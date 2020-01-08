TEKOA, Wash. — Asotin’s Kayla Paine bounce back from illness and stuffed the stat sheet, logging 29 points, 12 rebounds, eight steals and eight assists to boost the Panthers past Northeast 2B League opponent Tekoa-Rosalia on Tuesday in high school girls’ basketball action, 54-41.
“It’s nice to have someone who can post up and then go outside,” Asotin coach Krisi Pratt said of Paine, who went 11-of-14 from the foul line. “(Because of illness) it was the first time we’d all been together in three weeks.
“It’s nice. We needed a win and it was a morale boost.”
Pratt said her team’s pressure defense and momentum generated by a freshmen-heavy lineup did the trick.
Haylee Appleford contributed nine points, six rebounds and five steals for Asotin (2-11, 1-3).
ASOTIN (2-11, 1-3)
Makenzie Stein 3 0-0 6, Kayla Paine 9 11-14 29, Taylor Wilkinson 1 0-0 2, Haylee Appleford 3 2-4 9, Lily Denham 1 2-2 5, Emmalyn Barnea 1 1-2 3, Emily Elskamp 0 0-1 0. Totals 18 17-23 54.
TEKOA-ROSALIA
Paige Brown 0 0-2 0, Delani Lehn 3 0-3 7, Emily Kramer 5 2-6 12, Mehgan Billings 3 4-8 10, Elise Wilkins 2 0-0 6, Tori McLain 3 0-0 6, K. Hendricks 0 0-2 0. Totals 15 6-17 41.
Asotin 8 13 15 17—54
Tekoa-Rosalia 8 9 10 14—41
3-point goals — Denham, Lehn, Wilkins 2.
Pomeroy 37, DeSales 29
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Maddy Dixon had 18 points, seven rebounds, and four 3-pointers as the Pirates remained perfect after 10 games.
Heidi Heytvelt added seven points and four steals for Pomeroy (10-0), which was able to hold off DeSales of Walla Walla by going on a 16-8 run to close it out.
“We won on pure defensive effort and gutting it out in the fourth quarter,” Pomeroy coach Tai Bye said. “But for most of the game we played too relaxed, so this was a good wake-up call for us.”
DESALES-WALLA WALLA
Lesley Arceo 3 1-2 6, Kenna Buratto 2 1-2 6, Katie Hermann 1 0-0 2, Maddie Wall 1 1-2 3, Morgan Thomas 3 2-2 9. Totals 10 6-8 29.
POMEROY (10-0, 4-0)
Maddy Dixon 7 0-2 18, Sydney Watko 1 2-2 4, Alyssa Wolf 2 0-0 6, Heidi Heytvelt 2 2-3 7, Jillian Herres 1 0-0 2. Totals 13 4-7 37.
DeSales 6 7 8 8—29
Pomeroy 8 7 6 16—37
3-point goals — Arceo 2, Buratto, Thomas, Heytvelt, Dixon 4, Wolf 2.
Kendrick 54, Logos 25
KENDRICK — Mya Brown propelled the Tigers to their fifth league win in a row, producing 19 points and three steals in a victory against the Knights.
Lauren Morgan added eight points and eight rebounds, while Erin Morgan posted 10 points and four steals.
“Early in the season our biggest downfall had been the third quarter,” Kendrick coach Ron Ireland said. “So it was nice to get out to a good start tonight.
“It was a whole team effort and we were getting kick-outs for great shots.”
LOGOS-MOSCOW
Sydney Miller 2 0-0 5, Lucia Wilson 1 0-1 2, Kirstin Wambeke 3 3-4 10, Naomi Michaels 2 1-3 5. Totals 9 5-11 25.
KENDRICK (9-2, 5-0)
Mya Brown 9 0-1 19, Drew Stacy 1 2-4 4, JMina Sandino 1 0-0 2, Lauren Morgan 2 4-5 8, Erin Morgan 5 0-0 10, Abi Cook 1 0-0 2, Megan Brocke 3 0-0 7. Totals 22 6-10 54.
Logos 4 6 7 6––23
Kendrick 17 12 19 6––54
3-point goals — Brown, Brocke, Miller, Wambeke.
JV — Kendrick 33, Logos 2
Deary 48, Kamiah 42
DEARY — The visiting Kubs held a narrow lead going into the final three minutes of play, but a late surge carried the Mustangs.
Freshman Triniti Wood hit a 3 and was 3-for-4 from the free-throw line for six of her seven points in those final three minutes of the game for Deary (6-5). Teammate Emiley Proctor led all scorers with 14 points, while Graci Heath had 13 points and five assists, and Tona Anderson scored eight while pulling down a team-high 12 rebounds.
Marlee Engledow led Kamiah (0-9) with nine points.
KAMIAH (0-9)
Marlee Engledow 3 0-0 9, Logan Landmark 0 4-6 4, Zayda Loewen 2 0-1 4, Dorian Hix 1 0-1 2, Jazzy Oatman 2 1-4 5, Mya Barger 3 0-0 7, Destiny Knight 1 0-2 2, Irene Popp 1 2-6 4, Maria Vasquez 2 0-0 5. Totals 14 7-20 42.
DEARY (6-5)
Graci Heath 4 3-4 13, Makala Beyer 0 0-2 0, Tona Anderson 3 2-7 8, Triniti Wood 1 4-6 7, Emiley Proctor 4 5-6 14, Macie Ashmead 3 0-3 6. Totals 15 14-28 48.
Kamiah 10 8 14 10—42
Deary 10 11 9 18—48
3-point goals — Engledow 3, Barger, Vasquez, Heath 2, Proctor, Wood.
Gar-Pal 43, Potlatch 27
PALOUSE — Paige Collier had 18 points and 10 rebounds as the Vikings handled the Loggers.
Gar-Pal (6-3) got an 11-point, eight-board contribution from Kenzi Pedersen. The Vikings outscored Potlatch (4-9) by 11 points in the second half.
The Loggers got six points apiece from Taylor Carpenter, Alyssa Hamburg and Danaira Carpenter.
POTLATCH (4-9)
Danaira Carpenter 3 0-1 6, Taylor Carpenter 3 0-0 6, Kyndal Cessnun 1 0-0 3, Emma Chambers 0 2-4 2, Alyssa Hamburg 2 0-0 6, Kennedy Thompson 1 0-0 2, Jordan Reynolds 1 0-0 2. Totals 11 2-5 27.
GARFIELD-PALOUSE (6-3)
Lexi Brantner 0 2-5 2, Madi Cloninger 3 1-1 7, Paige Collier 5 7-10 18, MaKenzie Collier 0 0-2 0, Maci Brantner 2 1-2 5, Kenzi Pedersen 5 1-2 11. Totals 15 12-22 43.
Potlatch 3 7 5 12—27
Garfield-Palouse 8 7 12 16—43
3-point goals — Hamburg 2, Cessnun, P. Collier.
Nezperce 31, SJB 19
COTTONWOOD — Nezperce tightened up in the fourth quarter and pushed past Whitepine League Division II adversary St. John Bosco of Cottonwood.
“We finally got the break going and started to take control of their press,” Indians coach Dave Snodgrass said of the final period, in which the Indians outscored the Patriots by nine.
Nezperce (8-2, 6-1) was led by Caitlyn Cronce, who poured in 15 points. Kadyn Horton chipped in nine and Hannah Duuck piled on to her 10-plus rebound average with at least that many, Snodgrass noted.
St. John Bosco was led by Jade Prigge, who had 10 points, but it was held to single figures in each quarter.
NEZPERCE (8-2, 6-1)
Amelia Husted 1 0-0 2, Hannah Duuck 1 3-4 5, Caitlyn Cronce 6 3-3 15, Kadyn Horton 4 1-2 9. Totals 12 7-11 31.
ST. JOHN BOSCO-COTTONWOODS
Erin Shmelik 2 1-2 5, Dani Sonnen 1 1-2 3, Lexi Currier 0 0-4 0, Jade Prigge 5 0-2 10, Jessie Sonnen 0 1-2 1. Totals 8 3-12 19.
Nezperce 4 8 6 13—31
St. John Bosco 4 4 7 4—19
3-point goals — none.
Colfax 49, Northwest Christian 35
COLBERT, Wash. — The Bulldogs held a slim three-point lead going to the fourth quarter, but got a couple of big shots and raced away from the Crusaders in nonleague play.
“We played a deep bench and we rotated a lot of kids,” Colfax coach Corey Baerlocher said. “They just ran out of gas. Our guard play caused a lot of problems for them defensively.”
Asher Cai had 16 points and 10 rebounds for the Bulldogs (8-3), who had a 32-29 advantage going into the final period.
Avery Bowman finished with 10 points for Northwest Christian.
COLFAX (8-3)
Skylre Sakamoto-Howell 3 2-2 8, Kaitlyn Cornish 0 0-2 0, Shyah Antoine 2 1-3 5, Asher Cai 6 4-6 16, Anni Cox 0 2-4 2, Kierstyn York 4 0-0 8, Sydney Berquist 2 3-3 8, Justice Brown 1 0-0 2. Totals 18 12-20 49.
NORTHWEST CHRISTIAN-COLBERT
Natalie Smith 4 0-2 9, Ellie Sander 3 2-6 9, Chiara Carey 2 3-5 7, Avery Bowman 3 4-6 10. Totals 12 9-18 35.
Colfax 7 13 12 17—49
Northwest Christian 9 11 9 6—35
3-point goals — Berquist, Smith, Sander.
JV — Colfax 38, Northwest Christian 28.
Clearwater Valley 36, Timberline 34
WEIPPE — The visiting Rams recovered from a slow start to edge the Spartans in nonleague play.
Clearwater Valley scored only two in the first quarter, but reached double digits in each of the next three and held off a fourth-quarter Timberline charge to claim victory.
“We had a slow start, finished better in the second and found a way to win it,” Clearwater Valley interim coach Alan Reuben said.
Kaitlyn Mangun led Clearwater Valley with 13 points, while Timberline’s Chasta Jared led all scorers with 14.
CLEARWATER VALLEY-KOOSKIA
Kaitlyn Mangun 5 3-6 13, Shada Edwards 0 4-7 4, Martha Smith 0 2-2 2, Kadance Schilling 3 3-5 9, Alicia Reuben 2 0-0 4, Macy Morrow 2 0-0 4. Totals 12 12-20 36.
TIMBERLINE-PIERCE/WEIPPE
Marebeth Stemrich 1 2-2 4, Chasta Jared 4 5-8 14, Krystal Dahl 3 4-7 10, Emma Brown 1 2-4 4, Abby Brown 1 0-0 2, Haily West 0 0-1 0. Totals 10 13-22 34.
Clearwater Valley 2 11 10 13—36
Timberline 6 7 4 17—34
3-point goal — Jared.
BOYS’ BASKETBALLPrairie 69, Grangeville 50
GRANGEVILLE — The Pirates gained revenge on the Bulldogs, thanks to their defense.
“We just didn’t want them to get beat off the drive; didn’t want (Grangeville) to get inside,” said Prairie coach Shawn Wolter, whose Cottonwood program improved to 6-3. One of its losses came in the Prairie Shootout rivalry competition Dec. 6. “We’re real good about keeping our hands out and cutting off lanes.”
Wolter commended the “defensive workhorse” efforts of Sam Mager and Derik Shears, who “owned” the glass. The ball-moving Pirates were led offensively by Owen Anderson (14 points), Cole Schlader (13), Damian Forsmann (13) and Shears (12) in the rowdy environment.
The Bulldogs (3-3) got 13 points from Aiden Anderson and 12 from Kyle Frei.
PRAIRIE-COTTONWOOD (6-3)
Sam Mager 2 1-2 5, Damian Forsmann 5 0-2 13, Derik Shears 6 0-1 12, Brody Hasselstrom 2 1-4 7, Zach Rambo 2 0-0 5, Owen Anderson 5 2-4 14, Cole Schlader 5 3-3 13. Totals 27 7-16 69.
GRANGEVILLE (3-3)
Miles Lefebvre 1 0-0 3, Tescher Harris 1 0-1 2, Blake Schoo 2 1-3 6, Aiden Anderson 5 0-0 13, Kyle Frei 6 0-0 12, Tori Ebert 1 0-0 2, Caleb Frei 2 0-0 4, Dane Lindsley 2 2-4 6, Jared Lindsley 1 0-0 2. Totals 21 3-8 50.
Prairie 13 20 17 19—69
Grangeville 9 14 15 11—50
3-point goals — Hasselstrom 2, Forsmann 3, Rambo, Anderson 2, Lefebvre, Schoo, Aiden Anderson 3.
JV — Prairie 37, Grangeville 36.
Orofino 37, Colton 36
OROFINO — Idaho Class 2A Orofino contested a last-second shot and forced a miss by Washington Class 1A Colton to hang on for a win.
“We played pretty good defense and stopped ’em,” Maniacs assistant Garrison Bretz said of the end of a game that was closely contended throughout.
Orofino’s Joe Sparano led all scorers with 15 points, and teammate Jarom Scott chipped in 11. The Wildcats, who hit eight 3s, were spearheaded by Chris Wolf (12 points) and Jackson Meyer (11).
The Maniacs’ height gave them a slight advantage, enough to maintain a slim edge. But Colton roared back in the fourth, outscoring Orofino by seven in the frame.
COLTON
Kian Ankerson 2 2-4 7, Chris Wolf 5 0-0 12, Jackson Meyer 4 0-0 11, Jaxon Moehrle 0 0-2 0, Grant Wolf 2 0-0 6. Totals 13 2-6 36.
OROFINO
Slade Sneddon 2 0-0 4, Joe Sparano 5 3-4 15, Jarom Scott 4 3-3 11, Joel Scott 1 1-3 3, Reid Thomas 2 0-0 4. Totals 14 7-10 37.
Colton 8 12 5 11—36
Orofino 12 14 7 4—37
3-point goals — Ankerson, C. Wolf 2, Meyer 3, G. Wolf 2, Sparano 2.
JV — Orofino 18, Colton 11 (one half)
Logos 74, Immaculate Conception 47
MOSCOW — Logos of Moscow ignited for 49 second-half points to blow past nonleague foe Immaculate Conception of Post Falls.
The Knights (5-2) spread the scoring with 30 assists — many of those after intermission — and forced 14 steals.
Will Casebolt led the charge with 22 points and six steals; Isaac Blum tallied 11 points and five steals; Jasper Whitling had 11 points and Jonah Grieser sparked Logos with a 4-for-4 mark in the second half to go along with 10 boards.
IMMACULATE CONCEPTION-POST FALLS
Sebastian Floe 6 2-2 19, Anthony Brunson 0 1-2 1, Joseph Darakjoy 1 2-2 4, Quentin Haily 0 3-4 3, Seamus Kramer 2 0-0 6, Liam Kramer 6 2-11 14. Totals 15 11-20 47.
LOGOS-MOSCOW (5-2)
Jasper Whitling 5 1-2 11, Will Casebolt 10 0-0 22, Roman Nuttbrock 6 0-0 16, Isaac Blum 5 0-3 11, Kenny Kline 1 0-0 2, Rory Wilson 2 0-0 4, Jonah Grieser 4 0-0 8. Totals 33 1-5 74.
Immaculate Conception 8 13 10 16—47
Logos 14 11 28 21—74
3-point goals — Floe 3, S. Kramer 2, Casebolt 2, Nuttbrock 2, Blum.
JV — Logos def. Immaculate Conception
Timberline 45, Clearwater Valley 44
WEIPPE — Rylan Larson poured in a game-high 20 points, 15 rebounds and two steals to anchor the Spartans (6-1) in a nonleague victory against the Rams.
Timberline (6-1, 4-1) held a six-point lead heading into the fourth quarter, where they were able to execute late down the stretch to secure the win.
Clearwater Valley was led by Laban Francis (17 points) and Tyler Pressley (15).
CLEARWATER VALLEY-KOOSKIA
Tate Pfefferkorn 1 2-2 4, Tyler Pressley 5 4-10 15, Connor Jackson 1 0-0 2, Laban Francis 6 2-2 17, Tyce Pferfferkorn 3 0-3 6. Totals 16 8-17 44.
TIMBERLINE-PIERCE/WEIPPE (6-1, 4-0)
Rylan Larson 9 1-4 20, Carson Sellers 3 2-4 9, Parker Brown 2 0-0 5, Chase Hunter 2 0-0 6, Cameron Summerfield 2 1-4 5. Totals 18 4-12 45.
Clearwater Valley 14 6 8 16––44
Timberline 13 16 5 11––45
3-point goals — Pressley, L. Francis 3, Larson, Sellers, Brown, Hunter 2.
JV — CV 26, Timberline 22
Potlatch 47, Gar-Pal 31
PALOUSE — Brayden Hadaller finished with 20 points and 11 rebounds to help the visiting Loggers defeat the Vikings in a nonleague game.
Playing what coach Ryan Ball called “really, really tough defense,” Potlatch (8-1) held Gar-Pal to single digits in each of the first three quarters.
Tyler Wilcoxson scored 13 points for the Loggers. Jacob Anderson had a team-high eight for the Vikings (7-3).
POTLATCH (8-1)
Brayden Hadaller 8 1-2 20, Connor Akins 3 0-0 6, Tyler Wilcoxson 6 1-1 13, Justin Nicholson 1 1-2 4, Jerrod Nicholson 1 2-4 4. Totals 9 5-11 47.
GARFIELD-PALOUSE (7-3)
Dawson Dugger 2 0-2 5, Austin Jones 3 1-2 7, Blake Jones 1 0-1 3, Jacob Anderson 4 0-0 8, Kyle Bankus 2 0-0 4, Ethan Hawkins 1 2-2 4. Totals 14 3-7 31.
Potlatch 14 10 17 6—47
Garfield-Palouse 5 7 4 15—31
3-point goals — Hadaller 3, Nicholson, Jones, Dugger.
JV — Gar-Pal def. Potlatch
DeSales 64, Pomeroy 34
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — DeSales of Walla Walla pulled away from Pomeroy, capitalizing on turnovers and using an edge in the paint to break open what was a seven-point game at the half.
The Pirates (2-8) got nine points apiece from Danner Maves and Trent Gwinn. DeSales hit nine 3s and was led by Koy Fruci’s 14 points.
POMEROY (2-8)
Braedon Fruh 1 0-0 2, Trent Gwinn 4 1-2 9, Evan Bartels 2 0-0 4, Trevin Kimble 1 3-4 5, Brodie Magill 0 0-1 0, Byron Stallcop 2 1-2 5, Danner Maves 4 0-0 9. Totals 14 5-9 34.
DESALES-WALLA WALLA
Jack Leslie 4 1-2 12, Bailey Leslie 1 0-0 2, Joe Baffrey 1 0-0 2, Koy Fruci 5 0-0 14, Andrew Lyford 3 0-0 8, Bobby Holtzinger 3 0-2 7, Frankie Warden 1 0-1 2, Drake Scott 3 0-0 6, Matt Miedome 1 0-0 2, Tim Warden 3 1-2 7. Totals 25 2-7 64.
Pomeroy 12 10 6 6—34
DeSales 19 10 16 19—64
3-point goals — Maves, Lesko 3, Fruci 4, Lyford 2.
Tekoa-Rosalia 67, Asotin 52
TEKOA, Wash. — Visiting Asotin started strong but faded late in a Southeast 1B League loss to Tekoa-Rosalia.
The Panthers (3-9, 1-3) led 21-15 through the first quarter and it was tied at 32 at halftime, but the Timberwolves (5-7, 1-3) pulled in front in the third quarter and ran away with the contest in the fourth.
Riley McLain of Tekoa-Rosalia led all scorers with 33 points, while Noah Renzelman topped Asotin scorers with 23. Asotin coach Seth Paine said his team was short-handed, leading to the available players wearing down late.
ASOTIN (3-9, 1-3)
Mason Nicholas 2 0-0 4, Preston Overberg 2 2-3 7, Tanner Nicholas 2 0-0 4, Noah Renzelman 9 4-6 23, Nick Heier 4 0-0 8, Aaron Boyea 2 1-1 6. Totals 21 7-10 52.
TEKOA-ROSALIA (5-7, 1-3)
Anthony Gehring 6 2-3 17, Riley McLain 13 2-3 33, Keegan French 0 2-2 2, Kenneth Lenoir 4 0-1 9, Cole Peterson 1 0-0 2, Zach Saens 1 0-0 2, Nill 1 0-0 2. Totals 26 6-9 67.
Asotin 21 11 14 6—52
Tekoa-Rosalia 15 17 18 17—67
3-point goals — Renzelman, Boyea, Overberg, Mclain 5 Gehring 3, Lenoir.
JV — T-R def. Asotin
Colfax 59, Northwest Christian 36
COLBERT, Wash. — John Lustig hit four 3s in the opening quarter to spark the visiting Bulldogs early en route to a nonleague win against the Crusaders.
Hunter Claassen also converted a 3 in that period, helping the Bulldogs (8-3) establish a 23-7 lead.
Lustig totaled 23 points, while Claassen and Cole Baerlocher each scored nine.
COLFAX (8-3)
Hunter Claassen 3 1-2 9, Cole Baerlocher 4 0-2 9, John Lustig 9 1-2 23, Gavin Hammer 1 0-0 2, Gunnar Aune 0 2-2 2, Cotton Booker 0 1-2 1, Blake Holman 2 2-2 6, Lane Gingerich 3 0-0 7. Totals 22 7-12 59.
NORTHWEST CHRISTIAN-COLBERT
Mitch Littleman 4 0-1 8, Malachi Kaiser 0 2-2 2, Aidan Tibbets 1 0-0 2, Geo Young 3 0-0 6, David Maynard 4 2-6 10, Josiah Ricks 1 0-0 3, Daniel Swanson 1 1-2 3, John Lester 1 0-3 2. Totals 15 5-14 36.
Colfax 23 13 14 9—59
Northwest Christian 7 10 11 8—36
3-point goals — Claassen 2, Baerlocher, Lustig 4, Gingerich, Ricks.
JV — Colfax def. NWC
WRESTLINGBear grapplers edge Bantams
MOSCOW — Four Moscow wrestlers chalked up pins to lead the Bears to a nonleague defeat of Quad City foe Clarkston at an electric Bear Den.
Andrew Stone, Diego Deaton, Cameron Vetter and Isaiah Murphy logged pins for Moscow, with Stone’s coming in just 1:48.
The Bears tallied five victories to four for Clarkston among several forfeits. The Bantams’ Caila Rice and Tanner Lange won by falls.
“We hadn’t won a lot of duels because of forfeits, but they had three and we had four, so it balanced out,” Moscow coach Pat Amos said.
Moscow 39, Clarkston 36
98 — Moscow win by forfeit. 106 — Moscow win by forfeit. 113 — Caila Rice (Clk) p. Zach Domras, 2:40. 120 — Double forfeit. 126 — Mick Brown (Clk) dec. Jack Bales, 12-6. 132 — Andrew Stone (Mos) p. Taylor Southmayd, 1:48. 138 — Tanner Lange (Clk) p. Eli Lyon, 1:26. 145 — Diego Deaton (Mos) p. Mark Tadzhimatov, 3:37. 152 — Cameron Vetter (Mos) p. Adam Caudle, 3:10. 160 — Clarkston win by forfeit. 170 — Isaiah Murphy (Mos) p. William Sliger, 5:35. 182 — Clarkston win by forfeit. 195 — Clarkston win by forfeit. 220 — Kyran Mutart (Mos) dec. Carson Ash, 8-3. 285 — Robert Storm (Clk) dec. Bennett Marsh, 5-4.