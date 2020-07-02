SAN FRANCISCO — The Pac-12 announced several moves designed to promote social justice Wednesday, including the creation of a position that will oversee diversity and inclusion.
Among the plans is the formation of a social justice and anti-racism advisory group composed of athletic and academic leaders and student-athletes. Washington State athletic director Pat Chun will co-chair the group with USC Faculty Representative Alan Green.
The conference has also planned a series of virtual forums, the first of which took place Monday. It was moderated by former U.S. Secretary of State Condoleeza Rice and featured as panelists Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr, former Stanford athlete Ciney Ogwumike and NFL player Eric Kendricks.
Another forum, specifically for coaches, is scheduled for July 21.