OROFINO — Emma Province and Lindi Kessinger led the way with their rebounding and defense as the Orofino JV defeated the Timberline varsity Monday night in a prep girls’ basketball game.
Maniacs coach Chris Merry was pleased to see eight of his 10 players score as the team improved to 1-2.
TIMBERLINE
Warner 1 1-2 3, Horrell 0 0-0 0, Soester 2 0-0 5, Stemrich 4 1-2 10, Thompson 0 0-0 0, Sarson 1 0-0 2, Amarillas 0 0-0 0, Martin 1 0-0 2, S. Brown 0 0-0 0, A. Brown 1 0-0 3. Totals 10 2-4 25.
OROFINO
Province 2 0-0 4, McCarthy 1 0-0 3, Bonds 0 0-0 0, Zenner 4 0-0 8, Miller 2 4-8 8, R. Kessinger 1 0-0 2, Dollemore 2 0-0 4, L. Kessinger 2 1-2 5, Cafferty 0 0-0 0, Greene 2 0-0 5. Totals 16 5-10 39.
Timberline 3 6 10 6—25
Orofino 12 7 12 8—39
3-point goals — Soester, Stemrich, A. Brown, McCarthy, Greene. Total fouls — Timberline 11, Orofino 11.