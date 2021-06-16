COLLEGE ROUNDUP
In an effort to “elevate” and “strengthen the league’s stature,” the Pac-12 voted to permanently increase each team’s conference schedule to 20 games per season, starting in 2022-23.
The line of thinking behind the scheduling tweak, which was announced Monday, is essentially: The more Pac-12 teams you play, the better you are.
“With the depth of talent in the conference, adding two quality games to the league schedule will help Pac-12 programs prepare for the rigors of postseason play and support the sustained success of the conference in the NCAA tournament,” said Teresa Gould, the Pac-12’s senior associate commissioner.
For 2021-22, conference schedules will remain at 18 games. Pac-12 members played 22-game league schedules across 12 weeks last year to provide flexibility because of COVID-19.
The season ended with the Pac-12’s Stanford defeating league rival Arizona in the national championship. In the past five years, the Pac-12 leads all conferences in Final Four appearances (six), NCAA tournament wins (70) and WBCA All-Americans (13).
The Pac-12 Council also announced that the conference’s tournament, which will be staged March 2-6 at Mandalay Bay in Vegas this season, will now feature an open date on Saturday to give student-athletes a rest.
COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELDThree sign with LCSC
Three high school standouts, including two from the area, have signed to compete for Lewis-Clark State’s track and field team, it was announced.
Boise Timberlake’s Ian Gardom, Deary’s London Kirk and Clarkston’s Terrell Lawson all recently committed to compete for the college.
Gardom is a multi-talented athlete who competed in the 200, 800, high jump, long jump and triple jump. Kirk was the Idaho Class 1A state champion in the 100 and 200 this past season, and was a finalist in the triple jump and 300 hurdles as a sophomore. Lawson will add depth in the jumps, sprints and combined events.
“We are very fortunate to have Ian,” assistant Cyrus Hall said. “I think he’s built for the combined events, so that’s our plan.
“London is a very awesome young man. He’s super smart and very talented on and off the track.
“I’m pretty excited about Terrell. He is a long, rangy, athletic guy. He is also very charismatic, personable and fit in really well with our team when he visited.”