Orofino’s Kessinger repeats as Class 2A discus champ

MIDDLETON, Idaho — Lindi Kessinger already had clinched the title, so she paused, took a deep breath and made her final throw her best.
The Orofino High School sophomore claimed her third state track championship, winning the Class 2A girls discus with a 122-foot, 11-inch throw Saturday in the Idaho state small-school meet at Middleton High School.
In the large-school meet at Dona Larson Park in Boise, Emily Collins of Lewiston watched her bid for a last-chance title fall short despite a personal record in the 400-meter dash. The senior settled for second in that event and third in the 200.
Kessinger took the discus lead with a 116-foot toss on her second attempt, then kept it the rest of the way. She came within six feet of her personal best on her final throw.
“I was feeling pretty confident going in,” said Kessinger, who had won the state discus and the 300-meter hurdles titles last year, and had entered this meet with the top discus mark.
“The girl right behind me threw under 120 at (the district meet), so I wasn’t too worried,” she said. “At the same time, anything can happen. I was a little bit nervous, but then going into the finals I was pretty confident.”
Kessinger placed fifth in her two hurdles races, striking the second-to-last hurdle as she tried to defend her 300-meter title.
Collins ran a quick 56.52 in the 400 but settled for second behind Lauren McCall of Boise Timberline, who blazed to a 56-second time. Collins was third in the 200 in 25.33.
Damaris Stuffle, a Lewiston sophomore, was leading her 100-meter hurdles heat Friday when she crashed at the second-to-last hurdle, “and never recovered mentally,” said her father and coach, Keith Stuffle.
She took seventh the next day in the 300 hurdles, one place behind teammate Ahnika U’Ren, and also was seventh in the long jump. Lewiston’s Raeley Beeler took seventh in the 100.
U’Ren, Beeler, Stuffle and Collins also placed second in the 1,600 relay. The Bengals’ Zoie Kessinger was fifth in the discus and Lucy Smith took seventh in the shot put.
For the Lewiston boys, Thor Kessinger threw a PR 163-11 to finish second in the discus and was fourth in the shot.
In the Class 4A meet at Dona Larson, Dylan Rehder whacked more than a second off his 400 best to place third in 48.92, and he anchored the second-place 1,600 relay that included Logan Tate, Sayer Latta and Mohammed Saad.
Moscow’s Caleb Skinner took third in the triple jump and his twin brother, Zachary, placed fourth in the 110 hurdles and sixth in the long jump. Taylor Strong came in eighth in the high jump.
The Bears’ Hannah Marcoe placed third in the girls 300 hurdles, sixth in the 100 hurdles and aided a 1,600 relay that took third and included Angela Lassen, Megan Poler and Peyton Watson.
The Class 1A competition also included three second places by Highland girls sprinter Kadence Beck, who PR’d in a swift 56.71 in the 400. Prairie’s Kristen Wemhoff of Prairie in all three races, and Nezperce’s Grace Tiegs placed second in the 1,600.
In Class 1A boys, Potlatch’s Wyatt Johnson placed second in the 200 and third in the 100, and Kamiah’s Brady Cox was second in the 110 hurdles and third in the 300 hurdles.
Team scores from the two meets were largely unavailable, and most results from the small-school meet were not available because of ongoing technical difficulties.
Area state results
CLASS 5A
Girls
100 — 7. Raeley Beeler, Lew, 12.73
200 — 3. Emily Collins, Lew, 25.33.
400 — 2. Emily Collins, Lew, 56.52.
300 hurdles — 5. Ahnika U’Ren, Lew, 47.02; 7. Damaris Stuffle, Lew, 49.12.
1,600 relay — 2. Lewiston (U’Ren, Beeler, Stuffle, Collins) 4:04.52.
Long jump — 7. Damaris Stuffle, Lew, 16-5¼.
Shot put — 7. Lucy Smith, Lew, 34-3½.
Discus — 5. Zoie Kessinger, Lew, 124-10.
Boys
Shot put — 4. Thor Kessinger, Lew, 51-6½.
Discus — 2. Thor Kessinger, Lew, 163-11.
CLASS 4A
Girls
100 hurdles — 6. Hannah Marcoe, Mos, 16.28.
300 hurdles — 3. Hannah Marcoe, Moe, 46.74.
1,600 relay — 3. Moscow (Lassen, Poler, Marcoe, Watson) 4:12.80.
Boys
400 — 3. Dylan Rehder, Mos, 48.92.
3,200 — 8. Emmett Brooks, Mos, 9:43.78.
110 hurdles — 4. Zachary Skinner, Mos, 15.31.
400 relay — 7. Moscow (Blaker, Strong, Hutton, Z. Skinner) 44.52.
1,600 relay — 2. Moscow (Tate, Latta, Saad, Rehder) 3:25.84.
High jump — 8. Taylor Strong, Mos, 5-10.
Long jump — 6. Zachary Skinner, Mos, 20-8¼.
Triple jump — 3. Caleb Skinner, Mos, 44-1¾.
CLASS 2A
Girls
100 hurdles — 5. Lindi Kessinger, Oro, 16.96.
300 hurdles — 5. Lindi Kessinger, Oro, 49.14.
400 relay — 8. Orofino 53.96.
800 relay — 8. Orofino (Graham, Nelson, Boller, Boyer) 1:57.65.
Triple jump — 6. Ruby Kessinger, Oro, 33-2½.
Discus — 1. Lindi Kessinger, Oro, 122-11.
CLASS 1A
Girls
100 — 2. Kadence Beck, High, 12.82; 3. Kristin Wemhoff, Pra, 13.05; 6. Zayda Loewen, Kam, 13.60.
200 — 2. Kadence Beck, High, 25.84; 3. Kristin Wemhoff, Pra, 26.51; 6. Lina Jankovic, Log, 27.18.
400 — 2. Kadence Beck, High, 56.71; 3. Kristin Wemhoff, Pra, 59.04; 6. Ameera Wilson, Log, 1:02.22; 7. Lina Jankovic, Log, 1:02.87.
800 — 4. Ameera Wilson, Log, 2:22.35; 6. Grace Tiegs, Nez, 2:23.21; 8. Alyssa Blum, Log, 2:27.45.
1,600 — 2. Grace Tiegs, Nez, 5:27.02; 3. Sara Casebolt, Log, 5:30.07; 4. Clara Anderson, Log, 5:32.21.
100 hurdles — 5. Kadance Schilling, CV, 16.94.
300 hurdles — 4. Araya Wood, Dea, 49.90; 7. Kadance Schilling, CV, 50.54.
400 relay — 3. Troy (Raasch, Blazzard, Phillis, Gray) 52.49; 5. Logos (Miller, Holloway, Rench, Evans) 53.54.
800 relay — 4. Troy (Penuelas, Bishop, Phillis, Gray) 1:51.19; 6. Logos (Evans, Comis, B. Monjure, Taylor) 1:53.82.
1,600 relay — 3. Logos (Jankovic, Wilson, Blum, Anderson) 4:15.81; 8. Deary (Workman, Scott, T. Wood, A. Wood) 4:34.77.
High jump — 4. Isabelle Raasch, Troy, 4-8; 6. Rose Stewart, Ken, 4-6; T8. Selway Shown, CV, 4-4; T8. Emily Scott, Dea, 4-4
Pole vault — 7. Logan Landmark, Kam, 8-0.
Shot put — 5. Morgan Blazzard, Troy, 35-8½; 6. Rose Stewart, Ken, 35-2¼; 7. Soa Moliga, Lap, 34-6½.
Boys
100 — 3. Wyatt Johnson, Pot, 11.40; 6. Jude Nelson, Tim, 11.76.
200 — 2. Wyatt Johnson, Pot, 22.94; 5. Jude Nelson, Tim, 23.25; 6. Zach Rambo, Pra, 23.30.
400 — 6. Solomon Howard, Log, 52.76.
800 — 5. Theo Sentz, Log, 2:02.31; 7. Zach Atwood, Log, 2:05.07.
1,600 — 8. Zach Atwood, Log, 4:42.34.
3,200 — 6. Zach Atwood, Log, 10:23.93.
110 hurdles — 2. Brady Cox, Kam, 15.68; 7. Luke Krogh, Kam, 17.06.
300 hurdles — 3. Brady Cox, Kam, 42.48; 7. Laithan Proctor, Dea, 43.91.
400 relay — 7. Timberline (West, J. Nelson, Mohl, M. Nelson) 46.04; 8. Prairie (Cronan, Hibbard, Geis, Rambo) 46.53.
800 relay — 3. Timberline (West, J. Nelson, Mohl, M. Nelson) 1:35.84; 7. Troy (Christensen, Buchanan, Leman, Phillis) 1:41.07.
1,600 relay — 3. Logos (Sentz, Wilson, Elmore, Howard) 3:36.05.