When Pac-12 student-athletes return to campus this month, they’ll follow the same testing protocols — regardless of the program.
Student-athletes will be required to be tested for COVID-19 and will also undergo antibody testing, Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott told 247Sports this week. Weekly COVID-19 tests will follow as well.
The conference previously announced its member programs can resume voluntary campus workouts June 15, though the state of Washington’s guidelines have yet to allow for such activities.
“We are going to have uniformity in the Pac-12,” Scott told 247Sports. “We’ve got a very strong medical advisory committee made up of our team docs and trainers. But we’ve got seven or eight infectious disease experts that are associated with these great university hospitals and medical research centers. They have specialists in this area and the collaboration has been terrific.”
The coordination hasn’t been nearly as cohesive elsewhere nationally. To this point, no other Power Five conference has announced uniform testing policies for its athletes’ return to campus. Arkansas, for example, will test only those athletes showing symptoms or returning from hot spots in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and New Orleans upon their arrival on campus.
Louisville announced a four-phase plan to safely return its student-athletes to campus. In the first phase, 30 football players and 15 men’s and women’s basketball players would arrive on May 27, begin physical examinations June 3 and commence voluntary workouts June 8. The following three waves of athlete arrivals are scheduled for June 10, July 6 and late August.
At the University of Wyoming, a portion of student-athletes from football and men’s and women’s basketball will return to campus June 1 and be required to undergo COVID-19 testing and complete a 14-day self-quarantine before beginning voluntary activities June 15.
The Pac-12 also announced Monday it will stage a number of forums with student-athletes to discuss discrimination and injustice issues raised by the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis last week.