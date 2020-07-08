Technically, coach Steve Fish’s World Baseball Showcase team plays out of Beaverton, Ore.
“But you could probably say we’re out of the Marriott,” he laughed.
For the past two-plus weeks, a convoy made up of a handful of vans has been traversing the region. The collective features a dozen Oregonian players, and five American expats. On Tuesday, the WBS Colts of Beaverton swept the LC 19U club team 7-5 and 4-3 in a doubleheader.
“The whole thing with what I do is: I want to see how tough kids are. I want to see how they live on the road,” said Fish, a former seven-year pro pitcher/outfielder out of Nebraska who’s spent the past decade as a developmental coach based in Perth, Australia. For eight years, Fish has been a scout with the Boston Red Sox, for whom he surveys Australia, southeastern Asia, parts of Africa and the Middle East. Fish is not currently acting in that profession — his summer offseasons are reserved for these preparatory “tours.”
“I want to see how they handle it. If you want to play college baseball, if you want to play professional baseball, you have to learn how to look out for yourself and live life on the road.”
The 13-8 Colts have made stops in Eureka, Calif.; Medford, Ore. and Boise. After the games here, they began their journey to Coeur d’Alene for a tournament, and afterward, will hit three cities in Wyoming.
In any typical summer, Fish’s team is comprised mostly of Australians, and some U.S. citizens who live outside the country because of family work obligations.
This program usually runs a trip “up and down the West Coast,” said Fish, who normally coaches a younger team later in the summer that travels from Los Angeles to New York.
But because of the coronavirus and worldwide travel restrictions spurred by the pandemic, Fish’s 2020 group is unique. He and his staff pieced together a tough schedule in areas where baseball has been cleared to play, and are working through it with a new-look roster laden with collegiate prospects.
“Everything fell through with the travel ban, so I just looked to my alma mater,” said Fish, a graduate of Jesuit High School in Portland, Ore. “We picked up some kids from around there, and a few coaches that I knew when we’d bring the Australians up to play. We were able to put a team together and do this.”
Two Colts play their prep ball in the United Arab Emirates; one is from Manila, and another Tunisia. Those expats made it back to the U.S. in March, after school cancellations, and quarantined.
Pitcher Collin Bianchi is a native Texan who has lived the past nine years in Dubai because his father works in the oil industry.
“It was a lot,” said Bianchi, who will return to the Middle East after the season, travel permitting. “I went from basically living in the middle of nowhere, near Houston, to the middle of the city in Dubai. But it’s nice. I’m definitely lucky.”
The 15-year-old met Fish “about five years ago,” when the coach was helping out with a higher-level program in the area. Two years ago, Bianchi — a standout with Dubai Little League — was nudged to hop aboard the tour.
On Tuesday, he was collected, striking out six in four innings, sparking the Colts to a comeback win in the seventh inning of the opener. He’d never been to this part of the country before, and said the scenic hills in the backdrop at the field were calming during a summer that hasn’t been so comfortable.
“Most people will say the driving is the hardest part of it,” said Bianchi, who boasts a sub-1.00 ERA in 14 innings pitched. “But I’d say it’s all about staying in it. Sometimes, when you get to 20 days in, you start falling out. Probably the most satisfying part of it would just be proving you can do it, getting in and out of that 13-hour drive, then going straight into a game and not letting that wear you down.”
Beaverton was forced to travel back through Oregon to reach Lewiston because of the rock slide blocking Highway 95 south of Riggins.
“You take a 10-hour bus ride, then have to get back up and play,” Fish said. “That’s just what we’ve been doing.”
It’s been a summer defined by grueling travel. The Colts started June 22 and played 10 games the first week, then eight the next. It’s also been about solitude. The showcase team has kept to itself, yet has received some blowback from parties concerned with COVID-19.
“(A team manager) takes all their temperatures, and we don’t go hang out anywhere,” Fish said. “We have a few parents traveling with us, but we take these grills everywhere with us. We feed ourselves.”
It’ll be much of the same in about a month, when Fish begins another tour with a Colts team that’ll be composed of younger players.
Fish, a 22nd-round pick of the Angels in 1997, has been spending his summers as such for 10 years now. After finishing up his pro stint in 2002, he completed his college degree at Nebraska, then landed a teaching job in Portland — until a friend from Australia called him up and convinced him to reignite his career down under.
He soon took a position as Baseball Western Australia’s Development and High-Performance manager, and found his calling as an advocate and coach for international talents. In 2010, he created the Perth Heat Colts tour, in which he gives teenage players from overseas a taste of American baseball.
With the Australian Baseball League’s Perth Heat — a winter league MLB affiliate — Fish has been a part of six league titles. Major League Baseball apparently took note, and hired him as a Southern Hemisphere scout in 2012.
“I’m usually doing about six or seven months of scouting internationally, then all summer, I’m back with this team,”said Fish, who’s coached Australia’s National Team for six years.
Fish had come in contact with LC 19U in June. He said he “knew baseball was really good up here,” and wanted to get in some solid midweek competition.
“That’s as good of an outfit as I’ve seen on this road trip,” he said of LC.
“I just want to let the kids play,” he added. “Our guys are playing well right now, doing the little things right.”
