that,” Parrish said. “I’m around my peers all summer. I get to see high-level teams play. I love the people aspect and that it’s a community event. I’ve created relationships with these guys over the course of six, seven years.
“It’s special to be a part of and hopefully we can keep expanding and moving forward with it.”
