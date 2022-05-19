Defending national champion Georgia Gwinnett earned one of five spots in the Avista NAIA World Series on Wednesday with a 13-1 victory against Hope International in the Lawrenceville, Ga., Opening Round final.
Five other berths to the Series will be decided today because of if-necessary games or weather-induced delays. The Series takes place May 27-June 3 at Harris Field on the Lewis-Clark State campus.
The Grizzlies (45-14) clinched this year’s first berth by winning all three of their Opening Round games. Georgia Gwinnett, which is ranked No. 10 in the final regular-season coaches poll and the No. 2 seed in Lawrence, raced out to an early 6-0 lead against the seventh-ranked Royals (43-15), who were the top seed in the bracket. The Grizzlies scored seven runs in the final three innings to ice the game.
Jake Defries went 3-for-4 with a triple, a run scored and four RBI, as six different players had three or more hits for Georgia Gwinnett. Chase Evans and J.D. Stubbs each hit solo home runs. Rob Hamby (8-2) allowed five hits, two walks and one run in seven innings to pick up the win.
Mid-American Nazarene (Kan.) (39-16), the No. 3 seed in the Oklahoma City bracket, won all three of its games, including a 9-5 upset of top-seeded and third-ranked Oklahoma City (49-6), to punch its ticket.
The Pioneers trailed the Stars 3-0 after the first inning, but tallied five runs in the second and scored nine unanswered overall to win.
Brycen Sherwood went 2-for-5 with a double and three RBI to lead Mid-American Nazarene. Drew Woodley went 2-for-5 with two runs scored and two RBI. Joshua Martinez went 2-for-4 with a run scored and two RBI. Alex Meyers (1-0) picked up the victory by allowing three hits and four walks in 4 innings of scoreless relief.
Westmont (Calif.) (45-11) won all three games as the top seed in the Santa Barbara (Calif.) bracket to advance. The Warriors, ranked No. 9, took down No. 4 seed Antelope Valley (Calif.) (39-13) 12-0 in the championship game, buoyed by an eight-run first.
Parker O’Neil went 4-for-4 with a double, a run scored and three RBI for Westmont. Brady Renck went 3-for-5 with a double, two runs scored and two RBI as five different Warriors had two or more hits. Bradley Heacock (8-2) picked up the win, allowing six hits and striking out five in 7 innings.
Second-seeded Faulkner (Ala.) swept through the Montgomery (Ala.) bracket and will return after the Eagles (37-15) posted an 11-8 victory against fourth-seeded Reinhardt (Ga.) (37-23) in the final.
Justice Lucas was 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI, and Alex Arauz was 2-for-4 with four RBI for No. 15 Faulkner, which held an 8-4 lead after four innings. Alexis Saldana (4-1) allowed eight hits, one walk and five runs, all earned, in five innings. He struck out four.
Top-ranked Southeastern (54-3) won all three of its games in the Upland (Ind.) bracket to make a return trip here. In the final, the top-seeded Fire disposed of No. 5 seed Bryan (Tenn.) (30-28) 9-5 thanks to a four-run third and a three-run home run in the sixth from Brian Fuentes.
Gary Lora went 2-for-5 with a double, two runs scored and two RBI. Jose Marcano went 2-for-4 with a run scored. Bryce Moyle (3-0) allowed four hits, one walk and one earned run with 10 strikeouts in the first six innings to get the win.
Berths to be decided outside of the Lewiston bracket today include in the Bellevue (Neb.) bracket, where the top-seeded and No. 6 Bellevue (47-10) will play fourth-seeded Concordia (Neb.) (40-16-1) at 9 a.m. Pacific, with an if-necessary game at approximately 11:30 a.m.
The berth out of the Kingsport (Tenn.) bracket will take place at 8 a.m. Pacific as No. 1 seed and No. 2-ranked Tennessee Wesleyan (53-6) will take on third-seeded and No. 23 Cumberlands (Ky.) (46-15). The Patriots thumped the Bulldogs 30-8 to force the if-necessary game.
In the Shreveport (La.) Bracket, top-seeded and fourth-ranked LSU Shreveport (50-6) will play fourth-seeded Loyola (La.) (36-23) in an if-necessary game at 9 a.m. Pacific today after the Pilots pounded the Wolf Pack 16-2.
The Miami Gardens bracket will go to an if-necessary game at 9 a.m. Pacific today as No. 1 seed and eighth-ranked St. Thomas (Fla.) (41-18) will take on third-seeded and No. 24 Webber International (Fla.) (40-20) after the Bobcats beat the Warriors 8-2.