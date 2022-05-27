Chloe Overberg of Asotin placed second in the 2B girls’ 1,600-meter Thursday as the Washington small-school track meet got underway at Roos Field in Cheney, Wash.
Overberg was timed in 5 minutes, 17.20 seconds, and the winner was freshman Josie McLaughlin of St. George’s in a personal-record 5:13.25.
The Asotin senior will be favored Saturday in the 3,200, where she has the top qualifying time of 11:14.20 and has run a remarkable 10:38.01 this year.
But she’s been battling illness for a couple of weeks.
“I thought Chloe ran a super race,” Asotin distance coach Tim Gundy said. “She of course is disappointed in her finish and time but I was certainly very proud to see her out there battling for the win after having been sick the past two weeks.
“She’s a competitor and I know she’ll be ready for Saturday’s 3,200,” he said.
In the 1B competition at the same venue, freshman Brendan Snekvik of Garfield-Palouse pulled off a surprise by placing sixth in the boys’ 1,600 in a personal-record 4:49.05.
Snekvik had been seeded 14th, but he sliced 10 seconds off his best time.
In prelims, Sidney Bales (11.59)and Pomeroy teammate Tyler Slaybaugh (11.80) advanced in the 1B boys’ 100-meter dash, but the Pirates’ Colton Slaybaugh was denied (11.98).
In the large-school meet at Mt. Tahoma High School in Tacoma, Nicole Avery of Pullman qualified for the 100-meter hurdles finals at 15.96.