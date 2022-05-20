The final five berths to the Avista NAIA World Series were decided Thursday, and most of the games were intense.
With the Opening Round tournaments now complete, focus can shift to the Series, which takes place May 27-June 3 at Lewis-Clark State’s Harris Field.
LSU Shreveport (51-6) found itself needing two wins to get back here, and the Pilots finished the job thanks to a walk-off, two-run 10th inning homer by pinch-hitter Jaylin Turner to register a 9-7 victory against Loyola (La.) (36-24) in an if-necessary game in the Shreveport (La.) bracket.
With two outs, Julian Flores was hit by a pitch, setting up Turner, who swatted his sixth home run of the season way over the wall in right field at Pilot Field.
Four LSUS players had multiple hits, with Allbry Major going 3-for-6 with two home runs and four RBI. Ryan Major went 4-for-6 with a double, a run scored and an RBI. Flores went 3-for-3 with two runs scored. Brad White (8-0) picked up the victory with two perfect innings of relief. He struck out two.
In the Bellevue (Neb.) bracket, the host and top-seeded Bruins were taken to an if-necessary game by fourth-seeded Concordia (Neb.), but Bellevue earned a 5-2 win to make a return trip.
The Bruins (48-11), ranked No. 6 in the final regular-season coaches top 25 poll, scored four third-inning runs and cruised from there despite being outhit by the Bulldogs (40-17-1).
Josh Vaughn singled home a run to get Bellevue on the board with no outs. Mathieu Sirois had an RBI single with one out. After a wild pitch, a pair of walks forced in another run and a wild pitch produced the fourth and final run. Then in the eighth, Conner Barnett hit his 12th homer of the season, a solo shot for a 5-1 lead. Concordia was able to tally a run in their half of the inning but left the bases loaded to squander its best opportunity of the day. The Bulldogs got a one-out walk in the ninth but could do no damage.
Alexandro Celiceo (7-1) allowed nine hits, three walks and two runs, one earned, in the first 7 innings to get the win. He struck out six. Elijah Johnson got the final two outs for his first save of the season.
After missing out last season and being taken to an if-necessary game, second-ranked Tennessee Wesleyan (54-6) had to come from four runs down to register a 7-5 victory against No. 23 Cumberlands (Ky.) (46-16) to punch its ticket out of the Kingsport (Tenn.) bracket.
The Bulldogs, who were the top seed, were bounced 30-8 on Wednesday to force a winner-take-all game, then found themselves down after the top of the third before rallying to tie it thanks to a three-run by Evan Magill and a one-out, RBI infield single by Jermayne Ward. Parker Stinnett had an RBI sacrifice fly in the fourth and Carson Ford’s run-scoring sacrifice fly in the fifth made it 6-4. The Patriots made it 6-5 with a one-out single by Ray Villanueva, but Cumberlands left two runners on. Tennessee Wesleyan then got an insurance run in the eighth on a two-out Braxton Turner double, then retired the Patriots in order in the ninth.
Magill led four Bulldog players with multiple hits by going 2-for-3 with a run scored. Cayle Webster scored twice. Michael Taylor (7-0) allowed three hits, one walk and an earned run in 3 innings. He struck out six.
Webber International (Fla.) (41-20), the No. 3 seed in the Miami Gardens (Fla) bracket, came back after being forced to a winner-take-all game and bounced top-seeded St. Thomas (Fla.) (41-19) 17-6 to clinch its berth.
The Warriors, ranked No. 24 in the final and the Bobcats, ranked No. 8, were locked in a tight 8-6 game until the ninth, when Webber International scored nine times to turn it into a laugher. Seven Warriors had multiple hits, with Drake Dobyanski going 4-for-4 with a second-inning two-run homer, three runs scored and three RBI. Tyren Milliner went 4-for-6 with a triple, a run scored and four RBI. It made a winner out of Dylan Martin (1-0), who allowed two hits, a walk and two runs, both earned, in three innings of relief. He struck out two. Dawson Young picked up his first save, allowing one hit and one walk in 2ž innings of scoreless relief. He struck out three.