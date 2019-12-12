ST. MARIES — Potlatch had two wrestlers go unbeaten during a gathering of six schools Wednesday. Kenon Brown and Gabe Prather went 2-0 at 182 and 152 pounds respectively.
Brown notched a second-round pin against a wrestler from Liberty who finished fourth at the Washington Class 2B state tournament. Logger heavyweight Kelton Saad went 2-1, with one of those losses against a defending state champion from Liberty.
“It was good competition and a good warmup for this weekend when we head to Kellogg,” Potlatch coach Bryan Bryngelson said.
Potlatch competitors
120 pounds — Avery Palmer 2-1. 126 pounds — Taylor McPherson 1-1. 138 pounds —Tyson Tucker 1-1. 145 — Eli Prather 2-0. 152 — Gabe Prather 2-0. 160 — Izack McNeal 2-0. 182 — Kenon Brown 2-0. 285 — Kelton Saad 2-1
Timberlake 70, Moscow 3
SPIRIT LAKE, Idaho — Bennett Marsh logged a 5-4 win by decision against Timberlake’s Trevor Cady in the 285-pound class to help the Moscow wrestling team avoid being blanked by the Tigers from Spirit Lake.
“I think our youth showed tonight,” Moscow coach Pat Amos said. “Timberlake’s got a good solid team this year, they’ve got a good program going.”
98 — Double forfeit. 106 — Stryker Houston (Tim) dec. Skyla Zimmerman 10-5. 113 — Nicky Follini (Tim) p. Zach Domras, 5:26. 120 — Tim win by forfeit. 126 — Tim win by forfeit. 132 — Isaiah Evans (Tim) p. Andrew Stone, 3:13. 138 — Evan Howell (Tim) p. Eli Lyon, 4:00. 145 — Ethan Jerome (Tim) dec. Diego Deaton 3-0. 152 — Gavin Fullmer (Tim) p. Cameron Vetter, 2:41. 160 — Tim win by forfeit. 170 — Tim win by forfeit. 182 — Josh Yanez (Tim) MD Isaiah Murphy 13-2. 195 — Tim win by forfeit. 220 — Preston Jeffs (Tim) p. Kyran Mutart, 1:28. 285 — Bennett Marsh (Mos) dec. Trevor Cady 5-4.
Pullman drops two
COEUR D’ALENE — Gabe Smith, Pullman wrestling’s 126-pounder, moved to 6-0 on the year with two victories, one against an opponent from Coeur d’Alene and one against Lewiston on Tuesday in late-reported matches.
The Greyhounds lost 72-10 to the Vikings, then 52-30 to the Bengals.
Mitch LaVielle secured a win against Cd’A, while James Crist (138) and Zach Dahmen (152) tallied pins against Lewiston.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALLGarfield-Palouse 60, Tekoa-Rosalia 27
TEKOA — Garfield-Palouse’s Kenzi Pedersen scored 19 points as the Vikings beat Tekoa-Roslia in a late-reported game Tuesday. The Vikings also got 12 points from Madi Cloninger and 11 points from Paige Collier.
As a team, the Vikings forced the Timberwolves into 29 turnovers.
Garfield-Palouse
Kenzi Pedersen 6 6-8 19, Madi Cloninger 4 0-1 12, Paige Collier 4 2-5 11, MaKenzie Collier 2 2-2 6, Maci Brantner 3 0-2 6, Rielee Renne 2 0-0 4, Miranda Richards 0 3-4 3, Lexi Brantner 0 0-0 0.
Tekoa-Roslia
Emily Kramer 2 1-3 5, Trista Bogenreif 2 0-0 5, Delani Lehn 1 2-4 4, Kamtyn Hendrickx 0 4-6 4, Tori McLain 2 0-0 4, Meghan Billings 1 0-0 2.
Garfield-Palouse 12 19 19 10—60
Tekoa-Roslia 5 6 5 8—24
3-point goals — Bogenreif, Cloninger 4, Pedersen, P. Collier.