Lewis-Clark State men’s basketball assistant coach Leif Karlberg and golf head coach Kyla Lien will be leaving their positions, it was announced.
Karlberg made his announcement Monday on Twitter, saying “Lewis-Clark State is a special place. It’s tough saying goodbye, but I’ll always be a Warrior.”
It followed with a statement from him. It reads, “The past five years in Lewiston have been unforgettable. I could not be more thankful for the coaches, players & administration that I’ve worked with. My family & I will miss the LC community immensely. LC State men’s basketbgall is in great hands & has an incredibly bright future. I am proud to be a Warrior & will be cheering from a distance for years to come. #PackLife”
Karlberg has been the top assistant to coach Austin Johnson since 2018. He has been in charge of player development, recruiting, game and practice preparation, fundraising, academic oversight, strength and condition. He has helped to develop more than a dozen all-conference players and around 10 NAIA All-Americans.
“no one has had more fun the last 3 years than @leif_karlberg and I! been an unbelievable journey on and off the court,” Johnson tweeted Monday.
Karlberg was with the program for five seasons in total, and the Warriors the past two seasons were 51-5, including 22-2 this past season, when LCSC went to the national championship game for the first time.
Lien has been the coach of the men’s and women’s golf teams the past three seasons, but recently was appointed as the general manager of the Lewiston Golf and Country Club. She will continue in her role through the end of the month.
“I have really enjoyed my three years at LC,” Lien said in a statement. “When I first came in the staff and coaches were so welcoming and helpful. I have grown a lot both personally and professionally during my time at LC.”
Athletic director Brooke Henze said a search will begin immediately for Lien’s replacement.
“This is bittersweet for us because Kyla has done such a wonderful job, but we also know it’s a wonderful opportunity for her,” Henze said in a statement. “We are very thankful for Kyla and the time she has dedicated to LC State and our student-athletes.”