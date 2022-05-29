Chloe Overberg followed the advice always given to runners. Don’t look back.
Two days after a disappointing runner-up finish in the 1,600-meter run, the Asotin High School senior took an early lead and strode to the Class 2B girls’ 3,200 title Saturday at the Washington small-school track meet at Roos Field in Cheney.
In the 1B competition at the same site, titles went to Colton Slaybaugh of the Pomeroy boys, Kennedy Cook of the Garfield-Palouse girls and Jaxson Orr of the Gar-Pal boys — his second of the meet.
In the large-school meet at Mount Tahoma High School in Tacoma, three Pullman entries placed sixth: Liam Fitzgerald in the boys’ 800, Jennabee Harris in the girls’ 300 hurdles, and the quartet of Champ Powaukee, Timothy Chapman, Maxwell Dugan and Kaden White in the boys’ 400 relay.
Overberg has battled a severe cold in recent weeks and knew she’d be below par in the 1,600 on Thursday. She placed second in a time two seconds slower than what she’d run in the first half of a blistering 3,200 earlier in the season.
But she bounced back sharply two days later, winning the 3,200 in 11 minutes, 28.06 seconds, beating second-place Leki Albright of Liberty Bell by 20 seconds.
“I was pretty disappointed (in the 1,600),” she said. “It wasn’t the outcome I wanted, but I just tried to quickly turn the page and refocus on the 3,200, which is my favorite race of the two.
“It was nowhere near the time I wanted (in the longer race), but I’m really happy to be first. That was my main goal today.”
It was the first state track title for Overberg, who won the state cross country crown last fall.
“She ran a beautifully relaxed race,” Asotin distance coach Tim Gundy said of the 3,200.
Also placing for Asotin were Haylee Appleford, second in the girls’ shot put, and boys’ triple-jumper Dane Neace, in eighth.
Slaybaugh, a Pomeroy senior, placed second in the state pole vault in 2019 but the pandemic delayed his quest for a title the following two seasons. Finally given a chance to compete, he left no doubt about the outcome, vaulting a class meet-record 14 feet, 1 inch to win by 13 inches.
“To see Colton get a state title — that’s something he’s wanted since his freshman year, and he didn’t get the opportunity the past two years,” Pomeroy coach Adam Van Vogt said.
Slaybaugh also anchored the Pirates’ 400 relay that placed third and included Braedan Fruh, Sidney Bales and Tyler Slaybaugh.
Bales placed third in both the pole vault and the 100 and fourth in the 200, while Fruh took seventh in the vault.
The Pomeroy boys finished in fifth place, one shy of a trophy, and Gar-Pal was seventh.
Cook, a Gar-Pal junior, raced to a 1B girls’ 400-meter title in 59.41 seconds. She also placed second in the 100 and anchored a 1,600 relay team that took third and included Lola Edwards, Laynie Southern and Jessica Olson.
Orr followed his B boys’ discus title Friday with a shot-put championship the next day.
Placing third were Gar-Pal discus-thrower Ava Hempbill and Colfax pole-vaulter Zachary Cooper.
CLASS 2A
Girls
300 hurdles — 6, Jennabee Harris, Pul, 48.61.
Boys
800 — 6, Liam Fitzgerald, Pul, 1:58.78.
400 relay — 6, Pullman (Powaukee, Chapman, Dugan, White) 44.08.
CLASS 2B
Girls
3200 — 1. Chloe Overberg, Aso, 11:28.06.
400 relay — 8. Colfax (Gibb, Claassen, Ring, Nelson) 54.86.
800 relay — 6. Colfax (Gibb, Bryson, Claassen, Nelson) 1:55.97.
Shot put — 2. Haylee Appleford, Aso, 36-9.
Boys
Pole vault — 3. (tie) Zachary Cooper 12-0.
Triple jump — 8. Dane Neace, Aso, 38-7½.
CLASS 1B
Girls
200 — 2. Kennedy Cook, GP, 27.14.
400 — 1. Kennedy Cook, GP, 59.41.
800 — 10. Laynie Southern, GP, 2:47.69.
3200 — 8. Lola Edwards, GP, 13:10.17. 9. Samantha Snekvik , GP, 13:13.87.
1600 relay — 3. Garfield-Palouse (Edwards, Southern, Olson, Cook) 4:35.88. 7. Pomeroy (Zimmerman, Boyer, Debord, Brewer) 4:49.77.
Discus — 3. Ava Hemphill, GP, 107-9.
Javelin — 5. Raelin Borley, Pom, 107-5.
Boys
100 — 3. Sidney Bales, Pom, 11.65. 7. Tyler Slaybaugh, Pom, 11.93.
200 — 4. Sidney Bales, Pom, 23.97.
800 — 7. Brendan Snekvik, GP, 2:08.72.
3200 — 5. Kieran Snekvik, GP, 10:38.08. 6. Brendan Snekvik, GP, 10:38.10.
400 relay — 3. Pomeroy (Fruh, Bales, T. Slaybaugh, C. Slaybaugh) 45.75.
1600 relay — 9. Pomeroy 3:51.97.
Pole vault — 1. Colton Slaybaugh, Pom, 14-1. 3, Sidney Bales, Pom, 13-0. 7. Braedon Fruh, Pom, 11-0. 8. Tyler Bagby, Pom, 10-6. 11. Tyler Slaybaugh, Pom, 10-6.
Long jump — 11. Colton Slaybaugh, Pom, 17-4½.
Shot put — 1. Jaxson Orr, GP, 47-2½. 10, Troy Steele, Pom, 38-0½.
Javelin — 6. Troy Steele, Pom, 140-8.