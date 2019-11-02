RATHDRUM, Idaho — The Orofino High School volleyball team was bounced from the Class 2A state tournament Friday after two matches at Rathdrum’s Lakeland High.
The Maniacs, who finished 9-12, were topped in the morning by Melba 25-19, 19-25, 25-23, 25-12 before losing to Central Idaho League foe St. Maries 25-20 in three sets.
“There were some good things from the younger kids today and great leadership shown by the seniors that’ll be missed,” first-year Maniacs coach Heidi Summers said. “We’ve got some girls that’re gonna fill their shoes. I’m looking forward to it, but sad to see this one end.”
The Maniacs were led offensively by Trinity Teel and Brigid Hill, who totaled 13 and 12 kills. Kaylynn Johnson had 33 assists and six kills, and Logan Schwartz had 19 digs and “passed the ball very well, all around,” Summers said.
SWIMMINGReed wins two prelims
PULLMAN — Maya Reed of Pullman finished first in two races and helped a relay team win during the prelims of the Washington 2A District 7 swim meet AT Gibb Pool.
All three of Clarkston’s relays qualfied for today’s finals, as did Liza Higgins and Madalynn Wallace in individual events.
Top Pullman placers
200 medley relay — 3, Pullman 2:07.84.
200 free — 1, Mya Reed, Pul, 2:00.40. 2, Melrose Gilbert, Pul, 2:04.58.
200 IM — 3, Natalie Armstrong, Pul, 2:27.29.
50 free — 1, Madison Weber, Pul, 26.38.
100 free — 1, Mya Reed, Pul, 56.69.
500 free — 2, Melrose Gilbert, Pul, 5:45.22.
200 free relay — 1, Pullman (Gilbert, Chen, Weber, Reed), 1:45.08.
100 breast — 2, Madison Weber 1:15.67.
400 free relay — 1, Pullman (Armstrong, Weber, Gilbert, Reed) 3:56.94.