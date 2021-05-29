Game 2
Despite having just one run through the first four innings of its Avista NAIA World Series opener, Georgia Gwinnett and its normally high-powered bats weren’t frazzled.
The Grizzlies knew the runs would come. And sure enough, they came in bunches.
Three Grizzlies (47-10) hammered three home runs — including a go-ahead, two-RBI rocket over the right field wall by Griffin Keller in the fifth — and fifth-seeded Gwinnett held off a late rally by fourth-seeded Oklahoma Wesleyan (49-10) to win 9-6 at Harris Field.
Second-year Georgia Gwinnett coach Jeremy Sheetinger said the slow start was familiar territory for his team. He knew they’d come around.
“It was almost to the script of what happened in our regionals,” Sheetinger said. “We took a couple innings to get going and maybe shake off some cobwebs from the flight. But once our bats start going, I think we have one of the most prolific offenses in the country.
“We can score runs a lot of different ways and it was good to see that confidence come back.”
Sheetinger said his players are always competing against each other. It’s a daily battle to see who can hit it the furthest or hardest.
That competition went to the fences in Game 1 for the crew from Lawrenceville, Ga.
Keller’s blast put Gwinnett up 3-1 in the fifth. In the eighth, his team added a solo home run by Chase Evans and a three-run bomb by Livingston Morris into a crowd in the left field stands that pushed the Grizzlies’ lead to 9-1.
Morris, a burly 6-foot-4 designated hitter, racked up five RBI on a three-hit day that included a two-run double in the seventh.
“First game is trying to handle business, really — set a tone for the rest of the week,” Morris said. “I think we accomplished that really well today.”
Said Sheetinger, “We were going to throw all our chips in to win this game. This was an opportunity for us to really set a tone for our presence here at the World Series, but more importantly, to get some confidence going forward.”
Consider the tone set.
While the Grizzlies’ slow start lasted four innings, Oklahoma Wesleyan’s slump lasted eight. A solo bomb by Cody Muncy was the only blip on the scoreboard for the Eagles until a five-run rally in the bottom of the ninth.
But it was too little, too late.
“... The main thing is we’ve got to move to the next day as quick as we can,” Oklahoma Wesleyan coach Kirk Kelley said. “We tip our hat to them. They played well.”
The Eagles will play No. 8 seed Keiser at 8:30 a.m. today in an elimination game.
Grizzlies pitcher Hunter Dollander almost went the full game, fanning five batters and tossing seven scoreless innings in 8 frames on the mound. Dollander’s heavy lifting means the Grizzlies bullpen will be fresh heading into a 3 p.m. winner’s bracket game Monday.
“We’re going to try to play as hard as we can every game, play every game like it’s our last because we never know,” Morris said. “Just fight hopefully we go home winning big.”
GEORGIA GWINNETT OKLA. WESLEYAN
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Bates c 5 0 2 1 Melean cf 5 1 1 1
Smith pr 0 1 0 0 Muncy 1b 5 1 2 1
Keller lf 2 2 1 2 Wersland lf 2 1 0 0
Howell ss 3 1 0 0 Perez dh 4 0 2 3
Morris dh 5 1 3 5 Kellerstrass ph 0 0 0 0
Harvey 3b 5 0 0 0 Council 3b 5 0 0 0
Barnes rf 4 0 0 0 Rojas rf 4 1 1 0
McKisic 2b 5 0 0 0 Kouba 2b 4 0 1 0
Evans 1b 5 2 2 1 Martinez pr 0 1 0 0
Johnson cf 2 2 0 0 Delgado c 4 0 2 0
Richardson pr 0 0 0 0
Chavez c 0 0 0 0
Manon ss 3 1 1 1
Patry ph 1 0 0 0
Totals 36 9 8 9 Totals 37 6 10 6
Ga. Gwinnett 001 020 240—9 8 0
Okla. Wesleyan 100 000 005—6 10 1
Georgia Gwinnett ip h r er bb so
Dollander (W, 10-1) 8.1 9 5 5 2 5
Williams 0.2 1 1 1 0 0
Oklahoma Wesleyan ip h r er bb so
Wall (L, 4-1) 6 5 5 5 5 5
Brothers 1.2 3 4 4 2 1
Hackler 1.1 0 0 0 0 1
Attendance — 480.
STARS OF THE GAME
Livingston Morris, the Grizzlies’ designated hitter, went 3-for-5 with a homer and five runs batted in
OKWU’s Danny Perez, also a DH, went 2-for-4 and drove in three runs with his double in the Eagles’ last-gasp rally in the ninth.
QUOTE OF NOTE
“That was a super cool moment. I think it was a 1-1 count, sitting on an offspeed pitch ’cause you’re usually trying to get ahead with the offspeed. Hit it really well and it was just a really good moment.”
— Morris on three-run home jack