A third straight perfect performance did the trick for Orofino-Pierce.
The Clearwater County club climbed into the top spot Sunday in the sixth installment of the 10-week Camas Prairie Trap Shoot, submitting a 75 score for a third consecutive week.
That effort overtook Wallace-Kellogg, which sputtered to a 73 to fall into second place with an overall tally of 446, a significant 1.75 behind Orofino-Pierce.
Joe Eichert, Alex Powers, Brayden Turcott and Dave Powers each shot a 25 as Orofino-Pierce became the third club to lead the race this year. Early frontrunner Wenatchee recorded a 75 to jump to third at 445.
Orofino-Pierce also leads the Juniors competition.
CAMAS PRAIRIE TRAP SHOOT
Week 6 results
Overall team scores — Orofino-Pierce 447.75, Wallace-Kellogg 446.00, Wenatchee 445.00, Hermiston 444.25, Boise 442.00, Grangeville 441.80, Culdesac 441.48, Troy-Deary 438.64, Colton 438.09, Malden-Pine 437.25, Nezperce 436.00, Cottonwood 435.30, White Bird 432.00, Garfield 434.70, Winchester 434.00, Pomeroy 432.75, Walla Walla 432.50, Indian Valley 432.00, Kamiah 426.00, Caldwell 423.00, St. Maries 422.00, Bonners Ferry 415.00, Endicott 411.00;
Boise: 74.00 16 Shooter; Rainy/Overcast. 25- Kent Graham, John Keppinger; 24-Lahoma Turner, Joe Turner, Leonard Wehking
Bonners Ferry 70.00 23 Shooters; Winds; 24-Wade Rice; 23-Ron Campbell, Lonny Jelinek
Caldwell: 72.00 7 Shooters; Rain/Windy; 25-Roy Williams; 24-Norm Foster; 23- Marvin Voss, Mike Strong
Colton: 72.75 79 Shooters; Windy. 25- Terry Koeper, Sean Lewis; 24- Zarn Clausen, Mike Durham, Chazz Johnson, Bruce Petty, Jason Reisenauer, Terry Roberts, Pat Tully, Bill Whitman
Cottonwood: 71.40 43 Shooters. Snow/Windy; 24-Jake Wimer, Jean Spencer, Kyle Holthaus, Carson Forsman; 23-Scott Jungert, Philip Spencer, Paul Forsman, Clint Reiner, Steven Baerlocher, Bob Lustig, Jeff North, Frank Spencer
Culdesac: 71.25 72 Shooters; Wind/Snow. 25 –Aaron Ruckman, Johnny Weeks; 24-John Helpman, Dale Kinzel; 23- Jim Adams, Will Anderson, Beth Connerley, Carl Connerley, Danny Dvorak, Brian Ferry, Dalton Halliday, Jeff Hamrich, Marv Heimgartner, Mike Long, Bryce Scrimsher, Kevin Steele
Endicott: 66.00 23 Shooters; Snow/Wind; 23-Jim Pelissier; 22- Trevor Johnson; 21-Eric Johnson, Joe Vietz
Garfield: 74.40 45 Shooters; Sunny/Breeze; 25-Nikkie Pfaff, Brock Slocum, Eric Slocum, Dave Ulrick; 24- Josh Kelnhofer, Jim Larson, John Vantine
Grangeville: 74.00 54 Shooters; Cloudy. 25-Brian Lorentz, Pepper Harman, Tim Schumacher, Jeff Kutsch; 24- Mark Baune, Cody Vrieling, Bambi Baker, Jim McMahon, Shelia Davenpory
Hermiston: 73.00 23 Shooters; Very Windy. 25-Laura Winkel; 24-Harvey Childers, Tyler Pearson
Indian Valley: 72.00 17 Shooters; Windy. 24- Mike Clark, Chris Felty, Mike Cunningham
Kamiah: 72.00 17 Shooters; Rainy. 24- Gerry Davis, Tony Messenger, Jerry Roberts
Malden-Pine: 73.00 26 Shooters; Cold/Cloudy; 25- Mike Dale; 24-Callie Jeske, Cory Horntvedt, Shya Courchaine
Nezperce: 73.00 23 Shooters; Snow-Wind-Cold- 25-Bill Hansen; 24-Tom Berry, Jan Brannan
Orofino-Pierce: 75.00 34 Shooters; Cloud/Calm. 25 –Joe Eichert, Alex Powers, Brayden Turcott, Dave Powers
Pomeroy: 72.75 36 Shooters; High Winds; 25-Steve Brown; 24- Caleb Barron, Clark Capwell, Lee Koller, Mark Lawrence
St. Maries: 72.00 14 Shooters; Blizzard-.25-Rock Baily; 24-Tony Brede; 23-Jack Crane
Troy-Deary: 73.00 58 Shooters; Snowing; 25-Bob Janson, Lane Kenworthy; 24- Tim Fuller, Tanner Gray, Tom Kenworthy, James Nasados
Walla Walla: 74.00 29 Shooters; Sun-Wind. 25-Elton Edwards, Ed Weitz; 24- Mark Jungmann
Wallace-Kellogg: 73.00 21 Shooters; Overcast; 25- Grant Williams; 24-Casey Stoddard, John Schroeder, Ryan Sager, Ray Newburn
Wenatchee: 75.00 23 Shooters; Sunny; 25-Dan Miller, Mel Weythman, Mason Renslow, Dan Davies
White Bird: 71.00 23 Shooters; Wind. 24-Boyd Hopkins, Don Sickels; 23- Darrell Howard
Winchester: 74.00 25-Brett Arnzen, Dale Arnzen; 24- Michael Brannan, Jake Rowland, Bryce Stigum, Dallas Paul
JUNIORS
Overall team scores — Orofino-Pierce 430, Troy-Deary 412, Hermiston 412, Caldwell 402 Wallace-Kellogg 401, Bonners Ferry 398, Culdesac 395, Cottonwood 390, Pomeroy 388, Grangeville 379, Garfield 362, Walla Walla 362, Kamiah 331, Malden-Pine 323, Wenatchee 253, Nezperce 232, White Bird 227, Endicott 182, Colton 162 Boise 41, Winchester 23.
Bonners Ferry: 66 24-Wade Rice; 22- Wyatt McDonald; 20-Kamen Nelson, Colin Fairchild, Torsten Conover, Seth Rice
Caldwell: 66 23-Evan Arnold; 22- Jake White; 21-Max Martin
Colton: 34 19-Adam Scharnhorst; 15-Lydia Smith
Cottonwood: 65 24-Carson Forsman; 21-Ben Gehring; 20-Eli Goeckner
Culdesac: 69 23-Beth Connerley, Danny Dvorak, Dalton Halliday
Endicott: 21 21-Joe Vietz
Garfield: 59 22-Cooper Thompson; 19-Jaxson Orr; 18-Boom Wolheter
Grangeville: 56 21- Gianna Skovajsa; 20- Cody Aiken; 15- Jack Brandsford
Hermiston: 69 24- Tyler Pearson; 23-Haylee Hamilton; 22- Dustin Hamilton
Kamiah: 60 22-Dallon Roberts; 20-Jackson Page; 18-Brady Cox
Malden-Pine: 60 21- Gage Skjothaug; 20-Colton Materne; 19-Owen Scott
Nezperce: 36 21-Morgan Wemhoff; 15-Colton Thompson,
Orofino-Pierce: 73 25-Alex Powers, Brayden Turcott; 23-Clayton Larsen, Steven Bradbury
Pomeroy: 67 23-Ollie Severs; 22- Mason Blachly, Tyson, Kimble, Carson Zimmerman
Troy-Deary 67 24- Tanner Gray; 22-Wyatt Johnson; 21- Chet Simons
Walla Walla: 64 22-Zane Carver; 21-Landon Davis, Colby Ray
Wallace-Kellogg: 65 23- Griffy Doerschel, Teagan Goldade; 19-Tanner Groves, Parker Goldade
Wenatchee: 66 25-Mason Renslow; 22- Rowdy Main; 19-Charles Rich
White Bird: 46 18-Trayven Sickels; 14-Payje Sickels, Trevor Early