LAS VEGAS — Wayne Tinkle shuffled toward the sideline, the streamers wrapped around his ankles creating a confetti wake. Remnants from a cut-down net dangled around his neck as the Oregon State coach heaved the game ball into the stands.
On the receiving end was his son and former player, Tres, sitting among other family members.
All those years of building, the ups and downs of a pandemic-altered season, and the Beavers were finally champions.
Picked to finish last, Oregon State is a conference champion for the first time, winning the Pac-12 tournament title by holding off No. 23 Colorado 70-68 on Saturday.
“This has been the most emotional year in my life and probably for all of us,” Tinkle said. “It’s just incredible that we have gotten to this level and we know why we have. It’s a pretty neat deal.”
Needing three wins in three days to end a four-year NCAA tournament drought, the Beavers (17-12) built confidence with each step along The Strip.
Oregon State opened its first conference title game in 33 years with a flurry of 3-pointers and withstood a late push by Colorado (22-8) to become the first Pac-10/12 team to win the conference title after being picked to finish last.
Maurice Calloo gave the Beavers a huge boost with leading scorer Ethan Thompson in foul trouble, scoring 15 points after managing 10 the eight previous games combined.
“We have been through a lot of ups and downs as a team and we were able to overcome it,” Calloo said. “Today it shows that when we stick together we can achieve anything.”
Oregon State’s gritty display put a damper on Colorado’s bid for its first Pac-12 tournament title since 2012. The Buffaloes should hear their name get called on Selection Sunday, but Pac-12 champions would have had a nicer ring to it heading to Indianapolis.
OREGON ST. (17-12)
Alatishe 4-8 0-1 8, Silva 2-4 1-2 5, Lucas 3-8 6-7 14, Reichle 3-4 0-0 7, Thompson 3-9 0-0 7, Hunt 3-6 2-2 10, Calloo 6-11 0-0 15, Andela 1-1 1-2 3, Silver 0-1 1-2 1. Totals 25-52 11-16 70.
COLORADO (22-8)
Battey 7-9 2-3 16, Walton 1-3 0-1 2, Parquet 1-3 0-0 2, Wright 6-13 5-8 18, Schwartz 3-5 2-4 11, Horne 2-10 2-2 6, Daniels 2-2 0-0 5, Walker 1-5 1-2 4, da Silva 1-2 0-0 2, Barthelemy 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 25-53 12-20 68.
Halftime: Oregon St. 33-28. 3-Point Goals: Oregon St. 9-22 (Calloo 3-6, Hunt 2-3, Lucas 2-7, Reichle 1-1, Thompson 1-4, Silver 0-1), Colorado 6-19 (Schwartz 3-4, Daniels 1-1, Walker 1-3, Wright 1-3, Parquet 0-1, Walton 0-1, da Silva 0-1, Horne 0-5). Rebounds: Oregon St. 27 (Alatishe 7), Colorado 30 (Battey 8). Assists: Oregon St. 14 (Thompson 4), Colorado 10 (Wright 7). Total Fouls: Oregon St. 19, Colorado 15.