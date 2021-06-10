Page, Calene, Smith nab GSL wrestling titles

AREA ROUNDUP
MEAD, Wash. — Clarkston seniors Ryan Page and Joey Calene pinned their way through their weight brackets and joined Pullman junior Gabe Smith on the Class 2A winners’ podium Wednesday in the Greater Spokane League wrestling tournament, staged outdoors at Union Stadium.
Page ruled the 195-pound bracket, pinning his opponent in 2 minutes, 21 seconds, of the title match, while Calene (182) capped his march with a 1:42 win by fall. Both Bantams opened with a bye before recording three pins.
“Both wrestled really well — hard-fought matches,” Bantams coach Duane Benton said.
Smith (145) triumphed by 15-0 technical fall in his final, capping a long day that included two other technical falls and a win by pin.
Clarkston freshmen Dawson Bailey (132) and Hoyt Hvass (120) each placed second, and Hvass wrestled tough in the final before losing 3-1. Bailey lost by third-period fall in his title match against former national Greco-Roman champion Kenndyl Mobley of North Central.
Nabbing second for Pullman was freshman Jeroen Smith (138), who lost 8-6 in his title match.
Placing fourth for Clarkston were Braydon Flinders (152) and Jonah McKamey (170), while fifth places went to Adam Caudle (170), Nathan Benton (160) and Giovanny Alba (126). Taking sixth was Caily Rice (113), a girl competing in the overall draw.
For Pullman, Aydin Peltier (113) was third and Evan McDougle (106) fourth.
Team scores — Mead 308½, Othello 290½, University 240, Mt. Spokane 184, Cheney 180½, Rogers 174, Central Valley 169, Clarkston 141, West Valley 130½, North Central 128, Gonzaga Prep 118½, Shadle Park 88, Pullman 81½, Ferris 69, Lewis and Clark 26.
Flynn 3-0 for Pomeroy
RITZVILLE, Wash. — Walker Flynn went 3-0 at 160 pounds and Braedyn White (182) was 2-0 to lead Pomeroy’s effort in a mix-and-match gathering Tuesday that was inadvertently omitted from Wednesday’s roundup.
Going 1-1 for the Pirates were Curtis Winona (170) and Will Winona (195).
“Flynn looked dominant in his three matches,” Pomeroy coach Ben Slaybaugh said. “He’s young and makes a few mistakes but on top his attack is relentless.”
GIRLS’ BASKETBALLKendrick sets fundraiser
KENDRICK — The Kendrick High School girls’ basketball team has scheduled a public fundraising dinner from 5 to 9 p.m. today at Rivaura Estate Vineyards and Winery near Juliaetta.
Dinner will be $50 per couple or $30 for individuals.
Proceeds go toward the Tigers’ participation in a Kaylee Scholarship Association tournament in late December at Orlando, Fla., according to coach Ron Ireland.
Vining named Player of Year
Rylee Vining of Colton was named Player of the Year as the Wheat Division of the Southeast 1B League announced its all-conference team in girls’ basketball.
First-teamers included Colton’s Josie Schultheis and Maggie Meyer; Garfield-Palouse’s Kenzi Pedersen, Maci Brantner and Paige Collier; and Pomeroy’s Keely Maves.
Player of the Year — Rylee Vining, Colton.
First team — Kenzi Pedersen, Gar-Pal; Jessie Reed, Oakesdale; Josie Schultheis, Colton; Brooklyn Bailey, St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse; Maggie Meyer, Colton; Keely Maves, Pomeroy; LouEllen Reed, Oakesdale; Maci Brantner, Gar-Pal; Paige Collier, Gar-Pal.
Honorable mention — Kaylee Hinnenkamp, Oakesdale; Maya Kowatch, Pomeroy; Jillian Herres, Pomeroy; Olivia Kjack, St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse.
AWARDSPrairie earns IHSAA honor
BOISE — Prairie High School of Cottonwood recently earned the Idaho High School Activities Association award for Schools of Excellence for Class 1A Division I, it was announced.
The program is one in whcih schools earn points based on students’ performance in athletics, academics and sportsmanship.
The IHSAA also awarded Prairie an Award of Excellence honor, which goes to schools that have no ejections of a player or coach throughout the year or incidents of unsportsmanlike behavior at state tournaments, and score 90 percent on the citizenship component of the Schools of Excellence criteria.
LEGION BASEBALLCd’A 5-14, Twins 4-4
COEUR d’ALENE — Committing three errors in each game and languishing offensively in the later innings, the Lewis-Clark Twins absorbed a doubleheader loss to Coeur d’Alene.
The scores were 5-4 and 14-4, with the nightcap going only five innings.
Elliott Taylor of L-C recorded four hits for the evening.
Troy Shepard of the Lumbermen struck out 10 in five innings in the opener. In the second game, Liam Paddack hit a three-run home run in the second inning, while Ryan Schneider had three runs scored and two RBI.
GAME 1
Lewis-Clark 202 000 0—4 9 3
Coeur d’Alene 040 010 x— 5 8 2
Carson Kolb, Cole McKenzie and Jake Feger; Troy Shepard, Owen Benson (6) and Joe DuCoeur.
L-C hits — E. Taylor 3, Reynolds (2B), McKenzie, Johnson, Hepburn, Daniel, Edminson.
Cd’A hits — Schneider 2, Manzardo 2, Taylor (2B), Scherr, DuCoeur, Bridge.
GAME 2
Lewis-Clark 201 10—4 5 3
Coeur d’Alene 143 06—14 8 0
Kayden Carpenter, Elliott Taylor (3), Jose Barajas (5) and Jake Feger; Ryan Schneider, Cooper Erickson (1), Zach Garza (3) and Jackson Scherr.
L-C hits — E. Taylor, Daniel, C. Kolb, Barajas, Feger.
Cd’A hits — Garza 2, Paddack (HR), Rimpau (2B), Schneider (2B), Scherr, Bridge.