The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics this morning canceled all winter sports championships that are ongoing and to be conducted in the future, including the Division I men's and women's basketball championships, because of the coronavirus pandemic.
This affects both Lewis-Clark State's basketball teams, who were slated to begin national tourney play one week from today. Both teams were scheduled to start their respective tournament runs against Talladega (Ala.). Instead, their seasons have abruptly come to an end.
The Cascade Conference, on a conference call with all athletic directors, also suspended its spring sports season, which will affect the LCSC baseball team. The conference is shutting down for two weeks because of the pandemic.
No local school district as of this time has postponed, suspended or canceled their high school spring sports seasons. However, Clarkston will not play a soccer match at East Valley on Saturday, and the Clearwater Valley Jamboree baseball tournament, in which Moscow was supposed to participate in, no longer is taking place. Pullman has canceled all events in which the team was supposed to go to the west side of the state for, including boys soccer against Olympia and Centralia, and baseball against Richfield in the Vancouver area,
All of this as MLB, the NHL and MLS have put a pause to their seasons today. The NCAA has canceled all of its winter and spring tournaments, including the lucrative men's and women's basketball tournaments. The Big Sky (men and women) and Pac-12 (men) conferences also canceled their basketball tournaments. The NBA indefinitely suspended its season Wednesday.
And Washington State has canceled this weekend's baseball series at home against California.