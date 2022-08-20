Washington State offensive lineman Christian Hilborn blocks defensive lineman Malachi Ledbetter during an Aug. 8 practice. Hilborn is one of three players vying to be the starting left guard, and he will see plenty of time in today’s scrimmage at Gesa Field.
Washington State freshman quarterback John Mateer throws a pass during an Aug. 6 practice at Rogers Field. Mateer is one of three players in contention to be the backup to starter Cam Ward as the Sept. 3 opener against Idaho draws closer.
Zach Wilkinson/Tribune
PULLMAN — Football won’t be the only thing on the mind of the Washington State players and coaches today.
Right after holding their second scrimmage of fall camp at 9:40 a.m. at Gesa Field, the Cougars will join the Lentil Festival Parade in downtown Pullman — part of the annual renowned National Lentil Festival.
Before you load up on delicious legumes, here are three things to watch for in WSU’s second scrimmage:
Progress from the offensive line
How about some cross-training?
WSU brought out a basketball hoop for a friendly game of “bump” during Wednesday’s practice and the eventual winner was 6-foot-5 freshman offensive lineman Christian Hilborn.
Call it a win for a young Cougar offensive line that will be eager to prove itself in the second scrimmage.
Hilborn is one of three players in contention for WSU’s left guard spot, along with nicked-up Brock Dieu and Fa’alili Fa’amoe, a former defensive tackle.
Coaches have tested Hilborn and Fa’amoe with the starters on different weeks.
“We’ve got a handful of guys that are kinda battling for that spot,” offensive line coach Clay McGuire said. “One more scrimmage to go and then we’ll see who’s going to be in that role moving forward.”
Consistency from the quarterbacks
Who will back up Cam Ward at quarterback this season?
The quest for consistency from WSU’s backup quarterbacks has been a theme of camp and that is set to continue in the team’s second game-like scenario.
Only one thing is certain: Ward’s backup will be a freshman — WSU lists six true and redshirt freshmen on the roster in addition to its sophomore starter.
Five quarterbacks played in the Cougs’ first scrimmage Aug. 13, with Xavier Ward showing the most flash and John Mateer also making some key plays. Xavier Ward had two touchdown passes while Mateer participated in the play of the day on a 30-yard sideline pass to De’Zhaun Stribling, who made the acrobatic catch. Mateer took most of the second-team snaps Friday.
Emmett Brown also is in contention for the backup spot.
Cam Ward played fewer drives than his younger counterparts in the first scrimmage, so that trend is likely to continue.
“One of the big things the last week of fall camp next week is who’s going to be the backup quarterback (battle),” WSU coach Jake Dickert said after the first scrimmage. “... John and (Xavier Ward) and Emmett I think all had spots or moments today but no one’s been consistent enough to go grab that. That’s going to be a big opportunity for those guys.”
Separation at free safety
Sam Lockett, one of the favorites to win the free safety job, was limited in practice Friday.
That could mean opportunities for safeties like freshmen Jordan Hicks and Adrian Shepherd to impress at the position today.
Hicks was a highlight player in WSU’s first scrimmage, delivering the hardest hits of the day. He played with the starters Friday.
Hicks has moved around in the defensive backfield, playing both free and strong safety in camp.
“We’ve all been working hard, I’ve been working hard trying to learn this new position,” Hicks said. “... I just want to play — anywhere I can play, anywhere I can help the team, that’s what I want to go for.”