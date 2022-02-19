With Southern Oregon surging back from a 15-point deficit to tie the game in the fourth quarter, Lewis-Clark State guard Oreon Courtney put his Warriors men’s basketball team on his back.
Despite being just 6-foot-2, the freshman crashed the glass for big putbacks and leapt into the paint for difficult layups he made look all too easy.
Courtney finished with a career-high 28 points and 10 rebounds, missing just three of his 15 shots to send LCSC past the Raiders 72-66 Friday at the P1FCU Activity Center.
After the game, there was no sign of his personal heroics from the humble guard from Corvallis, Ore.
“I thought it was a team effort,” Courtney said. “I helped my team out doing what I do best: getting rebounds, and I thought that was pretty good.”
His coach was more eager to pile on the praise for his reigning Cascade Conference player of the week.
“I think he’s an all-league player,” LCSC coach Austin Johnson said. “When all is said and done, he’s going to be one of the most exciting players and most important players to play in our program.
“You don’t have to draw up plays for him — he’s just going to go get the ball, he’s going to go make a play, and that’s huge for us.”
The Warriors (20-9, 13-8) led by their largest margin, 46-31, early in the second half on one of Courtney’s many layups. But the Raiders (16-13, 13-8) brought the game all the way back to even at 53 on an Atmar Mundo 3-pointer with 10 minutes to go.
LCSC responded with back-to-back buckets from — you guessed it — Courtney to retake a two-basket advantage.
As the game ticked into the closing minutes, LCSC got a boost from senior guard Khalil Stevenson, who drilled a 3 and spun into the paint for a traditional three-point play that stretched the lead back up to eight at 68-60 with about a minute to go.
Stevenson finished with 11 points and five assists and senior forward Al Sommerfield added 16 points and seven rebounds, most of his damage coming in the first half.
“Khalil has had such a different role this year than what he’s used to,” Johnson said. “He’s had to take a lot more scoring work, which is not naturally something he’s inclined to do, but he’s been phenomenal. … And then I thought our guys did a good job of finding Alex for some open shots.”
K’wan Carter had 21 points going 8-of-13 from the field and Mundo added 16 on 5-of-10 shooting for SOU.
With the win, the Warriors’ streak improves to five straight after the team had lost four in a row before that.
Johnson called the game an exemplification of the team’s season. Things haven’t always gone the Warriors’ way, and there have been mistakes along the way, but the gritty group has still managed to put together a 20-win season.
The team closes out the regular season against Oregon Tech at 5 p.m. today at the Activity Center.
“Proud of our guys for digging in, scratching and clawing,” Johnson said. “We got in foul trouble, we had turnover issues, we had pretty much anything and it’s kind of a microcosm of our season: injuries, COVID, bus breakdowns, anything you can think of we’ve had this year, but our guys keep battling.
“For us to get to 20 wins is just a phenomenal accomplishment for those guys when they’ve had their backs against the wall for so much of the season.”
SOUTHERN OREGON (16-13, 13-8)
Carter 8-13 4-7 21, Mundu 5-10 2-4 16, Allen 6-11 1-3 15, Meyer 1-7 0-0 3, Whittaker 0-2 2-4 2, Jughala 2-4 0-1 4, Virga 1-1 0-0 3, Smyth 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 24-49 9-19 66.
LEWIS-CLARK STATE (20-9, 13-8)
Courtney 12-15 4-8 28, Sommerfield 6-9 0-1 16, Stevenson 3-9 4-5 11, Newsom 3-5 0-0 6, Bennion 3-8 0-0 6, Warren 1-6 1-2 3, Sapwell 1-1 0-0 2, Stockton 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 29-54 9-16 72.
Halftime — Lewis-Clark State, 38-30. 3-point goals — Southern Oregon 9-18 (Mundu 4-4, Allen 2-5, Virga 1-1, Meyer 1-3, Carter 1-4, Whittaker 0-1), Lewis-Clark State 5-14 (Sommerfield 4-7, Stevenson 1-5, Warren 0-2). Rebounds — Sourthern Oregon 26 (Allen 7), Lewis-Clark State 41 (Courtney 10). Assists — Southern Oregon 8 (Allen 3), Lewis-Clark State 13 (Stevenson 5). Total fouls — Southern Oregon 17, Lewis-Clark State 15. A — 508.
