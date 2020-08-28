Orofino players year older, wiser as well

The Orofino High School football team had an influx of inexperienced players last year, trotting out a lot of sophomores and freshmen on Friday nights. However, those sophomores and freshmen are a year older — something head coach Garett Bretz has echoed all offseason.
“Last year, we ran out so many young guys that didn’t have a lot of experience playing under the lights,” Bretz said. “Now they’re all a year older and they’re all practicing and playing like they’re older.”
Despite the extra year of experience, there still are some growing pains to go along with it.
“I say that we feel more experienced, but there’s definitely a difference between being experienced as a senior and as a sophomore,” Bretz said.
But the tempo and pace drastically has changed from a season ago, according to Bretz. It’s been one of the most notable traits so far in the early stages of fall camp.
“I really like the tempo in which the guys are practicing,” Bretz said. “Everybody is playing through the whistle and playing hard at practice, which should translate well onto the field on Friday nights.”
Orofino’s strength is at the skill positions, which include a lot of guys that will contribute.
“I really like our skill guys,” he said. “We’re easily the deepest at those positions.”
Orofino has two receivers that will be a big part of its offense in 2020 in Joe Sparano and Joel Scott.
“Sparano is a returning All-2A Central Idaho League receiver,” Bretz said. “He’s a leader on the offense and the defense.”
Scott took the field as a freshman last year.
“Joel is showing excellent athleticism and he’s doing a great job understanding everything that he needs to do,” Bretz said.
As far as who’s throwing those receivers the ball, there’s a quarterback competition between senior Kai Naranjo and sophomore Nick Drodish.
“Right now, we haven’t quite decided who’s going to be our starting quarterback for our first game,” Bretz said. “They both do different things really well.”
Naranjo is more of a running-style quarterback while Drodish is more of a pocket passer who sits and waits to make a decision.
Where the Maniacs do have senior leadership is their offensive and defensive lines. They’re returning three seniors from a season ago. Most notable of whom is Darrion McIntosh, who was an All-CIL lineman a season ago.
“I fully expect Darrion to be a leader on this team and obviously anchor our offensive line,” Bretz said.
Pixley may be reached at sports@lmtribune.com.
Orofino
COACH — Garett Bretz
LAST YEAR’S RECORD — 0-2 in Central Idaho League, 1-7 overall
RETURNING LETTERWINNERS/SIGNIFICANT PLAYERS — Joe Sparano, WR/DB, sr.; Kai Naranjo, QB/DB; Darrion McIntosh, OL/DL, sr.; Jason McAdow, OL/DL, sr.; Kolby Vaughn, OL/DL, sr.; Cory Godwin, RB/LB, soph.; Joel Scott, RB/LB, soph.
SCHEDULE
Game times are at 7 p.m. unless noted
Date — Opponent
Sept. 4 — at Cole Valley
Sept. 18 — Kellogg
Sept. 25 — Marsing
Oct. 2 — at Priest River
Oct. 16 — Grangeville
Oct. 23 — at St. Maries