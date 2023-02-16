For fans of Idaho men’s basketball, you will have a one-in-a-lifetime opportunity to see the Vandals up close and personal in Lewiston today.

Because of unexpected power outages on the west side of the Moscow campus, Idaho’s Big Sky men’s basketball game against Northern Colorado, originally scheduled for 6 p.m. at Idaho Central Credit Union Arena, has been moved to the P1FCU Activity Center on the campus of Lewis-Clark State College.

