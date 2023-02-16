Lewis-Clark State College athletes, staff and administrators along with friends and family pose for a group photo during an April 30 event at the P1FCU Activity Center. The facility will host today’s Idaho-Northern Colorado men’s basketball game.
Lewis-Clark State College athletes, staff and administrators along with friends and family pose for a group photo during an April 30 event at the P1FCU Activity Center. The facility will host today’s Idaho-Northern Colorado men’s basketball game.
Austin Johnson/Tribune
The P1FCU Activity Center will host today’s Idaho men’s basketball game against Northern Colorado. Game time is set for 6 p.m.
For fans of Idaho men’s basketball, you will have a one-in-a-lifetime opportunity to see the Vandals up close and personal in Lewiston today.
Because of unexpected power outages on the west side of the Moscow campus, Idaho’s Big Sky men’s basketball game against Northern Colorado, originally scheduled for 6 p.m. at Idaho Central Credit Union Arena, has been moved to the P1FCU Activity Center on the campus of Lewis-Clark State College.
“We’re happy to host and help out the Vandals,” LCSC athletic director Brooke Henze said. “(We’re) glad that we had some availability.”
It is thought to be the first time a Division I men’s or women’s basketball team or teams have played in a regular-season game at the P1FCU Activity Center since it officially opened in January 2005.
NCAA Division II teams have played there in the past. The last time a DII men’s team was Dec. 13, 2000 when Seattle Pacific played the LCSC men. The Falcons beat the Warriors 99-68 in that one. The previous time a DII women’s team played here was Feb. 13, 2021, when the Warriors fell 82-81 to Montana State-Billings.
“I want to thank Lewis-Clark State College and Athletic Director Brooke Henze for helping during these unforeseen circumstances,” Idaho athletic director Terry Gawlik said in a news release.
Vandal season ticketholders and pre-purchased tickets will be honored when shown at the door. Fans can purchase general admission tickets for $5 at the Activity Center box office. Students of Idaho and LCSC can attend for free by showing a student ID. Free parking will become available after 4 p.m. and the doors open at 5 p.m.
Henze said Gawlik called her late Wednesday and between the two colleges’ support staff, was able to make things happen despite the short notice.
LCSC was preparing to host its final two Cascade Conference games of the season, a pair of doubleheaders Friday and Saturday against Multnomah and Warner Pacific. Henze said all the LCSC support staff had to do in this instance was move up the timetable to get the Activity Center ready for the game today.
The Activity Center holds more than 3,500 spectators, and if things go well, there could be a possibility that the two parties could come together to schedule games in the future.
“We would be happy to host,” Henze said. “I think the LC Valley loves sports, and would be happy to host, given it would work out for both parties.”
Henze said that the staffs for LCSC and Idaho just need to finish working out the rest of the logistics this morning, but there should be no issues with that.
“I hope people come out and support the Vandals,” Henze said. “(The Activity Center) lends itself to people who might not necessarily drive up to Moscow for the game.”