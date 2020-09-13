OROFINO — Senior Kaylynn Johnson racked up eight kills and 23 assists for Orofino High School as the Maniacs captured their second volleyball win of the season, beating the Lapwai Wildcats 25-14, 17-25, 18-25, 25-23, 15-10.
Sydnie Zywina added 15 digs for Orofino (2-0) and was a key factor late in the contest.
“Sydnie showed great leadership,” coach Heidi Summers said. “She moved well to the ball in those fourth and fifth games to help us pull out a win.”
CROSS COUNTRYAnderson, Bigler tops for area
BAYVIEW, Idaho — Clara Anderson of Logos and Payton Bigler of Lewiston produced the best District II times at the Timberlake Farragut Invitational cross country meet at Farragut State Park.
Anderson placed fourth in the girls’ Varsity 1 race and Bigler was fifth in boys’ Varsity 1.
Maya Conklin of Lewiston took 11th in girls’ Varsity 1, and Kobe Wessels of Lewiston was fourth in boys’ Varsity 2.
Also for Lewiston, Elijah Sabo placed fourth in boys’ Varsity 3 and Nick Grimm was third in boys’ Varsity 4.
Seven varsity races were staged in each gender, in order to increase social distancing amid the pandemic, and races were 5,000 meters.
Conditions grew increasingly smoky from area wildfires as the meet progressed. If the haze had been much thicker before the meet began, officials might have thought about canceling, according to Lewiston coach John Potter.
GIRLS
Varsity 1
Individual winner — Samantha Wood, PF, 18:06.8.
Top area placers — 4. Clara Anderson, Log, 21:21.3; 11. Maya Conklin, Lew, 22:54.8.
Varsity 2
Individual winner — Anna Peters, PF, 19:51.5.
Top area placers — 4. Alyssa Blum, Log, 21:28.6; 9. Dakota Braden, Lew, 22:48.2.
Varsity 3
Individual winner — Kaley Bohl, PF, 20:02.7.
Top area placers — 5. Kayte Casebolt, Log, 23:00.8; 6. Kailey Carpenter, Lew, 24:49.6.
BOYS
Varsity 1
Individual winner — Jett Lucas, San, 16:24.1.
Top area placers — 5. Payton Bigler, Lew, 17:34.6; 6. Jase Elmore, Log, 17:38.6.
Varsity 2
Individual winner — Nikolai Braedt, San, 16:40.9.
Top area placers — 4. Kobe Wessels, Lew, 17:51.1; 5. Alex Blum, Log, 18:07.8.
Varsity 3
Individual winner — Keegan Nelson, San, 17:16.9.
Top area placers — 4. Elijah Sabo, Lew, 18:13.8; 5, Theo Sentz, Log, 18:23.8.
SWIMMINGT’wolves win handily
COEUR D’ALENE — Host team Lake City bested Lewiston’s swimming teams by a combined team score of 349-85 in a meet between Class 5A Inland Empire League foes.
The Bengals’ Luke Mastroberardino claimed first place in the boys’ 50-yard freestyle in a time of 23.6 seconds to edge teammate Haden Keener by two tenths of a second.
Grace Qualman placed second on the girls’ side of the same event, finishing in 27.35.
Team scores
Overall — Lake City 349, Lewiston 85
Girls — Lake City 177, Lewiston 45
Boys — Lake City 172, Lewiston 40
Top Lewiston placers
Girls’ 50 freestyle — 2. Grace Qualman, 27.35. 4. Ellie Hoover, 31.62.
Boys’ 50 free — 1. Luke Mastroberardino, 23.60. 2. Haden Keener, 23.62.
Boys’ 100 free — 3. Keener, 55.35. 5. Christian Bren, 1:10.18.
Girls’ 500 free — 4. Kendra Beardsley, 7:37.74.
Girls’ 200 free relay — 2. Hoover, Brown, Jones, Qualman, 2:08.64.
Boys’ 200 free relay — 2. Mastroberardino, Cooper, Bren, Keener, 1:53.56.
Girls’ 100 backstroke — 2. Grace Qualman, 1:06.99.
Boys’ 100 back — 2. Mastroberardino, 1:04.30.
Girls’ 100 breaststroke — 4. Hoover, 1:26.71.
Boys’ 400 free relay — 3. Mastroberardino, Cooper, Bren, Keener, 4:25.42.
SOCCERLHS matches scrapped
The Lewiston boys’ and girls’ soccer matches against Sandpoint at Walker Field were called off because of smoky conditions.
FOOTBALLCouncil 52, Lewis County 0
CRAIGMONT — The Council Lumberjacks rolled to a nonleague shutout of the Eagles late Friday. No other information was available.