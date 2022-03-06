WASHINGTON — When Alex Ovechkin lost the puck, Tom Wilson picked it up and finished off a highlight goal reminiscent of his younger days as an elite scorer.
Saturday provided another reminder about how Ovechkin has been one for a long time — and he isn’t slowing down.
Ovechkin took another step toward tying Jaromir Jagr for third place on the NHL career goals list, picking up two assists in a three-point game to lead the Washington Capitals past the Seattle Kraken 5-2 for their second consecutive win on the heels of three straight losses.
Washington’s longtime captain scored on the power play for a second consecutive game, his 34th goal of the season and 764th of his career. He’s two back of tying Jagr, one of only two players between him and Wayne Gretzky.
“It’s just nonstop,” said Wilson, who scored his 18th goal of the season. “He just has a drive that I’ve never seen before, and it shows in his game. He just keeps going, and he’s a machine. When he’s playing like that, you just try and complement him any way he can and get him the puck because he’s a force to be reckoned with.”
The Capitals now have won two in a row at home after losing their previous six games in Washington.
Conor Sheary had two goals, including an empty-netter, to reach 100 in his career and Dmitry Orlov also scored for Washington, which looks to have righted the ship after losing 14 of its first 22 games in 2022.
“We’re starting to see some good signs of the kind of hockey we want to play down the stretch here,” defenseman Nick Jensen said. “There’s a lot of good things, a lot of good signs, but we’ve got to keep getting better and keep building. Not everything is perfect right now, but it’s going in the right direction.”
The Capitals looked like their early-season selves with the top line of Ovechkin, Wilson and Evgeny Kuznetsov clicking and Vitek Vanecek looking poised and confident in net. Vanecek made 29 saves, allowing goals only to Joonas Donskoi in the first period and Colin Blackwell 58 seconds into the second.
“He plays with a lot of confidence,” Sheary said of Vanecek. “It’s fun when he backstops us and makes big saves and gives us some momentum.”
Mark Giordano, the former face of the Calgary Flames franchise and now with Seattle, became the 364th player to skate in 1,000 regular-season NHL games.
“It was an up and down journey for me to get into this league, but I feel like I put a lot of hard work and a lot of years in and definitely a milestone that I’ve been looking forward to,” Giordano said. “I feel a huge sense of accomplishment, to be honest.”
The Kraken lost for the eighth time in nine games, but coach Dave Hakstol was not displeased with his team’s effort.
“This group hasn’t gone downhill,” Hakstol said. “They haven’t gone away. I liked the response. I really liked our work ethic throughout the entire 60 minutes.”
Seattle 1 1 0 — 2
Washington 2 1 2 — 5
First Period: 1, Washington, Wilson 18 (Kuznetsov, Ovechkin), 11:30. 2, Washington, Orlov 9 (Jensen, Dowd), 12:04. 3, Seattle, Donskoi 2 (Sheahan, Oleksiak), 16:56. Penalties: Carlson, WSH (Hooking), 14:20.
Second Period: 4, Seattle, Blackwell 7 (Appleton), 0:58. 5, Washington, Sheary 13 (Ovechkin, Wilson), 11:48 (pp). Penalties: Hathaway, WSH (Tripping), 6:32; Schwartz, SEA (Hooking), 9:55; Soucy, SEA (Holding), 19:41.
Third Period: 6, Washington, Ovechkin 34 (Carlson, Backstrom), 0:47 (pp). 7, Washington, Sheary 14, 17:50 (en). Penalties: Hathaway, WSH (Tripping), 8:40.
Shots on Goal: Seattle 10-9-13—32. Washington 6-13-6—25.
Power-play opportunities: Seattle 0 of 3; Washington 2 of 2.
Goalies: Seattle, Driedger 5-9-0 (24 shots-20 saves). Washington, Vanecek 12-7-5 (31-29).
A: 18,573 (18,277). T: 2:25.